Cookie Run Kingdom fourth anniversary event: All mini-games, rewards, and more

The Cookie Run Kingdom fourth anniversary event has brought a delightful celebration for players of the action RPG title. This milestone event invites fans to dive into a world of fun and adventure, showcasing the game's growth and creativity over the past four years.

This anniversary event, which runs from January 14 to January 31, 2025, introduces a variety of mini-games, exclusive rewards, and new content that enhances the gaming experience.

Cookie Run Kingdom fourth anniversary event: All mini-games

Trending

The event features several engaging mini-games designed to keep players entertained. Among these are the Monster Menace and Marathon Event, where players can participate in various challenges to earn valuable rewards.

Additionally, the Boss Rush mode allows players to test their skills against powerful bosses, providing a thrilling experience.

In the Monster Menace, they face waves of cookie-themed monsters who must be defeated with strategic planning and quick reflexes. This event offers various challenges that reward players with valuable items and resources.

The Marathon Event encourages them to compete in a series of tasks within a time limit, enhancing the competitive spirit. This dynamic format encourages teamwork, making it a fun way to celebrate the anniversary while enhancing gameplay strategies.

Cookie Run Kingdom fourth anniversary event rewards

As players dive into these mini-games and activities, they can earn a host of valuable rewards. Notable among these are new costumes, including the Cozy Hanbook sets for popular characters like Frost Queen and Sherbet Cookie.

Players can also look forward to acquiring new treasures such as the Subtle Fragrant Remedy and Great Sage's Gem. These rewards are crucial in providing a delightful experience.

Cookie Run Kingdom fourth anniversary event: Improvements to the Hall of Ancient Heroes

In response to player feedback, the developers have made significant improvements to the Hall of Ancient Heroes. This feature allows players to strengthen their cookies more effectively, ensuring that they are well-prepared for the challenges ahead.

Additionally, two new Beascuits, Poisonous and Gleaming Beascuits, have been introduced in this update; this offers further customization options. A special fourth-anniversary package will be awarded to 10 lucky winners who purchase the anniversary OST album to commemorate the milestone.

The Cookie Run Kingdom fourth anniversary event is a vibrant celebration filled with new content, engaging mini-games, and exciting rewards. Players are encouraged to participate actively in this festive period to maximize their enjoyment and reap the benefits of this sweet celebration.

Whether you are a seasoned veteran or a newcomer, there's something for everyone in this anniversary event.

For more Cookie Run Kingdom-related articles, keep following Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback