5 best Cookie Run: Kingdom Cookies for PvE

Cookie Run: Kingdom is an action RPG title where players start as Ginger Brave Cookie, the protagonist. The story takes them through various levels and has them collect different pieces of the story to learn more about Ginger Brave Cookie.

The game has a party-based system that forms a party of cookies that gamers can unlock throughout the game. It features a wide range of Cookies that can be unlocked, each with different abilities.

It was developed by Devsisters Corporation and launched worldwide on January 21, 2021. The title is only available on mobile phones but can be downloaded using third-party software on PC.

The game offers Cookies in four rarities: Common, Rare, Epic, Ancient, and Legendary. Cookie Run: Kingdom provides users with lots of freebies that can be opened with in-game codes.

One of the new Legendary Cookies is Frost Queen Cookie.

Diving into Cookie Run: Kingdom — Top five Cookies for PvE

Dark Choco Cookie Pure Vanilla Cookie Frost Queen Cookie Sea Fairy Cookie Hollyberry Cookie

These are the Cookies in order of rarity that are covered.

1) Dark Choco Cookie

Dark Choco Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via YouTube)

Dark Choco Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom, an Epic Cookie available since release, is a primary antagonist of the series. His position is prioritized to the Front by default, and he belongs to the Charge class of Cookies.

Soulstone description:

"This stone holds a piece of Dark Choco Cookie's soul. It's full of remorse."

Dark Choco Cookie's special skill, Sword of Darkness, inflicts chain lightning upon enemies and deals significant damage. It also lowers enemy defense for a few seconds.

Statistics of Dark Choco Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

13-second base cooldown

Damage dealt: 316.6% (+3.4% DMG per level)

Duration: -20.0% DEF for 7.0 sec

2) Pure Vanilla Cookie

Pure Vanilla Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Reddit)

Pure Vanilla Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom, an Ancient Cookie (also the first playable Ancient Cookie in-game), is the leader of the Five Ancient Heroes. His position is prioritized to the Rear and is a Healing class Cookie.

Soulstone description:

"This stone holds a piece of Pure Vanilla Cookie's soul. It radiates with a warm reassuring light."

Pure Vanilla Cookie's skill, Love and Peace, replenishes the party's Hit Points and covers them with a shield that absorbs an amount of damage proportional to their Hit Points.

Statistics of Pure Vanilla Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

19-second base cooldown

Healing: 99.4% of ATK (+1.5% of ATK per level)

Shield: absorbs 20.0% of max HP for 3.0 sec

3) Frost Queen Cookie

Frost Queen Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via YouTube)

Frost Queen Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom, a Legendary Cookie, released in the first part of the Frost Witch and the Lantern in the Snow update. By default, her position is prioritized to the Middle. She belongs to the Magic class.

Soulstone description:

"This stone holds a piece of Frost Queen Cookie's soul. Its freezing cold aura seems to pierce anyone who comes close by."

Frost Queen Cookie's skill, Freezing Squall, deals damage and freezes all enemies. Additional damage is done when the enemies are hit while in a frozen state.

Statistics of Frost Queen Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

18-second base cooldown

Single hit DMG: 67.8% (+0.9% DMG per level)

Freeze Time: 2.0 sec

Freeze DMG: 271.2% of ATK (+3.6% DMG per level)

4) Sea Fairy Cookie

Sea Fairy Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via YouTube)

Sea Fairy Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom is a Legendary Cookie released with the Mango Cookie in the first part of the Tropical Soda Islands update. She was first revealed on January 21 and made playable on June 21. Her position is prioritized in the Middle.

Soulstone description:

"This stone holds a piece of Sea Fairy Cookie's soul. Its surface is cold like the winter sea, but its core is shimmering with warmth."

Sea Fairy Cookie's special skill, Soaring Compassion, inflicts damage and stuns five closest enemies. After a particular period, a full moon-shaped pool of water that emerges under the targets bursts up with the power of eternity, dealing heavy damage.

Statistics of Sea Fairy Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

17-second base cooldown

Water Stream DMG: 150.0%

Water Pillar DMG: 173.0% (+4.4% DMG per level)

Stun: 3.0 sec

5) Hollyberry Cookie

Hollyberry Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via YouTube)

Hollyberry Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom, an Ancient Cookie, came out on January 21 and was made playable on September 2. She belongs to the Defense class, and her position is prioritized to the Front by default.

Soulstone description:

"This stone holds a piece of Hollyberry Cookie's soul. Holding this stone, you can almost hear the horns of victory."

Hollyberry Cookie's skill, Oath on the Shield, turns her into a shield to protect all her allies, absorbing a portion of the damage they take, excluding continuous DMG and indirect DMG. When Hollyberry Cookie uses her skill, she becomes more resistant to interrupting effects.

Statistics of Hollyberry Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

18-second base cooldown

Single hit DMG: 185.5% (+2.53% DMG per level)

DMG Focus: 20.0% of DMG of allies for 9.0 sec

