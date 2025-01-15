Cookie Run Kingdom maintenance today (January 15, 2025): Timings and upcoming features explored

Cookie Run Kingdom is under a maintenance break, originally scheduled to start and end between 6:00 and 11:00 (GMT +9) on January 15, 2025. However, a recently released post on the official social media handle notified that the break will be extended by an hour, meaning players can access the game at 12:00 (GMT +9).

The break will introduce tons of changes to the game. The patch to be incorporated is reportedly the biggest the title has ever received. On that note, let's check out what the Cookie Run Kingdom January 15, 2025, patch has to offer.

All details of the Cookie Run Kingdom January 15 update explored

Events and episodes

Episode 7: Spire of Shadows: Starting from Stage 7-4

Tactical Skill: Other-Realm Manifestation: Starting from Stage 7 - 17

Pure Vanilla Cookie's Journey

Monster Menace and Marathon event

Boss Rush

CookieRun: Kingdom 4th Anniversary Festival

4th Anniversary Festival Shop

4th Anniversary Delux Gacha

4th Anniversary Burning Time Buffs

Might of the Ancients! Part 3

Mission: Level UP Your Kingdom

New Cookies

(Beast) Shadow Milk Cookie

Shadow Milk Cookie uses the "Act 1: Lies" skill and is a Magic Cookie.

(Epic) Candy Apple Cookie

Candy Apple Cookie uses "Apple of My Eye!" and is a bomber Cookie.

Cookies For Hire

Players can now hire Cookies from other gamers, thanks to the January 15 update.

Improved Hall of Ancient Heroes

The Hall of Ancient Heroes has been adjusted to provide players with stronger Cookies.

New Beascuits: Poisonous and Gleaming

Poisonous and Gleaming are two types of Beascuits found in the latest Beast Yeast Episode 7.

4th Anniversary

Celebrates the 4th Anniversary of the title by allowing players to earn legendary Beascuits.

New Item: Skill Power Concentrate

Invitation to Deceit (Image via Devsisters)

With the new Skill Power Concentrate items, players can upgrade their Cookies quickly.

New Resonant Toppings: Deceitful Toppings

New Resonant Toppings — Deceitful Toppings — have been added to be equipped with specific cookies.

Resonant Toppings Return

All series of Resonant Toppings are available in the Game Supplies section.

New Costumes: Cozy Hanbok

Players can expect the arrival of the following Cozy Hanbok costume sets:

Frost Queen Cookie's Crystalline Frost Petals

Sherbet Cookie's Evening-Primroses of Moonlight

Cotton Cookie's Golden Blooms of Light

Two New Treasures: Subtle Fragnant Remedy and Great Sage's Gem

Subtle Fragnant Remedy

Great Sage's Gem

Two New Icing sets: Master of Deceit and Noble Silver Knight

Players can turn MyCookie into the Master of Deceit by receiving these sets from events and the Beast Raid.

Additions, changes, and improvements

Beast-Yeast Episodes: Parallel Play

Beast-Yeast Stages: Normal Difficulty and Rewards

Story Skip

Battle Performance settings

Decadent Choco Cake Tower Difficulty

Daily Bounties: Ticket Rewards

Cookie Alliance Balance

Grandmaster's Path Rewards

Cookies adjustments

Level Expansion

High-Rarity Cookie Probability Adjustments

Beascuit Naming

Beascuit Bonus Effect Filtering

Beascuit Reset and Unequip Pricing

Topping Upgrade Improvements

Epic Toppings

Toppings and Beascuits: Deactivation notice

Kingdom adjustments

Kingdom Levels Expanded

Kingdom Info Screen Revamped

Customization Preview

Friend List Expansion

Storage Expansion

Cookie House Levels and Number

Trade Harbor: Automatic Ship Loading

Seaside Market: Mass Purchases in the Coin Market

Bear Jelly Trains: Event Trade Vouchers

Guild

Guild Territory Expansion: Daily Limits

Guild Gacha: Number of Pulls and Rewards

Packages

Maestro Sugar Gnome's Express Upgrade Package

Boosters and Upgrades, Game Supplies Discounts

Starter Package and Roar or Victory Package Renewal

First Purchase Rewards

