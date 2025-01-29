How to defeat Shamonkey in CookieRun Tower of Adventures

The Shamonkey in CookieRun Tower of Adventures is a raid boss that periodically appears in the game. It is a monkey-like creature with unique skills and abilities, and understanding its attack patterns is crucial for victory. It is also worth noting that in Tower of Adventures, you team up with three other players to defeat this raid boss.

This article explains how you can defeat Shamonkey in CookieRun Tower of Adventures.

Beating Shamonkey in CookieRun Tower of Adventures

The fight against the Shamonkey in CookieRun Tower of Adventures takes place in three phases:

Phase 1

When the battle begins, the Shamonkey jumps into the middle of the arena, dealing area damage. Afterward, he charges and spawns three totems, which are like timebombs that explode once their white bar depletes. You can destroy the totems before they explode.

They deal damage over a small area, so avoid them and attack the boss. He also occasionally jumps away and fires green projectiles that deal high damage. Always dodge during this attack.

Phase 2

Phase 2 of Shamonkey battle (Image via Devsisters)

This phase starts when the Shamonkey in CookieRun Tower of Adventures loses one-fourth of his health.

At the beginning of phase 2, the boss will jump into the middle of the arena and produce four totems. These totems fire lasers over a short area and deal moderate damage. Additionally, Shamonkey will gain a shield during this phase.

Again in this phase, dodge the totems and attack the boss. Destroying his shield will shatter the totems and stun the Shamonkey, allowing you to deal damage.

He will also perform a short-range area attack randomly, which can easily be dodged.

Phase 3

Arena during phase 3 of the Raid Boss battle (Image via Devsisters)

This phase begins when the Shamonkey in Cookie RunTower of Adventures reaches half health.

At the beginning of this one, the Shamonkey will produce four totems that shoot poison projectiles, dealing moderate damage. He also gains a shield that can be destroyed to break the totems and stun the boss. Therefore, as has been the strategy, dodge the projectile and attack the Shamonkey.

Afterward, the boss will produce five totems — four bomb totems from phase 1, and a purple totem. During this phase, he also launches fireballs and does melee attacks with his wand.

Phase 3 is the last phase, and completing it finishes the fight. Additionally, the boss does an attack where he raises his staff and drops it to deal low-area damage in all three phases.

Cookie recommendations

These cookies are recommended to battle Shamonkey in CookieRun Tower of Adventures:

Chili Pepper Cookie

Rockstar Cookie

Dark Choco Cookie

Cream Soda Cookie

Ice Mint Cookie

Alchemist Cookie

On top of that, you are advised to engage in raid battles with friends you can strategize with, and not strangers. This is because the game doesn't have in-game voice or chat features.

