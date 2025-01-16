Cookie Run Kingdom Shadow Milk Cookie: Stats, abilities, and more

The Cookie Run Kingdom Shadow Milk Cookie has arrived, and he is the main attraction of the January 2025 update. He is a Beast cookie and gets placed in the middle position for battles. The magic-type Cookie has a versatile ability — called the Act 1 Lies — which allows him to deal sizeable damage and reliably heal himself.
This article highlights stats, abilities, and other details of the Cookie Run Kingdom Shadow Milk Cookie.
Cookie Run Kingdom Shadow Milk Cookie: Abilities and other details explored
Ability
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The ability of the Cookie Run Kingdom Shadow Milk Cookie is called Act 1: Lies. It works as follows:
Act 1: Lies
Shadow Milk casts the Puppet Show ability at the enemy with the lowest Max HP. While it is active, the targeted Cookies and units around it take damage periodically. Notably, Puppet Show is not cast on enemy Shadow Milk Cookies as long as no other targets exist.
At the end of the Puppet Show, the Grand Finale triggers. Ṭhis ability deals damage to all enemies, proportional to Puppet Show’s target HP, and applies Taint on them. On top of that, if an enemy is knocked out before the Puppet Show ends, a Soul Phantom will appear at its location and take the damage instead. A portion of the damage taken by Soul Phantom is added to Grand Finale’s damage.
After being defeated, the Shadow Milk takes his Shadow Form and replaces himself with a Puppet. Until the Puppet is defeated, the Shadow Milk gains the Power of Deciet.
Shadow Milk Cookie summons the Eye of Truth when the battle commences. Based on the debuffs currently active on the entire team, the eye gains stacks of Truth. Once enough stacks are accumulated, the Eye will remove all the debuffs from the team, increase damage, and reduce the defense of the Shadow Milk Cookie.
When Shadow Milk gains the Power of Deceit, the Eye of Truth will turn into the Eye of Deceit, and gain some stacks of Truth. Once enough stacks are collected, it will fire the Tenet of Deceit attack and deal area damage (max 300,000). The Taint will also reset after the Tenet of Deceit attack.
Stats
Stats of a max level (Level 90) Cookie Run Kingdom Shadow Milk Cookie are as follows:
Puppet Show:
- DMG Resist: +35.0% while casting
- HP Shield: 35.0% while casting
- Puppet Show: applies Shackles & Curse, DMG +25.0% for 5.0 sec (not affected by Debuff Resist)
- Puppet Show Target DMG (Cookies): 12.5% of Max HP every 0.25 sec for 3.75 sec
- Puppet Show Target DMG (Others): 53.6% of ATK, ignores 40.0% of DMG resist
- Puppet Show Area DMG: 291.1% of ATK every 0.75 sec for 3.0 sec, ignores 40.0% of DMG Resist
- Grand Finale Target DMG (Cookies): True DMG proportional to 12.0% of Max HP + 415.8% of ATK
- Grand Finale Target DMG (Others): 135.9% of ATK
- Grand Finale Area DMG: 1,670.9% of ATK, ignores 40.0% of DMG Resist
- Grand Finale Extra DMG: 35.0% of ATK for every 1% of Max HP lost by Soul Phantoms, ignores 40.0% of DMG Resist (capped at 1,500.0% of ATK)
Taint:
- Dealt DMG -30.0% + Buff Strength -30.0% + Debuff Strength +50.0% for 15.0 sec: stacks up to x1
Shadow Form:
- When defeated, assumes Shadow Form that makes him Immortal and Invulnerable for 5.2 sec, and activates Power of Deceit
- Puppet: Taunt + Hit Shield blocking x50 hits
- Power of Deceit: Max HP +55.0%, DMG Resist +40.0%, Indirect DMG Resist +75.0%
Beast Passive: Eye of Truth:
- Truth: x1 stack is applied for every x14 debuffs received by the team + x1 stack for each activation of Shadow Milk Cookie's skill
- Eye of Truth triggers at x4 stacks of Truth
- Eye of Truth: removes all debuffs from the team, DMG dealt by Shadow Milk Cookie +21.5%, DMG received +1.5%, HP Shield blocking 17.5% DMG for 15.0 sec: stacks up to x1
Beast Passive: Eye of Deceit:
- Truth: x1 stack is applied every 3.0 sec
- Eye of Deceit triggers at x4 stacks of Truth
- DMG: 702.4% of ATK, ignores 30.0% of DMG Resist
- Eye of Deceit: DMG -37.3% for 20.0 sec: stacks up to x1.0
- Resets the duration of Taint
- Healing (Self): 67.1% of ATK
How to get the Cookie Run Kingdom Shadow Milk Cookie
Players can attempt to draw the Cookie Run Kingdom Shadow Milk Cookie from the event banner in exchange for Light of Deceit. The exact steps are as follows:
- Step 1: Launch the game and tap on the Gacha button.
- Step 2: Open the Beast Banner with the 'EVENT' banner.
- Step 3: Draw for the Cookie Run Kingdom Shadow Milk Cookie by tapping on the 'Draw' or 'Draw 10' buttons.
Here are some details of this banner's drop rates:
- The odds of pulling this Cookie is 0.3006% for each draw.
- The probability of drawing his Soulstone is 1.0004%.
- Players are guaranteed to get a Cookie every 10 draws, and an epic Cookie every 100 Draws.
Check out our other articles on Cookie Run Kingdom:
- Cookie Run Kingdom maintenance today (January 15, 2025)
- Cookie Run Kingdom Golden Osmanthus Cookie: All details explored
- Wind Archer Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom: All details explained