5 things that make Red Velvet Cookie strong in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom is an action RPG title where the player starts the game as Ginger Brave Cookie, the protagonist. The story takes players through a variety of levels and has them collect different pieces of the story to learn more about Ginger Brave Cookie.

The game has a party-based system that forms a party of cookies that players can unlock throughout the game. It features a wide range of cookies that can be unlocked, each of them with different abilities. The game offers cookies in four rarities: Common, Rare, Epic, and Ancient. Cookie Run: Kingdom provides players with lots of freebies as well that can be opened with in-game codes.

Red Velvet Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom is an Epic Cookie which was launched on May 28. He belongs to the charge class and his position is prioritized to the Front, by default.

Red Velvet Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom- 5 things that make him strong

1) Base Damage

The base damage of Red Velvet Cookie's Crimson Hand itself is 835% and the best part about it is that the damage is caused in a single hit! (+10% DMG for every level up, +10.1 DMG for Level 6 and Level 14) At lvl 30, damage done is 1125% per hit!

The skill works on one enemy only but deals a terrific amount of damage at once. It can be considered one of the best Epic Cookies, if not the best, but that's a topic too controversial.

2) Stun

Red Velvet Cookie's special ability- Crimson Hand stuns a single enemy for 5 seconds if the enemy is still alive, thus hindering them from any movement. This creates an opening for inflicting additional damage.

NOTE: This particular power doesn't upgrade with Cookie Lvl Ups.

3) Basic Attack causes Area Damage

Red Velvet Cookie, even though it has a single enemy targeting skill, its special ability, Crimson Hand, can cause splash damage. The splash damage on enemies is pretty decent for PvE.

4) Toppings make it even better

The two best possible toppings for Red Velvet Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom would be X5 Swift Chocolate to reduce CD or Solid Almond for Full Damage resistance.

For CD build, you can use X5 Swift Chocolate on Red Velvet Cookie to reduce Cooldown.

5) One of the best Epic cookies for PvE meta

Red Velvet Cookie is one of the best cookies for PvE because it goes well with supporting cookies in the back. Red Velvet Cookie, being a charge class Cookie, stays in the front and deals a decent amount of splash damage on to the enemies.

His stun attack stuns enemies for 5 seconds (if their Hit Points aren't completely depleted) which is completely irreversible.This, in turn, creates a huge opening for the other cookies to deal damage.

Red Velvet Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom is one of the best Epic Cookies out there because of its amazing skill. The Crimson Hand not only deals a huge amount of single hit damage but also stuns the enemy if they haven't died. The single attack damage at base level is 835%, which increases even more with upgrades.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider