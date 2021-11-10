Cookie Run Kingdom is a free-to-play gacha game, like Genshin Impact, on mobile devices. It blends fun RPG elements, like battling and team-building, with the strategy of an RTS. Build your kingdom, grow your economy, and expand your rule.

But like any free-to-play gacha game, it offers the option to spend money in various ways, like caches of in-game resources. Despite this, Cookie Run Kingdom occasionally releases codes (called coupons) that players can use to exchange for free in-game gifts.

Here's how to enter codes in Cookie Run Kingdom to earn free rewards.

Cookie Run Kingdom: How to enter codes for rewards

Redeeming codes is a simple, yet tedious process (Image via Cookie Run Kingdom)

Before you attempt to enter codes in Cookie Run Kingdom, you will need a DevPlay account. If you have invested time into the game, then you already have one. Otherwise, one will need to be created. Once all that is said and done, continue on with these steps:

User Info gives everything you need (Image via Cookie Run Kingdom)

Step 1 : First, you will need to know your DevPlay account, which is likely the same email you used to start playingCookie Run Kingdom. Start by tapping on the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner of the screen.

: First, you will need to know your DevPlay account, which is likely the same email you used to start playingCookie Run Kingdom. Start by tapping on the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner of the screen. Step 2 : In the sidebar menu that opens, choose Settings.

: In the sidebar menu that opens, choose Settings. Step 3 : In Settings, choose the Info tab.

: In Settings, choose the Info tab. Step 4 : Underneath User Info, you will see the email listed as your DevPlay account. Write it down or memorize it. Note: If you have a computer, you can leave the User Info window open and continue onto the next step with a PC.

: Underneath User Info, you will see the email listed as your DevPlay account. Write it down or memorize it. Step 5 : Close the Settings menu and open the sidebar menu again. This time, choose Coupons. It will open your default browser and load Cookie Run Kingdom’s code redemption page.

: Close the Settings menu and open the sidebar menu again. This time, choose Coupons. It will open your default browser and load Cookie Run Kingdom’s code redemption page. Step 6 : Under DevPlay account, type in the email that was listed under User Info.

: Under DevPlay account, type in the email that was listed under User Info. Step 7 : Under Coupon Code, type in a valid Cookie Run Kingdom code.

: Under Coupon Code, type in a valid Cookie Run Kingdom code. Step 8: Select Claim Reward. Reload Cookie Run Kingdom and you will receive the reward in-game.

With the rewards now cashed in, you are welcome to use them as you see fit. Perhaps you would like to expand your kingdom or fight a boss. Suffice to say, the choice is yours.

