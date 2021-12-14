5 best Cookie Run: Kingdom team composition ideas

In a game like Cookie Run: Kingdom, making the best teams is what takes players to the top in the multiplayer league system (Arena). Even for PvE, a good team composition is very necessary.

One cannot progress well or might get stuck if they don't have a good and balanced Team Composition. This is a guide for beginners as well as Cookie Run gamers who have been playing for some time.

Players are grinding to build themselves the best possible team and making new strategies for PvP and PvE. In this article, players will learn the 5 best team compositions in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

5 Best team compositions that will help players climb up the ladder in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Here are the cookies of the five rarities in the game:

Common

Rare

Epic

Ancient

Lengendary

There are also class divisions among cookies, and teams are built based on these classes and rarities. The higher the rarity, the higher the chances of the cookie being better.

1) Expensive Team

Ancient Cookies Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Cookie Run Fandom)

In this team, Sea Fairy Cookie can be paired with Frost Queen Cookie while Hollyberry Cookie guards the Frontlines.

The team is comprised of legendary cookies and Epic cookies. These cookies are very powerful and have very little variation. There's a tank, magic Area of Effect type and one healing type. The last one can be filled in according to the player's specific requirement.

The reason this team is featured on the list is because these cookies are rare and have powerful stats. As a result, they create a very powerful combination of dealing damage and healing the party at the same time.

2) Balanced Team

Cookie Run Kingdom Balanced Composition (Image via Reddit/u/ShyKittyKat)

Pure Vanilla Cookie can be used for healing in this party paired with Frost Queen Cookie in the middle. Dark Choco Cookie and Cotton Cookie can be paired for a good defense in the Front.

This is a balanced team that can be created using Legendary, Ancient and Epic cookies. The frontlines are protected by the charge and defense class cookies while the middle row can consist of powerful and higher rarity cookies which can one-shot the enemies, while the tank cookies absorb all the damage. A powerful Healing Cookie can be placed in the Rear.

3) Attack Speed

Cookie Run: Kingdom Attack Speed Composition (Image via Reddit/u/CanadaIsNotReal)

Cookies that increase Attack Speed, when combined with high damage dealing cookies can pierce through most enemy lines. Madeleine Cookie and Mint Choco Cookie can be paired with the ATK SPD boost provided by Librarian's Enchanted Robes.

Note: For this party, players don't need to use any Legendary or Ancient Cookies. Epic and Rare Cookies work as well.

4) Meta

Cookie Run: Kingdom Meta Composition (Image via Sportskeeda)

This is the current meta in Cookie Run: Kingdom where the Dark Choco Cookie guards the frontline, taking in most of the damage while dealing great AoE damage at the same time. Vampire Cookie and Espresso Cookie deal heavy damage, which significantly enhances the overall team, especially when paired with Herb Cookie's massive healing ability. For the last cookie, players can pick any other Buff Cookie.

5) Double Healing

Cookie Run: Kingdom Double Healing Composition (Image via Sportskeeda)

Many people don't have Ancient or Legendary Cookies because of how rare they are. If players don't have Pure Vanilla Cookie, they can pair Cotton Cookie with Parfait Cookie. Such a combination will offset the absence of a Pure Vanilla Cookie and provide amazing healing to the party. Additionally, it will also help the team in defending and spawning smaller units.

This team consistently heals party members while dealing damage at the same time.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan