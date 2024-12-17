CookieRun India codes: All working and tested (March 2025)

CookieRun India codes can help players earn resources like coins and gems without the need to grind for them. The developers release these codes to give players a much-needed boost while progressing through the game. New codes can be found attached to posts on the game's social media handles, and claiming them is quite straightforward, needing just a few clicks.

This article lists all the active codes for CookieRun India

All active codes for CookieRun India

Here are all the active coes in Cookie Run India:

THANKYOU50K : 1,000,000 Coins

: 1,000,000 Coins HOLIWITHCOOKIES2025 : 1,000,000 Coins

: 1,000,000 Coins JOINCOOKIERUNDISCORD: 50 Gems

While the codes mentioned above are working, some have also expired.

Also read: CookieRun India surpasses 5 lakh downloads within 5 days of launch

Expired codes for CookieRun India

Here are all the expired codes for CookieRun India

RUNWITHBACHU

RUNWITHTREVO

RUNWITHZGOD

RUNWITHCYBERSQUAD

RUNWITHCLASSIFIEDYT

RUNWITHNIXON

RUNWITHINCOGNITO

RUNWITHIPREEET

RUNWITHGAMERFLEET

ILOVECOOKIERUNINDIA

RUNWITHKAASHVI

RUNWITHSARANG

RUNWITHSNAX

RUNWITHADMINO

RUNWITHKRUTIKA

RUNWITHTXSPRAYGOD

RUNWITHPAYAL

RUNWITHGOBLIN

RUNWITHREGALTOS

RUNWITHSCOUT

RUNWITHJOKER

How to redeem active CookieRun India codes

The code redemption page for CookieRun India (Image via Devsisters)

You can redeem all active CookieRun India codes by heading to the code redemption web page. The steps are mentioned below:

Step 1: Launch the official code redemption website

Step 2: Enter your Account name and Coupon Code

Step 3: Click on the 'Receive Reward' button

Step 4: Start the game and open your mail to claim the reward.

Follow the steps below to find your account name:

Step 1: Launch the game and click on the Gear Icon at the top right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Go to the User section

Step 3: The Account Name is the ID mentioned under the Account. You can also copy it.

How to fix CookieRun India codes [Troubleshooting]

CookieRun India invalid code error message (Image via Devsisters)

If the error message 'Please Check the Coupon Code' appears, it may be due to an error in the input. To avoid such instances, we advise you to copy and paste the code from this article.

However, if the error message 'The code is currently not available' appears, then the code has expired and cannot be used anymore.

Where to find new CookieRun India codes?

Players can find the latest codes for CookieRun India on the title's official Instagram Page, Discord Server, and YouTube Channel. We will also update this page whenever new codes arrive.

FAQs on Cookie Runner India codes

What are the latest codes in CookieRun India?

As of now, 'HOLIWITHCOOKIES2025' is the latest active code in the game.

When do the active codes in CookieRun India expire?

The codes do not have any set expiration dates, but most expire within a few days.

When are new CookieRun India codes released?

New codes are released when the game collaborates with content creators or achieves a milestone.

