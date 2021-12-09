5 tips to get coins faster in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom is an action-based role-playing game with a strong kingdom builder influence. The game recently became popular with over 10 million downloads in the Google Play Store. In these kinds of base building games, players always need a steady source of the game's currency. While there are other currencies in the game like crystals used for drawing Cookies from the Gacha, coins are the most important resource in the game since they are used to place buildings, make upgrades, and create other resources. The entire base building element of the game revolves around the spending of these coins.

This article will provide players with five tips and tricks on how to earn coins faster in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

CookieRun @CookieRun 🎂Anniversary Event 🎂Leave us a Happy Birthday tweet with #1YEARCROB for a chance to win Matcha Cookie x50, 1,000💎 and 600,000 Coins! (1/2) 🎂Anniversary Event 🎂Leave us a Happy Birthday tweet with #1YEARCROB for a chance to win Matcha Cookie x50, 1,000💎 and 600,000 Coins! (1/2) https://t.co/PQaqn2Qq10

Cookie Run: Kingdom - Five best sources of Coins

Story mode

Fountain of Abundance

Balloon Dock

Tree of Wishes

Bounty missions and Tower of Sweet Chaos

1) Story mode Battles

You can get a lot of coins just from playing and progressing through the story mode. Completing any story mode mission results in a healthy reward of XP and coins.

Story mode campaign in Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Reddit)

2) Fountain of Abundance

The Fountain of Abundance is considered to be one of the best sources of coins within the community. It provides players with lot of coins, XP, and other goodies every few minutes. Upgrading this fountain leads to even better rewards. When a player is short on coins, this is definitely something that can be relied upon.

Fountain of Abundance in Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Reddit)

3) Balloon Dock

The Balloon Dock lets players send their cookies on adventures and in return, provides coins and XP as rewards. Since this is quite an easy task, players should always remember to use the Balloon Dock to send their cookies on an expedition to ensure they have additional sources of coins and XP.

Ballon Dock in Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Reddit)

4) Tree of Wishes

The Tree of Wishes is one of the easiest and best sources of earning coins. When you fulfill a wish, you get rewarded with tons of coins. This method is extremely beneficial since it is a steady source of farming coins.

Tree of Wishes in Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Reddit)

5) Bounty missions and Tower of Sweet Chaos

Besides the above methods, players can get coins from other smaller sources as well. Bounty Missions and the Tower of Sweet Chaos can provide players with the extra gold needed for small upgrades and such. While they are not as good and reliable as the Fountain of Abundance or the Balloon Dock, they are still useful.

Bounty Missions in Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Cookie Run fandom)

CookieRun @CookieRun 🎂Anniversary Event 🎂Leave us a Happy Birthday tweet with #1YEARCROB for a chance to win Matcha Cookie x50, 1,000💎 and 600,000 Coins! (1/2) 🎂Anniversary Event 🎂Leave us a Happy Birthday tweet with #1YEARCROB for a chance to win Matcha Cookie x50, 1,000💎 and 600,000 Coins! (1/2) https://t.co/PQaqn2Qq10

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Atul S