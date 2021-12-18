Top 5 Cookie Run: Kingdom cookies that are hardest to get

Cookie Run: Kingdom players are aware that cookies in the game are available in five rarities: Common, Rare, Epic, Ancient, and Legendary.

The lowest rarity being Common, and the highest being Ancient and Legendary.

Common and Rare cookies are much more in number compared to the other cookies and just as their rarity names suggest, the Ancient and Legendary cookies are a much better replacement than the lower ones.

However, it doesn't mean that Ancient and Legendary cookies can't be defeated. There are plenty of Epic cookies and team compositions not using any Ancient cookies that can still work like a charm!

Cookie Run: Kingdom Cookies that are hardest to find

Among Cookies of all rarities, getting an Ancient or Legendary Cookie would be the most difficult.

There are 7 legendary cookies among which only 2 are playable at the moment:

Sea Fairy Cookie

Frost Queen Cookie

There are 5 Ancient Cookies among which only 2 are playable at the moment:

Pure Vanilla Cookie

Hollyberry Cookie

5) Pumpkin Pie Cookie

Pumpkin Pie Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Reddit/u/Flat-Profession-8945)

Pumpkin Pie, an Epic Cookie of Magic class, is one of the hardest to find cookies in the game. Her position is prioritized to the Middle by default.

Her in-game description reads as:

"This Cookie will hold your hand and drag you to play with her whenever there's an exciting festival. Surprisingly, no one has ever said no. You can only wonder if it's because of Pumpkin Pie Cookie's doll that looks almost alive or the giant wavering shadow behind her..."

Statistics of Pumpkin Pie Cookie

18 sec CD (Has a 1 sec starting CD)

Summons Pompon with 44.4% ATK (+0.61% ATK per level), 188.0% DEF, and 382.3% HP

Healing received: -70.0 % for 3.0 sec

Pompon's Strike Attack DMG: 170.0%

ATK SPD: +45.0% while Pompon is active

Pumpkin Pie Cookie's skill "Pompon, help!" creates a pompon that grows in size and causes area damage.

4) Hollyberry Cookie

Hollyberry Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Cookie Run: Kingdom)

Hollyberry Cookie, an Ancient Cookie of Defense class, is one of the hardest to find cookies in the game. Her position is prioritized to the Front by default.

Her in-game description reads as:

"What else could result in such an overwhelming passion if not the reddest hollyberries, ripened under the hottest summer sunlight? Hollyberry Cookie believes that every friendship, like victory, should be triumphant. After all, there's nothing in the word as hard as trust! Not even the all-enduring Hollyberry Shield with which she swore to protect her beloved ones. "

Statistics of Hollyberry Cookie

18 sec base Cooldown

Single hit DMG: 185.5% (+2.53% DMG per level)

DMG Focus: 20.0% of DMG of allies for 9.0 sec

Hollyberry Cookie's skill Oath on the Shield gives her the power to charge forward and become a shield to all the cookies, absorbing a portion of the damage they take.

3) Pure Vanilla Cookie

Pure Vanilla Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Cookie Run: Kingdom)

Pure Vanilla Cookie, an Ancient Cookie of Healing class, is one of the hardest to find cookies in the game. His position is prioritized to the Rear by default.

His in-game description reads as:

"There are not many Cookies on Earthbread who could inspire hope as Pure Vanilla Cookie did. Born from nature-blessed cream and a fragrant vanilla bean, he was the epitome of Cookie kindness and faithfulness. Pure Vanilla Cookie strived to forgive the wrongdoer and heal the wounds of Cookies and animals alike. Though a powerful wielder of magic, he would use his spells not for his own good, but for the good of everyone."

Statistics of Pure Vanilla Cookie

19 second base Cooldown

Healing: 99.4% of ATK (+1.5% of ATK per level)

Shield: absorbs 20.0% of max HP for 3.0 sec

Pure Vanilla Cookie's skill Love and Peace replenishes the Hit Points of all allies and covers them with a shield, absorbing damage proportional to their Hit Points.

2) Sea Fairy Cookie

Sea Fairy Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Cookie Run: Kingdom)

Sea Fairy Cookie, a Legendary Cookie of Bomber class, is one of the hardest to find cookies in the game. Her position is prioritized to the Middle by default.

Her in-game description reads as:

"Sea Fairy Cookie was frozen under a curse long ago. But perhaps because of her grieving heart, her soul was frozen beyond magic. If it weren't for the warm kindness of our Cookies, she might have chosen to stay frozen forever."

Statistics of Sea Fairy Cookie

17 second base Cooldown

Water Stream DMG: 150.0%

Water Pillar DMG: 173.0% (+4.4% DMG per level)

Stun: 3.0 sec

Sea Fairy Cookie's skill Soaring Compassion fires a stream of water, inflicting damage and stunning 5 closest enemies.

1) Frost Queen Cookie

Frost Queen Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Cookie Run: Kingdom)

Frost Queen Cookie, a Legendary Cookie of Magic class, is one of the hardest to find cookies in the game. Her position is prioritized to the Middle by default.

Her in-game description reads as:

"Somewhere amidst endless snow stands the lone castle of ice. In its halls of perpetual twilight dwells Frost Queen Cookie, the sovereign of winter itself. Like a fairytale queen, she dazzles with regal magnificence, yet her icy gaze leaves your soul cold and dreary, like tundra after a relentless blizzard. Her Cookie heart with all its mortal hopes and passions is long but frozen, all but one: her adamant will to accomplish her mission."

Statistics of Frost Queen Cookie

18 second Base Cooldown

Single hit DMG: 67.8% (+0.9% DMG per level)

Freeze Time: 2.0 sec

Freeze DMG: 271.2% of ATK (+3.6% DMG per level)

Frost Queen Cookie's skill Freezing Squall casts a freezing energy and deals damage, freezing all enemies.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

