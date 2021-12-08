How to add friends in Cookie Run: Kingdom - A step-by-step guide

Cookie Run: Kingdom is an action RPG title where the player starts the game as Ginger Brave Cookie, the protagonist. The game has a party-based system that forms a party of cookies that players can unlock throughout the game.
There are more than 250 cookies you can unlock in the game by playing the campaign mode (story) or by drawing from the Gacha where per draw costs 300 crystals. The game offers cookies in four rarities: Common, Rare, Epic, and Ancient.
Cookie Run: Kingdom recently became popular with over 10 million downloads in the Google Play Store. In this article, we are going to give you a step-by-step guide on how to add friends in-game.
Cookie Run: Kingdom- How to add friends
1) Click the Social tab icon on the top right corner of the screen
2) Click the "Friends" option in the socials tab
3) Click on the "Add" option in the "Friends" tab and a list of people playing the game will appear on the screen.
4) You can search for your friend by their ID or add random people in the game by sending them a request. You can also check the friend requests in this tab. After you have become friends, you will be able to challenge them to battles, visit their kingdom and send them gifts.
There are two types of gifts:
- Free gift
- Fancy gift
You can either send your friend a free gift which gives them coins or spend crystals to buy your friend a fancy gift. Fancy gifts give your friend prestige. Overall, adding friends in Cookie Run: Kingdom does not change your basic story mode experience in any way but it enhances the online gameplay experience as you can compete with your friends, visit their kingdoms, and PvP them.