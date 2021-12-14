5 features that make Cookie Run: Kingdom such a popular game

Devsisters' action role-playing game Cookie Run: Kingdom has become one of the most popular titles on the Google Play Store this year. It has over 10 million downloads and has a very strong player base with as young as little kids and also teens and adults.

The game has lots of playing elements but is not complicated at all. Playing the game for an hour is what it takes to understand the basic mechanics and how the game works.

This article will list 5 features that we love in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Cookie Run: Kingdom - 5 features that make it so popular

Cookie Run: Kingdom has both action-based RPG and kingdom-style base-building elements. In a base-making game, the game usually introduces us to some in-game currency, one being the coins and the other being the crystals. As you progress through the game, you start earning more of these currencies. That's what the game basically revolves around.

Here, we will list the top 5 features that we think make Cookie Run: Kingdom so great.

5) Side missions and extra content like Bounties and Tower of Sweet Chaos

Cookie Run: Kingdom Game Modes (Image via Sportskeeda)

These are some of the extra game modes that make Cookie Run: Kingdom fun. Bounties and Tower of Sweet Chaos give you the extra rewards required to progress. They are not much but still make the game fun and enjoyable when players have nothing else to do and all their builders are busy.

4) Arena Mode

Cookie Run: Kingdom Arena Mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Arena Mode is one of the most fun and rewarding elements of the game. This league system lets you PvP (automated) to rise up the ranks. Each win rewards players with trophies, and a certain amount is deducted upon losing.

At the end of each season, players receive season rewards based on their league.

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN ARENA JACKPOT



🏆 Reached Gold? Show us!

⚔️ Get a chance to win huge prizes! How?



1. Take a screenshot showing your Arena Tier and your Kingdom’s name.

2. Post this screenshot in your social media.

3. Share a link to your post here in the comments.

ARENA JACKPOT

🏆 Reached Gold? Show us!

⚔️ Get a chance to win huge prizes! How?

1. Take a screenshot showing your Arena Tier and your Kingdom's name.

2. Post this screenshot in your social media.

3. Share a link to your post here in the comments.

4. Done! ✨

3) Base building

Cookie Run: Kingdom Base Building (Image via Sportskeeda)

Base building is one of the key elements of the game. There are several types of buildings in the game which serve different purposes. Some of the buildings include resource buildings and some of them are just decoration items. Crystals can be used to boost base building speed by reducing the time of builds. This is another great use of crystals.

2) World exploration

Cookie Run: Kingdom World Exploration (Image via Sportskeeda)

World Exploration is the story mode feature of Cookie Run: Kingdom and as players progress through the story mode, they start getting more and more Experience points. The game rewards you on completing particular levels in the game as well. This is one of the most rewarding game modes in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN 🚨 *SPOILER ALERT* FOR WORLD EXPLORATION LAND 8-30 🚨



The dubbing of Cookie Run: Kingdom returns! We're taking you inside the studio to watch voice acting side-by-side with a DARK SECRET reveal! 😱 🚨 *SPOILER ALERT* FOR WORLD EXPLORATION LAND 8-30 🚨 The dubbing of Cookie Run: Kingdom returns! We're taking you inside the studio to watch voice acting side-by-side with a DARK SECRET reveal! 😱 https://t.co/8N1CAYDt55

1) The Gacha

Cookie Run: Kingdom Gacha (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Gacha is the most fun element of the game. The surprise element makes the game even more fun. Players roll the Gacha in expectations of unlocking new cookies of different rarities. It is the most integral and key feature of the game. This is where Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom come from.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

