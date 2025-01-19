Cookie Run Kingdom Shadow Pass: Price, rewards, and more

The Cookie Run Kingdom Shadow Pass has been launched to celebrate the game's 4th anniversary, along with other festivities. This pass not only enriches the gameplay experience but also adds exciting layers to the popular action RPG title. It has brought some unique challenges for players to keep them hooked throughout the anniversary event.
In this article, we will learn about the pricing of the Shadow Pass, the enticing rewards it offers, and how players can earn mission points by participating in daily missions.
Cookie Run Kingdom Shadow Pass: Pricing
The Cookie Run Kingdom Shadow Pass is priced at 1,299 INR, which is approximately $15.60 USD. This premium option provides players with access to exclusive rewards that are not available in the free version of the pass.
Cookie Run Kingdom Shadow Pass rewards
Purchasing the Shadow Pass and progressing through it unlocks an array of enticing rewards, including:
- Light of Deceit
- Magic Cookie Cutter
- Time Jumpers
- 500,000 coins
- Thousands of Crystals
- 300 Mission Points
- A special landmark called the Whispering Study Hall
These rewards are structured across different tiers, allowing players to earn significant resources as they progress.
Daily missions and points
Players must participate in daily missions that grant mission points to maximize rewards. Some examples of these missions include:
- Play in the Kingdom Arena 3 times to earn 100 points.
- Complete 4 Pupeteer Maestro missions during the Light of Deceit event to earn 200 points.
- Finish 10 Stalking Sun missions to earn 500 points.
- Claim 1 Fountain reward to earn 100 points.
- Complete 6 Weapons of Guile missions in the Light of Deceit event to earn 200 points.
- Complete 7 Eye of Deceit missions in the Light of Deceit event to earn 300 points.
- Complete 8 Cloudy Conflict missions in the Light of Deceit event to earn 300 points.
- Complete 9 Contemptuos Moon missions in the Light of Deceit event to earn 400 points.
Each completed mission contributes to the player's total mission points, which are essential for progressing through the pass and unlocking further rewards.
The Cookie Run Kingdom Shadow Pass is a delightful opportunity for all the players to take part in a fantastical journey. It offers a compelling mix of price, rewards, and gameplay engagement. Its reasonable cost and extensive benefits make it a worthwhile investment for dedicated players looking to elevate their gaming experience during the 4th-anniversary celebrations.