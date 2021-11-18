How to unlock Dark Choco Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom has a roster of 64 cookies to obtain, one of which is Dark Choco Cookie. When built and trained correctly, Dark Choco Cookie can be a major powerhouse on the frontline. Not only does he deal great damage, his ability causes enemies to take more damage.

Unlocking Dark Choco Cookie, however, isn’t easy. He isn’t received as a reward during the game, so he has to be obtained by other means. This article covers the two ways by which players can acquire Dark Choco Cookie.

Unlocking Dark Choco Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom can be done in two ways

1) Take a chance with Gacha Oven

The Witch’s oven, known as “Gacha”, is often considered the main source for discovering new cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom. It also reveals various items and Soulstones, but players will usually visit it for new cookies.

Gacha works like this: Feed it Crystals (the game’s premium currency) and out comes a cookie. Since it’s a random cookie, one can never be entirely sure what cookie they’ll get. Thankfully, there’s a mercy system put in place.

On the 10th “roll,” Cookie Run: Kingdom players are guaranteed a single cookie of any tier, from its 64-cookie roster. It's a small chance, but it’s there. On the 100th roll, an Epic-tier cookie is guaranteed. And it just so happens Dark Choco Cookie is an Epic-tier cookie.

Currently, Epic-tier is among the largest bracket, with 36 cookies in total (including Dark Choco Cookie). That still leaves quite a few cookies on the table, but the mercy system at least cuts out half of all available cookies.

2) Bake Dark Choco Cookie yourself

With over 60 cookies available in Cookie Run: Kingdom, the chances of winning Dark Choco Cookie are slim at best. An alternative is baking Dark Choco Cookie oneself. If players use the Gacha system, chances are good they'll come across a few.

Every cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom has their own unique Soulstone. Their main purpose is to be used on already owned cookies to increase stats. It’s a great way to use leftover Soulstones, but they also have an arguably better use - creating cookies.

Using Dark Choco Cookie as an example, say players tried Gacha a few times and didn’t get Dark Choco Cookie. However, they managed to get several Dark Choco Cookie Soulstones in the process. If they have 20 Soulstones of a specific cookie, they can simply bake the cookie themselves.

What’s wonderful about Soulstones in Cookie Run: Kingdom is the 100% guarantee that they’ll get the cookie the Soulstones are linked to. And it doesn’t just work on Epic-tier cookies either. All cookies have Soulstones, including Legendary- and Ancient-tier.

Edited by Sabine Algur