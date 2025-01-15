Cookie Run Kingdom maintenance today (January 15, 2025): Timings and upcoming features explored

Cookie Run Kingdom is under a maintenance break, originally scheduled to start and end between 6:00 and 11:00 (GMT +9) on January 15, 2025. However, a recently released post on the official social media handle notified that the break will be extended by an hour, meaning players can access the game at 12:00 (GMT +9).
The break will introduce tons of changes to the game. The patch to be incorporated is reportedly the biggest the title has ever received. On that note, let's check out what the Cookie Run Kingdom January 15, 2025, patch has to offer.
All details of the Cookie Run Kingdom January 15 update explored
Events and episodes
- Episode 7: Spire of Shadows: Starting from Stage 7-4
- Tactical Skill: Other-Realm Manifestation: Starting from Stage 7 - 17
- Pure Vanilla Cookie's Journey
- Monster Menace and Marathon event
- Boss Rush
CookieRun: Kingdom 4th Anniversary Festival
- 4th Anniversary Festival Shop
- 4th Anniversary Delux Gacha
- 4th Anniversary Burning Time Buffs
- Might of the Ancients! Part 3
- Mission: Level UP Your Kingdom
New Cookies
(Beast) Shadow Milk Cookie
Shadow Milk Cookie uses the "Act 1: Lies" skill and is a Magic Cookie.
(Epic) Candy Apple Cookie
Candy Apple Cookie uses "Apple of My Eye!" and is a bomber Cookie.
Cookies For Hire
Players can now hire Cookies from other gamers, thanks to the January 15 update.
Improved Hall of Ancient Heroes
The Hall of Ancient Heroes has been adjusted to provide players with stronger Cookies.
New Beascuits: Poisonous and Gleaming
Poisonous and Gleaming are two types of Beascuits found in the latest Beast Yeast Episode 7.
4th Anniversary
Celebrates the 4th Anniversary of the title by allowing players to earn legendary Beascuits.
New Item: Skill Power Concentrate
With the new Skill Power Concentrate items, players can upgrade their Cookies quickly.
New Resonant Toppings: Deceitful Toppings
New Resonant Toppings — Deceitful Toppings — have been added to be equipped with specific cookies.
Resonant Toppings Return
All series of Resonant Toppings are available in the Game Supplies section.
New Costumes: Cozy Hanbok
Players can expect the arrival of the following Cozy Hanbok costume sets:
- Frost Queen Cookie's Crystalline Frost Petals
- Sherbet Cookie's Evening-Primroses of Moonlight
- Cotton Cookie's Golden Blooms of Light
Two New Treasures: Subtle Fragnant Remedy and Great Sage's Gem
- Subtle Fragnant Remedy
- Great Sage's Gem
Two New Icing sets: Master of Deceit and Noble Silver Knight
Players can turn MyCookie into the Master of Deceit by receiving these sets from events and the Beast Raid.
Additions, changes, and improvements
- Beast-Yeast Episodes: Parallel Play
- Beast-Yeast Stages: Normal Difficulty and Rewards
- Story Skip
- Battle Performance settings
- Decadent Choco Cake Tower Difficulty
- Daily Bounties: Ticket Rewards
- Cookie Alliance Balance
- Grandmaster's Path Rewards
Cookies adjustments
- Level Expansion
- High-Rarity Cookie Probability Adjustments
- Beascuit Naming
- Beascuit Bonus Effect Filtering
- Beascuit Reset and Unequip Pricing
- Topping Upgrade Improvements
- Epic Toppings
- Toppings and Beascuits: Deactivation notice
Kingdom adjustments
- Kingdom Levels Expanded
- Kingdom Info Screen Revamped
- Customization Preview
- Friend List Expansion
- Storage Expansion
- Cookie House Levels and Number
Trade Harbor: Automatic Ship Loading
- Seaside Market: Mass Purchases in the Coin Market
- Bear Jelly Trains: Event Trade Vouchers
Guild
- Guild Territory Expansion: Daily Limits
- Guild Gacha: Number of Pulls and Rewards
Packages
- Maestro Sugar Gnome's Express Upgrade Package
- Boosters and Upgrades, Game Supplies Discounts
- Starter Package and Roar or Victory Package Renewal
- First Purchase Rewards
