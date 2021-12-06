5 cookies that deal the most damage in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom is an action-based role-playing game (RPG) that is a fun blend of kingdom-style base making and Gacha system. The title recently became popular on the Google Play store with over 10 million downloads.

In this RPG, players have access to two gameplay modes, Campaign and Arena System. Players can unlock new Cookies as they progress through the story or by drawing them from Gacha (300 crystals per draw).

This article will list five highest damage dealing Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

5 Highest damage dealing Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom

1) Sea Fairy Cookie

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN Have you pulled the legendary and majestic Sea Fairy Cookie yet? 🌊 Have you pulled the legendary and majestic Sea Fairy Cookie yet? 🌊 https://t.co/YLRHIDF9Uo

Sea Fairy Cookie is a legendary Cookie who was released along with Mango Cookie in the first half of the Tropical Soda Islands update. She is a Bomber-class cookie and her position is prioritized to the Middle by default.

Statistics of Sea Fairy Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

17 second base Cooldown

Water Stream DMG: 150.0%

Water Pillar DMG: 173.0% (+4.4% DMG per level)

Stun: 3.0 sec

2) Black Raisin Cookie

Black Raisin Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via YouTube)

Black Raisin Cookie is an Epic Cookie who was made playable on April 8. She was released along with Pure Vanilla Cookie in the first half of the Lost Kingdom update. She is an Ambush-class Cookie and her position is prioritized to the Middle by default.

Statistics of Dark Raisin Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

14 second base Cooldown

Damage dealt: 79.7% (+1% DMG per level)

3) Latte Cookie

Latte Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom is an Epic Cookie who was made playable on March 5. She was released along with Cream Puff Cookie in the Beacons of Unity update, and is a Magic-class cookie and her position is prioritized to the Middle by default.

Statistics of Latte Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

15 second base Cooldown

Damage dealt: 60.0% (+1.1% DMG per level)

Inner Latte Glyph Damage: 140.0% (+1.8% DMG per level)

Outer Latte Glyph Damage: 105.0% (+1.3 DMG per level)

Silence: 1.0 sec

Immobilized: 5.0 sec

4) Pastry Cookie

Pastry Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom is an Epic Cookie who was made playable on May 13. She was released along with Fig Cookie in the first half of the Tiers of Chaos update. She is a Range-class cookie and her position is prioritized to the Rear by default.

Statistics of Pastry Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

13 second base Cooldown

+50.0% ATK SPD for 10.0 sec

Single hit damage: 80.0 %

Lightbringer Arrow Ricochet Hits: 2

Lightbringer Arrow Ricochet Damage: 75.0%

5) Espresso Cookie

Espresso Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom is an Epic Cookie who was made playable at launch (January 21). He serves as a major character in the "Couldn't care less...And Yet" storyline. He is a Magic class cookie and her position is prioritized to the Middle by default.

Statistics of Espresso Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

15 second base Cooldown

80% DMG over 7 hits (+1.01~1.05% DMG per level)

100% DMG with last hit (+1.25~1.35% DMG per level)

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan