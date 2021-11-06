How to get money quickly in Roblox Flee the Facility

Like many Roblox games, Roblox Flee the Facility has its own type of money. It’s referred to as “credits.” Players can earn credits by playing the game. However, there are a few tricks you can use to help you earn money quickly, considering a single match can last up to 15 minutes.

Aside from getting familiar with the game’s mechanics, players should also consider getting VIP as that increases your money gain by 15%. Now, onto the guide.

Making money quickly as the Beast in Roblox

In order to earn money as the Beast in Roblox Flee the Facility, you have to complete objectives during the round you’re the Beast. Fortunately for the Beast, there is only one objective: capture survivors. And that is done by using the hammer, rope, and freeze ability.

Any survivor that gets unfrozen by another player and escapes, will not earn you extra credit. So when players knock a player out and tie them up, don't mess around. Take them directly to a freezing pod.

Making money quickly as a Survivor

As a survivor in Roblox Flee the Facility, making money is a bit more complicated than it is as the Beast. There's far more to worry about in terms of gameplay. However, each task can be done multiple times, and winning as a survivor can rake in quite a few credits.

Players have to hack five computers before the facility’s exit opens. For every computer hacked, players get a handful of credits. To discourage the Beast from camping the last computer, there are two additional computers to hack for a total of seven on each map. It may sound risky, but you can hack the extra computers for bonus credits.

When a player is captured by the Beast, they are frozen. They cannot escape on their own. You can help them, though. If you make your way to the room where the frozen pods are, you can free your teammates. If you're successful, you will earn credits.

Once you’ve hacked five computers and the facility’s exit opens, you aren’t out of the woods yet. You still have to escape. By winning Roblox Flee the Facility, you'll get more credits.

