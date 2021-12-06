5 cookies that deal the most damage in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom is an action-based role-playing game (RPG) that is a fun blend of kingdom-style base making and Gacha system. The title recently became popular on the Google Play store with over 10 million downloads.
In this RPG, players have access to two gameplay modes, Campaign and Arena System. Players can unlock new Cookies as they progress through the story or by drawing them from Gacha (300 crystals per draw).
This article will list five highest damage dealing Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom.
5 Highest damage dealing Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom
1) Sea Fairy Cookie
Sea Fairy Cookie is a legendary Cookie who was released along with Mango Cookie in the first half of the Tropical Soda Islands update. She is a Bomber-class cookie and her position is prioritized to the Middle by default.
Statistics of Sea Fairy Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom
- 17 second base Cooldown
- Water Stream DMG: 150.0%
- Water Pillar DMG: 173.0% (+4.4% DMG per level)
- Stun: 3.0 sec
2) Black Raisin Cookie
Black Raisin Cookie is an Epic Cookie who was made playable on April 8. She was released along with Pure Vanilla Cookie in the first half of the Lost Kingdom update. She is an Ambush-class Cookie and her position is prioritized to the Middle by default.
Statistics of Dark Raisin Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom
- 14 second base Cooldown
- Damage dealt: 79.7% (+1% DMG per level)
3) Latte Cookie
Latte Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom is an Epic Cookie who was made playable on March 5. She was released along with Cream Puff Cookie in the Beacons of Unity update, and is a Magic-class cookie and her position is prioritized to the Middle by default.
Statistics of Latte Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom
- 15 second base Cooldown
- Damage dealt: 60.0% (+1.1% DMG per level)
- Inner Latte Glyph Damage: 140.0% (+1.8% DMG per level)
- Outer Latte Glyph Damage: 105.0% (+1.3 DMG per level)
- Silence: 1.0 sec
- Immobilized: 5.0 sec
4) Pastry Cookie
Pastry Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom is an Epic Cookie who was made playable on May 13. She was released along with Fig Cookie in the first half of the Tiers of Chaos update. She is a Range-class cookie and her position is prioritized to the Rear by default.
Statistics of Pastry Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom
- 13 second base Cooldown
- +50.0% ATK SPD for 10.0 sec
- Single hit damage: 80.0 %
- Lightbringer Arrow Ricochet Hits: 2
- Lightbringer Arrow Ricochet Damage: 75.0%
5) Espresso Cookie
Espresso Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom is an Epic Cookie who was made playable at launch (January 21). He serves as a major character in the "Couldn't care less...And Yet" storyline. He is a Magic class cookie and her position is prioritized to the Middle by default.
Statistics of Espresso Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom
- 15 second base Cooldown
- 80% DMG over 7 hits (+1.01~1.05% DMG per level)
- 100% DMG with last hit (+1.25~1.35% DMG per level)