Cookie Run Kingdom January 2025 update: Fourth-anniversary festival, new cookies, and more

The Cookie Run Kingdom January 2025 update is just around the corner. The title is currently undergoing a maintenance break that will end at 12:00 (GMT+9), on January 15, 2025. Players can expect tons of new content in this patch, which is reportedly the biggest the game has ever received.

Without further ado, let's explore what the Cookie Run Kingdom January 2025 update has to offer.

All details of the Cookie Run Kingdom January 2025 update

Expand Tweet

Trending

1) CookieRun: Kingdom 4th Anniversary Festival

4th Anniversary Festival Shop

4th Anniversary Delux Gacha

4th Anniversary Burning Time Buffs

Might of the Ancients! Part 3

Mission: Level UP Your Kingdom

2) Events and new episodes

Episode 7: Spire of Shadows: Starting from Stage 7-4

Tactical Skill: Other-Realm Manifestation: Starting from Stage 7 - 17

Pure Vanilla Cookie's Journey

Monster Menace and Marathon event

Boss Rush

3) New Cookies

(Beast) Shadow Milk Cookie

Shadow Milk Cookie is a Magic Cookie, skilled with the Act 1: Lies skill.

(Epic) Candy Apple Cookie

A bomber Cookie, Candy Apple is skilled with the Apple of My Eye skill.

4) Improved Hall of Ancient Heroes

To provide players with stronger Cookies, the Hall of Ancient Heroes has been improvised in the Cookie Run Kingdom January 2025 update.

5) New Beascuits: Poisonous and Gleaming

Poisonous and Gleaming are two new types of Beascuits that players can find in the latest Beast Yeast Episode 7.

6) New Item: Skill Power Concentrate

Expand Tweet

The Skill Power Concentrate items allow players to upgrade their Cookies faster.

7) New Resonant Toppings: Deceitful Toppings

The Deceitful Toppings is a new Resonant Topping that can be equipped with specific Cookies.

8) Resonant Toppings' return

All series of Resonant Toppings will be available in the in-game Supplies section.

9) New Costumes: Cozy Hanbok

The following Cozy Hanbok costume sets have been introduced with the Cookie Run Kingdom January 2025 update:

Frost Queen Cookie's Crystalline Frost Petals

Sherbet Cookie's Evening-Primroses of Moonlight

Cotton Cookie's Golden Blooms of Light

10) Two new Treasures

Subtle Fragnant Remedy and Great Sage's Gem are the two fresh Treasures that have been introduced with the Cookie Run Kingdom January 2025 update.

11) Two New Icing sets: Master of Deceit and Noble Silver Knight

Players can earn Master of Deceit and Noble Silver Knight Icing sets from in-game events and the Beast Raid.

12) Additions, changes, and improvements

Expand Tweet

Beast-Yeast Episodes: Parallel Play

Beast-Yeast Stages: Normal Difficulty and Rewards

Story Skip

Battle Performance settings

Decadent Choco Cake Tower Difficulty

Daily Bounties: Ticket Rewards

Cookie Alliance Balance

Grandmaster's Path Rewards

Cookies adjustments

Level Expansion

High-Rarity Cookie Probability Adjustments

Beascuit Naming

Beascuit Bonus Effect Filtering

Beascuit Reset and Unequip Pricing

Topping Upgrade Improvements

Epic Toppings

Toppings and Beascuits: Deactivation notice

Kingdom adjustments

Kingdom Levels Expanded

Kingdom Info Screen Revamped

Customization Preview

Friend List Expansion

Storage Expansion

Cookie House Levels and Number

More articles related to Cookie Run Kingdom by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback