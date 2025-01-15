  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Cookie Run Kingdom January 2025 update: Fourth-anniversary festival, new cookies, and more

Cookie Run Kingdom January 2025 update: Fourth-anniversary festival, new cookies, and more

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Modified Jan 15, 2025 14:57 IST
A new update is here! (Image via Devsisters)
A new update is here! (Image via Devsisters)

The Cookie Run Kingdom January 2025 update is just around the corner. The title is currently undergoing a maintenance break that will end at 12:00 (GMT+9), on January 15, 2025. Players can expect tons of new content in this patch, which is reportedly the biggest the game has ever received.

Without further ado, let's explore what the Cookie Run Kingdom January 2025 update has to offer.

All details of the Cookie Run Kingdom January 2025 update

also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

1) CookieRun: Kingdom 4th Anniversary Festival

  • 4th Anniversary Festival Shop
  • 4th Anniversary Delux Gacha
  • 4th Anniversary Burning Time Buffs
  • Might of the Ancients! Part 3
  • Mission: Level UP Your Kingdom

2) Events and new episodes

  • Episode 7: Spire of Shadows: Starting from Stage 7-4
  • Tactical Skill: Other-Realm Manifestation: Starting from Stage 7 - 17
  • Pure Vanilla Cookie's Journey
  • Monster Menace and Marathon event
  • Boss Rush

3) New Cookies

(Beast) Shadow Milk Cookie

Shadow Milk Cookie is a Magic Cookie, skilled with the Act 1: Lies skill.

(Epic) Candy Apple Cookie

A bomber Cookie, Candy Apple is skilled with the Apple of My Eye skill.

4) Improved Hall of Ancient Heroes

To provide players with stronger Cookies, the Hall of Ancient Heroes has been improvised in the Cookie Run Kingdom January 2025 update.

5) New Beascuits: Poisonous and Gleaming

Poisonous and Gleaming are two new types of Beascuits that players can find in the latest Beast Yeast Episode 7.

6) New Item: Skill Power Concentrate

The Skill Power Concentrate items allow players to upgrade their Cookies faster.

7) New Resonant Toppings: Deceitful Toppings

The Deceitful Toppings is a new Resonant Topping that can be equipped with specific Cookies.

8) Resonant Toppings' return

All series of Resonant Toppings will be available in the in-game Supplies section.

9) New Costumes: Cozy Hanbok

The following Cozy Hanbok costume sets have been introduced with the Cookie Run Kingdom January 2025 update:

  • Frost Queen Cookie's Crystalline Frost Petals
  • Sherbet Cookie's Evening-Primroses of Moonlight
  • Cotton Cookie's Golden Blooms of Light

10) Two new Treasures

Subtle Fragnant Remedy and Great Sage's Gem are the two fresh Treasures that have been introduced with the Cookie Run Kingdom January 2025 update.

11) Two New Icing sets: Master of Deceit and Noble Silver Knight

Players can earn Master of Deceit and Noble Silver Knight Icing sets from in-game events and the Beast Raid.

12) Additions, changes, and improvements

  • Beast-Yeast Episodes: Parallel Play
  • Beast-Yeast Stages: Normal Difficulty and Rewards
  • Story Skip
  • Battle Performance settings
  • Decadent Choco Cake Tower Difficulty
  • Daily Bounties: Ticket Rewards
  • Cookie Alliance Balance
  • Grandmaster's Path Rewards

Cookies adjustments

  • Level Expansion
  • High-Rarity Cookie Probability Adjustments
  • Beascuit Naming
  • Beascuit Bonus Effect Filtering
  • Beascuit Reset and Unequip Pricing
  • Topping Upgrade Improvements
  • Epic Toppings
  • Toppings and Beascuits: Deactivation notice

Kingdom adjustments

  • Kingdom Levels Expanded
  • Kingdom Info Screen Revamped
  • Customization Preview
  • Friend List Expansion
  • Storage Expansion
  • Cookie House Levels and Number

More articles related to Cookie Run Kingdom by Sportskeeda:

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी