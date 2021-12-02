Ginger Brave Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom: All you need to know

Cookie Run Kingdom’s original storyline starts with a cookie turning rogue and running away from the Witch’s oven to find safe haven among the Sugar Gnomes. This Cookie is known to all Cookie Run Kingdom players as GingerBrave, and he is the first Cookie users obtain in the game. A solid pick often named in the S tier of Rare and Common Cookie tier lists GingerBrave shines for new players entering the game.

The primary reason GingerBrave is considered one of the best Common Cookies overall is that, as a strong DPS character, he can anchor most team combinations for players who are just starting out. He is the main character for World Exploration as he leads his friends through the primary storyline. Available since release, he is also the poster character for Cookie Run Kingdom and other games in the franchise appearing in the logo and loading screens.

GingerBrave Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom: All you need to know

The in-game description for the Cookie reads as follows:

"GingerBrave was the first Cookie to escape from the Witch's oven. It is unknown how this Cookie came to life, but rumor has it that the Witch accidentally used magic powder instead of ginger powder”

The Cookie is available to play immediately upon starting the game, and this fits the storyline of GingerBrave being the first to escape from the Witch’s oven. This understandably puts him in the Common rarity, but he earns a place in the S tier when comparing Cookies from the Rare and Common rarities.

GingerBrave is a Charge class Cookie taking the front position with his Brave Dash ability.

GingerBrave Cookie from Cookie Run Kingdom Statistics

GingerBrave’s Brave Dash allows him to dash forward and deal significant area damage to all opponents caught in his path.

Damage Dealt: 150% (at base level, this increases by 1.2% with every level upgrade)

8 Second Cooldown (at base level, improves with every level upgrade)

Voice of GingerBrave in Cookie Run Kingdom

Jeremy Shada is the voice of GingerBrave in Cookie Run Kingdom. Shada has previously lent his skills to Adventure Time and Voltron: Legendary Defender.

GingerBrave is an excellent Cookie for any new player. As a Charge class Cookie, new players shouldn’t hesitate to invest in him as it is difficult to obtain a Cookie which is significantly better than him during the initial stages of the game. GingerBrave, along with a Solid Almond or a Swift Chocolate topping, can even beat out several Rare Cookies in certain instances.

Edited by Siddharth Satish