What are Guild Battles in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Cookie Run: Kingdom is a fun mix of action RPG and kingdom-style base building. It has a Gacha system which enables you to draw the cookies available in the game, per draw costing 300 crystals. Guild Battles are also an integral part of the game. In this game mode, players work together with their Guild members to defeat the Red Velvet Dragon. When the event ends, many special rewards await the players.

Gamers can add their friends in the game and create or join guilds to have a fun multiplayer experience as well. This article will reveal all about Guild Battles, how to create Guilds and how to participate in the battles.

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN Doopty-do! Who called for a maintenance gnome?

We must perform maintenance to fix several issues, including the Guild Battle bug! 🚧



📅 September 24, 07:00 – 09:00 (GMT+9)

💬 Check the in-game notice for the details!



We will do our best to finish the works as soon as possible. Doopty-do! Who called for a maintenance gnome?We must perform maintenance to fix several issues, including the Guild Battle bug! 🚧📅 September 24, 07:00 – 09:00 (GMT+9)💬 Check the in-game notice for the details!We will do our best to finish the works as soon as possible. https://t.co/61CdfqVOZL

Cookie Run: Kingdom - A brief guide to Guild Battles

"Join Forces with Guildmates to defeat the dreadful giant Red Velvet Dragon in Guild Battle."

There are only 3 attempts in a day. Once a level is cleared, the next level is unlocked. All participating players are rewarded with Flames of Unity, Coins and Heroic Torches after the Red Velvet Dragon is defeated. The higher the dragon's level, the better the rewards.

Once the Guild Battle ends and the season is over, the Result calculation day comes. Once the results are out, the Guilds receive rewards based on their Guild ranking. All the participating members also receive a reward of some sort, based on their contribution in the Guild Battle.

Guilds with more members participating in the battles receive more trophies. If a player quits a Guild Battle without dealing any damage, the number of attempts will not be deducted. However, the amount will be deducted even if just 1 point of damage is inflicted.

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN Preparations for her Kingdom debut are now in full swing... Get ready to meet Parfait Cookie! 🎙💖 What awaits you in the next update? 🤩



🍭 Parfait Cookie

⚔️ Guild Battle - Practice Mode

👑 Introducing a new Treasure!



📣 Please check the in-game notice for details. Preparations for her Kingdom debut are now in full swing... Get ready to meet Parfait Cookie! 🎙💖 What awaits you in the next update? 🤩🍭 Parfait Cookie⚔️ Guild Battle - Practice Mode👑 Introducing a new Treasure!📣 Please check the in-game notice for details. https://t.co/buavZ7gE9A

Guild Battle rewards

Guild Battles in Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Reddit)

The rewards offered to participants in the Guild Battles are:

Flames of Unity

Coins

Heroic Torches

Red Velvet Dragon: The boss

Red Velvet Dragon from Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Cookie Run: Kingdom)

The main goal of a Guild Battle is to defeat the Red Velvet Dragon. The Red Velvet Dragon has 6 abilities in total:

Red Dragon's scales

Red Velvet Wrath

Shred

Dragon Breath

Ravage

Red Velvet Meteorites

Guild Trophies

Also Read Article Continues below

Guild Trophies are special trophies that are given to a Guild for participating in a Guild Battle. The number of trophies determines the Guild's position in the Guild Ranking. The trophies are reset with each season of Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Edited by R. Elahi