  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Cookie Run Kingdom Shadow Milk Cookie: Stats, abilities, and more

Cookie Run Kingdom Shadow Milk Cookie: Stats, abilities, and more

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Jan 16, 2025 21:12 IST
Shadow Milk Cookie has arrived in Cookie Run Kingdom (Image via Devisisters)
Shadow Milk Cookie has arrived in Cookie Run Kingdom (Image via Devisisters)

The Cookie Run Kingdom Shadow Milk Cookie has arrived, and he is the main attraction of the January 2025 update. He is a Beast cookie and gets placed in the middle position for battles. The magic-type Cookie has a versatile ability — called the Act 1 Lies — which allows him to deal sizeable damage and reliably heal himself.

This article highlights stats, abilities, and other details of the Cookie Run Kingdom Shadow Milk Cookie.

Cookie Run Kingdom Shadow Milk Cookie: Abilities and other details explored

Ability

also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The ability of the Cookie Run Kingdom Shadow Milk Cookie is called Act 1: Lies. It works as follows:

Act 1: Lies

Shadow Milk casts the Puppet Show ability at the enemy with the lowest Max HP. While it is active, the targeted Cookies and units around it take damage periodically. Notably, Puppet Show is not cast on enemy Shadow Milk Cookies as long as no other targets exist.

At the end of the Puppet Show, the Grand Finale triggers. Ṭhis ability deals damage to all enemies, proportional to Puppet Show’s target HP, and applies Taint on them. On top of that, if an enemy is knocked out before the Puppet Show ends, a Soul Phantom will appear at its location and take the damage instead. A portion of the damage taken by Soul Phantom is added to Grand Finale’s damage.

After being defeated, the Shadow Milk takes his Shadow Form and replaces himself with a Puppet. Until the Puppet is defeated, the Shadow Milk gains the Power of Deciet.

Shadow Milk Cookie summons the Eye of Truth when the battle commences. Based on the debuffs currently active on the entire team, the eye gains stacks of Truth. Once enough stacks are accumulated, the Eye will remove all the debuffs from the team, increase damage, and reduce the defense of the Shadow Milk Cookie.

When Shadow Milk gains the Power of Deceit, the Eye of Truth will turn into the Eye of Deceit, and gain some stacks of Truth. Once enough stacks are collected, it will fire the Tenet of Deceit attack and deal area damage (max 300,000). The Taint will also reset after the Tenet of Deceit attack.

Stats

Stats of a max level (Level 90) Cookie Run Kingdom Shadow Milk Cookie are as follows:

Puppet Show:

  • DMG Resist: +35.0% while casting
  • HP Shield: 35.0% while casting
  • Puppet Show: applies Shackles & Curse, DMG +25.0% for 5.0 sec (not affected by Debuff Resist)
  • Puppet Show Target DMG (Cookies): 12.5% of Max HP every 0.25 sec for 3.75 sec
  • Puppet Show Target DMG (Others): 53.6% of ATK, ignores 40.0% of DMG resist
  • Puppet Show Area DMG: 291.1% of ATK every 0.75 sec for 3.0 sec, ignores 40.0% of DMG Resist
  • Grand Finale Target DMG (Cookies): True DMG proportional to 12.0% of Max HP + 415.8% of ATK
  • Grand Finale Target DMG (Others): 135.9% of ATK
  • Grand Finale Area DMG: 1,670.9% of ATK, ignores 40.0% of DMG Resist
  • Grand Finale Extra DMG: 35.0% of ATK for every 1% of Max HP lost by Soul Phantoms, ignores 40.0% of DMG Resist (capped at 1,500.0% of ATK)

Taint:

  • Dealt DMG -30.0% + Buff Strength -30.0% + Debuff Strength +50.0% for 15.0 sec: stacks up to x1

Shadow Form:

  • When defeated, assumes Shadow Form that makes him Immortal and Invulnerable for 5.2 sec, and activates Power of Deceit
  • Puppet: Taunt + Hit Shield blocking x50 hits
  • Power of Deceit: Max HP +55.0%, DMG Resist +40.0%, Indirect DMG Resist +75.0%

Beast Passive: Eye of Truth:

  • Truth: x1 stack is applied for every x14 debuffs received by the team + x1 stack for each activation of Shadow Milk Cookie's skill
  • Eye of Truth triggers at x4 stacks of Truth
  • Eye of Truth: removes all debuffs from the team, DMG dealt by Shadow Milk Cookie +21.5%, DMG received +1.5%, HP Shield blocking 17.5% DMG for 15.0 sec: stacks up to x1

Beast Passive: Eye of Deceit:

  • Truth: x1 stack is applied every 3.0 sec
  • Eye of Deceit triggers at x4 stacks of Truth
  • DMG: 702.4% of ATK, ignores 30.0% of DMG Resist
  • Eye of Deceit: DMG -37.3% for 20.0 sec: stacks up to x1.0
  • Resets the duration of Taint
  • Healing (Self): 67.1% of ATK

How to get the Cookie Run Kingdom Shadow Milk Cookie

Cookie Run Kingdom Shadow Milk Cookie banner (Image via Devisisters)
Cookie Run Kingdom Shadow Milk Cookie banner (Image via Devisisters)

Players can attempt to draw the Cookie Run Kingdom Shadow Milk Cookie from the event banner in exchange for Light of Deceit. The exact steps are as follows:

  • Step 1: Launch the game and tap on the Gacha button.
  • Step 2: Open the Beast Banner with the 'EVENT' banner.
  • Step 3: Draw for the Cookie Run Kingdom Shadow Milk Cookie by tapping on the 'Draw' or 'Draw 10' buttons.

Here are some details of this banner's drop rates:

  • The odds of pulling this Cookie is 0.3006% for each draw.
  • The probability of drawing his Soulstone is 1.0004%.
  • Players are guaranteed to get a Cookie every 10 draws, and an epic Cookie every 100 Draws.

Check out our other articles on Cookie Run Kingdom:

Quick Links

Edited by Jito Tenson
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी