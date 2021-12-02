Pure Vanilla Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom - All you need to know

Cookie Run: Kingdom is an action RPG game where the player starts as Ginger Brave Cookie, the protagonist. It has a party-based system that forms a party of cookies that you can unlock throughout the game.

There are numerous cookies to unlock through the story progression or by drawing from the classic gacha system. The game also offers players lots of freebies that can be opened with in-game codes.

Pure Vanilla Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom is the leader of the Five Ancient Heroes. He is the first playable Ancient Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Pure Vanilla Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom, an Ancient Cookie, was first revealed on January 21 and made playable on April 8.

The in-game description reads:

"There are not many Cookies on Earthbread who could inspire hope as Pure Vanilla Cookie did. Born from nature-blessed cream and a fragrant vanilla bean, he was the epitome of Cookie kindness and faithfulness. Pure Vanilla Cookie strived to forgive the wrongdoer and heal the wounds of Cookies and animals alike. Though a powerful wielder of magic, he would use his spells not for his own good, but for the good of everyone. The Cookie took an arduous pilgrimage down the Sugar-Free Road. "

Pure Vanilla Cookie replenishes the party's Hit Points, covering them with shields that absorb a proportional amount of damage to their HP. His skill has a 19-second cooldown.

It is a Healing class cookie of Ancient rarity. By default, his position is prioritized in the Rear. Pure Vanilla Cookie is the founder and former King of the Vanilla Kingdom.

Statistics of Pure Vanilla Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

19-second base Cooldown

Healing: 99.4% of ATK (+1.5% of ATK per level)

Shield: absorbs 20.0% of max HP for 3.0 sec

Pure Vanilla Cookie Soulstone description

"This stone holds a piece of Pure Vanilla Cookie's soul. It radiates with a warm reassuring light."

Skill: Love and Peace

Pure Vanilla Cookie's skill- Love and Peace (Image via Twitter)

Voice of Pure Vanilla Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

The Pure Vanilla Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom is a perfect addition to any roster. It is also the first playable Ancient Cookie in the game. He has a fantastic healing skill: Love and Peace, which heals its party members to 99.4% ATK.

His skill has a 19-second cooldown which is pretty good for such a good healing skill. It is best suited with 5x Solid Almonds and 5x Swift Chocolate. The Solid Almonds provide better damage resistance and The Swift Chocolate provides a faster cooldown.

