40 best stylish Cookie Run: Kingdom names

All players have a need for a stylish gaming name to begin their journey in any video game. In Cookie Run: Kingdom, players are asked to input a username when they start the game. Good gaming names make gamers stand out in the crowd.

Cookie Run: Kingdom has become extremely popular on the Google Play Store with over 10 million downloads. People of all ages are playing and loving the game, leading to a requirement for cool and interesting Kingdom names. In this article, players can find 40 stylish Cookie Run: Kingdom names.

Best Cookie Run: Kingdom names for 2021

Phoenix Dizzy Torpedo ཌwͥιͣɴͫтoxད Hellcat ryZenRageR Asentrix senpaiツ Dogedad Aeros AirportDog FudgyDonut BadBunny SilverStone SadMan SirPotato VanillaGirl UncleLicorice MadMango Blueberry MortarMan Cannon Kneecap Leonidas FireFish MadDuck CowMan Slinger DripDetector Nutsy CupidDust MrDanger LonelyCat HoneyBear DesertHaze SweetGummy Desperado DesertEagle CookieKiller PastryMan

15 Bonus names

BigSmoke MadDawg Ratchet Diablo Rolo FastGunner BigFoot TinyToes StepCat CookieHunter BlackBunny Sentinel BreadMan BugBlitz CoolCabbage

How to change Username in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Fortunately, changing one's username/Kingdom name in Cookie Run: Kingdom is quite an easy task.

Step 1

Changing name in Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 2

Players have to go to their Kingdom information and click on the top left corner (the picture on the left side of the EXP bar) of the screen.

Kingdom information in Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 3

Once this screen appears, players will have to click on the pencil icon beside their username.

Changing the Kingdom's name in Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Sportskeeda)

They can then type a new Kingdom Name within 16 characters and use the list above for more help. Enter the name of your choice and hit the Change button. It must be noted that the name cannot contain spaces, special characters, or inappropriate expressions.

Cookie Run: Kingdom allows players to change their username with the cost of a ticket which is obviously rather useful since most games don't let players change their user ID more than once.

