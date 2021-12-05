List of Cookie Run Kingdom redeem codes (December 4, 2021)

Cookie Run Kingdom players know that there are a plethora of freebies available for in-game boosts with a little digging. These boosts range from daily rewards to enormous quantities of free Crystals and many other items. They have the potential to exponentially boost the rate at which gamers progress on their Cookie Run Kingdom journey.

Readers may start claiming free items right away because a list of top active redeem codes has already been procured.

Note: This page will be updated as additional Cookie Run Kingdom codes are released on any platform, so please keep checking back to get more freebies! If any of the codes listed here expire, those will be updated as well.

What are the advantages of redeeming these codes?

Because the game is a city-builder RPG, free gifts can go a long way toward assisting gamers, particularly those who are new to Cookie Run Kingdom, in climbing the leaderboards.

They may accelerate the process of building and expanding their kingdom, enhance individual Cookies for combat roles, and expedite many other aspects of leveling up in-game by using the codes given below.

How to redeem Cookie Run Kingdom reward codes?

Please pay close attention to the procedure outlined below if you are a new user. By redeeming the codes provided below through this technique, players can quickly become Cookie Run Kingdom professionals.

Players must launch Cookie Run Kingdom and choose the Hamburger menu, which is represented by three horizontal lines in the upper right corner of the game screen.

Navigate to Settings.

On the right, press the info button.

The UserID may be found under the "User Info" page. The name might take the form of an email address or a guest username.

They can visit the DevPlay redeem code page (the website can be accessed directly by clicking on the DevPlay link above)

Enter the User ID copied from the User Info tab, as well as the promo code, and then click "Claim Reward".

Start the game again. There will be no in-game confirmation of the redeemed code, but the website will send a notification when the free rewards are added to the account associated with the provided User ID.

List of Cookie Run Kingdom redeem codes (December)

The game is part of the Cookie Run Series by Devsisters, who is notorious for giving out redeem codes like this for all of its games. Cookie Run Kingdom is a free-to-play game, but who doesn't appreciate more free stuff?

Currently, the following codes are the best redeemable ones to obtain free items in Cookie Run Kingdom:

GETUR3SUGARGNOME: Get 3 Sugar Gnomes

GETUR7SUGARGNOME: Get 7 Sugar Gnomes

GETUR1SUGARGNOME: Get 1 Sugar Gnome

GETUR5SUGARGNOME: Get 5 Sugar Gnomes

SAMSUNGCRKINGDOM: Get 1000 Crystals

2021KRGAMEAWARDS: Get 1000 Rainbow Cubes, 5000 Crystals, and 1000 Frost Crystals

30MILLIONKINGDOM: Get 3000 Rainbow Cubes and 3000 Crystals

KINGDOMWITHSONIC, KINGDOMBLUECLUB, and REALTOUGHCOOKIES, contrary to popular belief, have expired recently and can no longer be used to get free rewards.

A list of expired Cookie Run Kingdom codes is also included so that players can avoid them while seeking freebies.

KINGDOMWITHSONIC (1000 Crystals)

KINGDOMBLUECLUB (500 Crystals)

REALTOUGHCOOKIES (500 Crystals)

KINGDOMOKING5927 (500 Crystals)

KINGDOMSUNBA0128 (500 Crystals)

KINGDOMSWAMP0130 (500 Crystals)

KINGDOMYANGDDING (500 Crystals)

KINGDOMLILKA2021 (500 Crystals)

KINGDOMWELOVEYOU (3000 Crystals and 100 Stamina)

KINGDOMIAMSIXTAN (500 Crystals)

KINGDOMBERYLLULU (500 Crystals)

KINGDOMYUNIKO720 (500 Crystals)

TAMAGIFT500TOYOU (500 Crystals)

12THBRAVEDAY0612 (Unknown Reward)

COOKIEFOOLSDAYS2 (401 Crystals)

JJONDEUKEECOOKIE (300 Crystals)

DOMINOCOOKINGDOM (500 Crystals)

KINGDOMNAMDOBLUE (500 Crystals)

SOQCESWVJWEKZDVB (1000 Crystals)

OPENSILVERBUTTON (20 Tower Keys, 200 Horns, and 1000 Crystals)

WELCOMETOKINGDOM (500 Crystals)

WELCOMETOCRKMATT (300 Crystals)

WELCOMETOCRKJACE (300 Crystals)

WELCOMETOCKSANNA (300 Crystals)

COOSEBOMEKINGDOM (300 Crystals)

COOKIECHICKENRUN (500 Crystals)

COOKANGJIKINGDOM (Reward: 300 Crystals)

RUSWKGMLKINGDOM6 (300 Crystals)

HAPPY100DAYSGIFT (1000 Crystals and Exp Jelly(s))

IELLBHSLKSKZHBGD (Three Cookie Cutters)

CHIMNPERLKINGDOM (500 Crystals)

BESTGAMEAWARDTHX (3000 Crystals)

2CHAMCOOKINGDOM2 (500 Crystals)

COOKIERUNTWITTER (1000 Crystals)

TIYSVCUKYDPPHTNP (5000 Coins)

POONGDENGKINGDOM (500 Crystals)

PARFAITSUBSCRIBE (1000 Crystals)

XYOKSPZLLUJYFKJN (12,000 EXP)

TK2PO5GA87DBJALQ (500 Crystals)

50CAFEREWARD1000 (Unknown Reward)

Both lists will be updated when new codes are made available or old codes expire. Readers may assist fellow Cookie Kingdom Run fans by submitting any new code they discover, in the comments section.

