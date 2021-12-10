What is the best cookie for defense in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Cookie Run: Kingdom is becoming really popular, and with this growing fame comes a new meta, strategies, and demand for new cookies of higher rarity. All the players are grinding to unlock and build the best party. An essential addition to your party for winning duels is the Defense Class.

According to us, Hollyberry Cookie (Ancient Rarity) is the best and strongest defense cookie in the game, which this article briefly gives a guide on.

Hollyberry Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

Hollyberry Cookie's in-game description reads:

"What else could result in such an overwhelming passion if not the reddest hollyberries, ripened under the hottest summer sunlight? Hollyberry Cookie believes that every friendship, like victory, should be triumphant. After all, there's nothing in the world as hard as trust! Not even the all-enduring Hollyberry Shield with which she swore to protect her beloved ones. It is said that Hollyberry Cookie leading a charge onto the battlefield is the most inspiring view. A view that inspires to repay with trust to those who put trust in you."

Hollyberry Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom, hands down, is the best defense cookie in the game. It has higher stats than all the other defense cookies. The only drawback is that it's insanely rare to find because of its Ancient Rarity.

The most suitable Toppings for Hollyberry Cookie are X5 Solid Almondo Topping and X3 Solid Almond. This cookie's skill cooldown is set to 18 seconds at the base level.

Soulstone description of Hollyberry Cookie

"This stone holds a piece of Hollyberry Cookie's soul. Holding this stone, you can almost hear the horns of victory."

Statistics of Hollyberry Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

18-sec base cooldown

Single hit DMG: 185.5% (+2.53% DMG per level)

DMG Focus: 20.0% of DMG of allies for 9.0 sec

The in-game description of Hollyberry Cookie's skill, Oath on the Shield, reads:

"Let out a war cry of fury! Hollyberry Cookie charges forward and becomes a shield to all of her Cookie allies, absorbing a portion of damage they take, excluding continuous DMG and indirect DMG. While Hollyberry Cookie is using her skill, she becomes more resistant to interrupting effects. Hollyberry Cookie's 'DMG Focus' buff does not apply to indirect DMG (such as reflected DMG or linked)."

This is an immense skill that can help her team during battles, adding to her usefulness to Cookie Run: Kingdom gamers.

