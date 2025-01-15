Cookie Run Kingdom January 2025 update: Fourth-anniversary festival, new cookies, and more

The Cookie Run Kingdom January 2025 update is just around the corner. The title is currently undergoing a maintenance break that will end at 12:00 (GMT+9), on January 15, 2025. Players can expect tons of new content in this patch, which is reportedly the biggest the game has ever received.
Without further ado, let's explore what the Cookie Run Kingdom January 2025 update has to offer.
All details of the Cookie Run Kingdom January 2025 update
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
1) CookieRun: Kingdom 4th Anniversary Festival
- 4th Anniversary Festival Shop
- 4th Anniversary Delux Gacha
- 4th Anniversary Burning Time Buffs
- Might of the Ancients! Part 3
- Mission: Level UP Your Kingdom
2) Events and new episodes
- Episode 7: Spire of Shadows: Starting from Stage 7-4
- Tactical Skill: Other-Realm Manifestation: Starting from Stage 7 - 17
- Pure Vanilla Cookie's Journey
- Monster Menace and Marathon event
- Boss Rush
3) New Cookies
(Beast) Shadow Milk Cookie
Shadow Milk Cookie is a Magic Cookie, skilled with the Act 1: Lies skill.
(Epic) Candy Apple Cookie
A bomber Cookie, Candy Apple is skilled with the Apple of My Eye skill.
4) Improved Hall of Ancient Heroes
To provide players with stronger Cookies, the Hall of Ancient Heroes has been improvised in the Cookie Run Kingdom January 2025 update.
5) New Beascuits: Poisonous and Gleaming
Poisonous and Gleaming are two new types of Beascuits that players can find in the latest Beast Yeast Episode 7.
6) New Item: Skill Power Concentrate
The Skill Power Concentrate items allow players to upgrade their Cookies faster.
7) New Resonant Toppings: Deceitful Toppings
The Deceitful Toppings is a new Resonant Topping that can be equipped with specific Cookies.
8) Resonant Toppings' return
All series of Resonant Toppings will be available in the in-game Supplies section.
9) New Costumes: Cozy Hanbok
The following Cozy Hanbok costume sets have been introduced with the Cookie Run Kingdom January 2025 update:
- Frost Queen Cookie's Crystalline Frost Petals
- Sherbet Cookie's Evening-Primroses of Moonlight
- Cotton Cookie's Golden Blooms of Light
10) Two new Treasures
Subtle Fragnant Remedy and Great Sage's Gem are the two fresh Treasures that have been introduced with the Cookie Run Kingdom January 2025 update.
11) Two New Icing sets: Master of Deceit and Noble Silver Knight
Players can earn Master of Deceit and Noble Silver Knight Icing sets from in-game events and the Beast Raid.
12) Additions, changes, and improvements
- Beast-Yeast Episodes: Parallel Play
- Beast-Yeast Stages: Normal Difficulty and Rewards
- Story Skip
- Battle Performance settings
- Decadent Choco Cake Tower Difficulty
- Daily Bounties: Ticket Rewards
- Cookie Alliance Balance
- Grandmaster's Path Rewards
Cookies adjustments
- Level Expansion
- High-Rarity Cookie Probability Adjustments
- Beascuit Naming
- Beascuit Bonus Effect Filtering
- Beascuit Reset and Unequip Pricing
- Topping Upgrade Improvements
- Epic Toppings
- Toppings and Beascuits: Deactivation notice
Kingdom adjustments
- Kingdom Levels Expanded
- Kingdom Info Screen Revamped
- Customization Preview
- Friend List Expansion
- Storage Expansion
- Cookie House Levels and Number
More articles related to Cookie Run Kingdom by Sportskeeda:
- Cookie Run Kingdom maintenance today (January 15, 2025): Timings and upcoming features explored
- Cookie Run Kingdom Husband of the Year voting event: Voting process and rewards explored
- Wind Archer Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom: All details explained
- Cookie Run Kingdom update v5.9: Wind Archer Cookie, Guild battle improvements, and more
- CookieRun Kingdom Song of the Night Sea event: Schedule, rewards, and more