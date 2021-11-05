How to unlock the facility in Roblox Flee the Facility

Roblox Flee the Facility can be quite the nailbiter. Things can get hairy when you are being chased around by another player with a rope and hammer. At the same time, you are expected to unlock the facility and escape a nightmarish horror.

Fortunately, there is a way to unlock the facility in Roblox Flee the Facility. However, it is highly recommended you communicate with your team. Here is why.

Roblox Flee the Facility: Unlocking the facility

Understanding the game

Someone is always the Beast (Image via Roblox)

Knowing how this Roblox game functions will help you to understand how to unlock the facility in the most efficient way possible. Flee the Facility can take as long as 15 minutes, so time is of the essence.

There are two teams: survivors and the Beast. The former try to flee while attempting to stay as far away as possible from the Beast. To escape, survivors have to hack several computers.

The Beast, however, is tasked with stopping them and is controlled by a real player. It can hit players with a hammer, grab them with a rope, and even freeze them in place.

Teamwork is of utmost importance

Stick together when hacking computers (Image via Moody Unicorn Twin)

As you may have guessed, teamwork is of utmost importance when you are one of several survivors. There are five computers to hack, and when all are hacked, the facility will unlock. Unfortunately, a single person hacking a computer takes far too long. It opens you up for an attack from the Beast.

The trick then is to have multiple players hacking one computer. The progress bar fills much faster that way. At least two people should be hacking one computer, while a third player keeps the Beast’s attention on them.

Once a computer is hacked, the Beast will know which one it is. That means it immediately gives away your last known location. In an effort to stay alive, don’t go to the nearest computer. Instead, start hacking the next computer that’s furthest away.

With all five computers hacked, the exit to the facility will unlock. You aren’t out of the woods yet. You still have to keep your eye out for the Beast as you make your way to the exit.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer