When and how to watch Genshin Impact 2.3 Special Program Livestream

The Genshin Impact 2.3 Special Program Livestream is right around the corner if previous cycles are accurate.

For example, the 2.2 Special Program Livestream began on 3 October 2021, with the version 2.2 update coming out on 13 October 2021. The difference between the livestream and the official launch was ten days. Previous versions (2.0 and 2.1) were 12 days apart.

Hence, one can assume that the Genshin Impact 2.3 Special Program Livestream will occur sometime between 11 November 2021 and 14 November 2021. The official date hasn't been leaked, but it's based on speculation from past livestreams.

Genshin Impact 2.3 Special Program Livestream speculation

The above Tweet showcases various timeslots for the Genshin Impact 2.3 Special Program Livestream. miHoYo did one on Sunday for version 2.2, but the previous two versions had occured on Friday.

Regardless of the exact date, one can always rely on a few different methods to watch the Special Program Livestream as it happens live.

How to watch the Genshin Impact 2.3 Special Program Livestream?

It's highly probable that Itto will show up in some capacity (Image via Genshin Impact)

One can watch it through several methods. The two main ways for English speakers to find the Genshin Impact 2.3 Special Program Livestream are YouTube and Twitch. Both livestreams have official variations, so players don't have to rely on unofficial sources.

GenshinImpactOfficial is the game's official Twitch channel, whereas it's simply Genshin Impact on YouTube (with a checkmark that states it's verified). The former account doesn't save videos for players to watch later, but the latter does.

Hence, those who miss the livestream can always rely on the official YouTube account to see the Special Program in full.

What to expect from the Genshin Impact 2.3 Special Program Livestream?

There should also be details on the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event (Image via Genshin Impact Leaks Reddit)

Some of the Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks are bound to appear in the livestream in some capacity. For example, the featured characters for both banners will probably be shown in the Special Program.

Take the Genshin Impact 2.2 livestream, for instance. It revealed that Childe and Hu Tao would have a banner and that Thoma would be a playable character. Based on those past experiences, one should expect to see Albedo, Itto, and Gorou in similar roles.

It won't just be a livestream dedicated to characters, either. It will probably show off some details about the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event and a few other minor features to hype players.

