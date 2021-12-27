×
40 best stylish Cookie Run: Kingdom names

Cool names in Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Sportskeeda)
Sohan Dasgupta
ANALYST
Modified Dec 27, 2021 09:02 PM IST
Listicle

All players have a need for a stylish gaming name to begin their journey in any video game. In Cookie Run: Kingdom, players are asked to input a username when they start the game. Good gaming names make gamers stand out in the crowd.

Cookie Run: Kingdom has become extremely popular on the Google Play Store with over 10 million downloads. People of all ages are playing and loving the game, leading to a requirement for cool and interesting Kingdom names. In this article, players can find 40 stylish Cookie Run: Kingdom names.

Best Cookie Run: Kingdom names for 2021

  1. Phoenix
  2. Dizzy
  3. Torpedo
  4. ཌwͥιͣɴͫтoxད
  5. Hellcat
  6. ryZenRageR
  7. Asentrix
  8. senpaiツ
  9. Dogedad
  10. Aeros
  11. AirportDog
  12. FudgyDonut
  13. BadBunny
  14. SilverStone
  15. SadMan
  16. SirPotato
  17. VanillaGirl
  18. UncleLicorice
  19. MadMango
  20. Blueberry
  21. MortarMan
  22. Cannon
  23. Kneecap
  24. Leonidas
  25. FireFish
  26. MadDuck
  27. CowMan
  28. Slinger
  29. DripDetector
  30. Nutsy
  31. CupidDust
  32. MrDanger
  33. LonelyCat
  34. HoneyBear
  35. DesertHaze
  36. SweetGummy
  37. Desperado
  38. DesertEagle
  39. CookieKiller
  40. PastryMan

15 Bonus names

  1. BigSmoke
  2. MadDawg
  3. Ratchet
  4. Diablo
  5. Rolo
  6. FastGunner
  7. BigFoot
  8. TinyToes
  9. StepCat
  10. CookieHunter
  11. BlackBunny
  12. Sentinel
  13. BreadMan
  14. BugBlitz
  15. CoolCabbage

How to change Username in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Fortunately, changing one's username/Kingdom name in Cookie Run: Kingdom is quite an easy task.

Step 1

Changing name in Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Sportskeeda)
Changing name in Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 2

Players have to go to their Kingdom information and click on the top left corner (the picture on the left side of the EXP bar) of the screen.

Kingdom information in Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Sportskeeda)
Kingdom information in Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 3

Once this screen appears, players will have to click on the pencil icon beside their username.

Changing the Kingdom&#039;s name in Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Sportskeeda)
Changing the Kingdom's name in Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Sportskeeda)

They can then type a new Kingdom Name within 16 characters and use the list above for more help. Enter the name of your choice and hit the Change button. It must be noted that the name cannot contain spaces, special characters, or inappropriate expressions.

Cookie Run: Kingdom allows players to change their username with the cost of a ticket which is obviously rather useful since most games don't let players change their user ID more than once.

Edited by Atul S
