Echocalypse codes: Working and tested (January 2025)

The Echocalypse codes for January 2025 are now available and players can enhance their journey with exciting redeemable codes for valuable in-game rewards. Echocalypse is an immersive mobile RPG set in a post-apocalyptic world wherein players navigate a vibrant landscape filled with Kemono girls and fierce battles.

As players progress in a world teeming with thrilling adventures, they can unlock new abilities, gather resources, and face challenging foes. With its captivating storyline and strategic combat mechanics, Echocalypse offers a rich gaming experience that keeps players coming back for more.

The game also offers an easy way to progress faster in-game. Players can redeem codes to earn different items like chests and upgrading materials. We have prepared a comprehensive list to help you obtain the latest active codes.

All active Echocalypse codes

Codes Rewards pt98g23x Adaptability Material x4, Special Equipment Component Selection Chest x10 (new!) NEWYEAR2025 Iridimorphite x500, Outfit Voucher x20, New Year Badge, New Year Frame (expires January 31st) cn76ah5s Generic Bio-Chip III x5, SSR Affinity Gift Selection Chest x5 wky63dzs Adaptability Material x4, Special Equipment Component Selection Chest x10 pj86cbm2 Random Special Chimera Material Chestl x1, Multicore Artifax Matrix x5 cg83j9fg Echo Crystal Flake x4, Special Equipment Component Selection Chest x10 859gza7eb92 Random Special Chimera Material Chestl x1, Multicore Neolith Matrix x5 63hdui23891 Adaptability Material x4, Special Equipment Component Selection Chest x10 2g9vkughs12 Random Special Chimera Material Chestl x1, Multicore Neolith Matrix x5 894hnd02h1 Random Special Chimera Material Chest x1, Multicore Neolith Matrix x5 7kag92koz0 Generic Bio-Chip IIl x3,SSR Affinity Gift Selection Chest x5 (new!) p9gaeu8i9f Adaptability Material x4, Special Equipment Component Selection Chest x5 07auagdh45 Random Special Chimera Material Chest x1, Multicore Neolith Matrix x5 o8734rjkkz Generic Bio-Chip III x5, SSR Affinity Gift Selection Chest x5 a5npf3x98g Adaptability Materialx4, Special Equipment Component Selection Chestx10 ECHOLOVE314 Draw Master Selection Chest×1, Avatar Frame, Tribute Points×52k

Expired Codes:

57cxyj45

ECHOXMAS2024

ZIZCUTE

fji98xc6

CORETTA

59jf3qwz

rs6gbn82k

h3jk4saod2zjd

cbh7d98ud

9wxs382kj

pys45nb8h

dx46ue7kf

Halloween24

mmkonso0900

rt2jdf84m

aq2jn86zg

fg7dcv9es

sugvbe241ig

HAPPY2NDANNIV

sugvbe241ig

fhjsu221ifv

ETONIE

TOMIE2024

midautumn

9o87yaufd

ujg3tz8bfh

GUINE0721

jru2tz9cin

BLUESEA2024

j3gs28mb1n

LUCKY777

af3uvjm2kj

THRONESHADOW

NYLAFLOWER

STARRYSHIYU

PRIMALSTREAM

LOSTMELODY

THRONESHADOW

WHITEPANPAN

FIRENTIARED

HALFANNIV2024

SUMMER2024

HATHOR

LOVESOSWEET

TRIPLEHAPPY

5q68dnh27s

TRIPLEHAPPY

F7SJVHE0Y3K2

DRAGONBOAT2023

GOLDENWEEK2023

CAMELIAFORU

NICE40KSEA

ARIES2023

ECHOYGGDRASIL

SAKURALIFE

NICE30KSEA

THANKYOU

ECHO10KSEA

lowcostcosplay01

EARLYACCESS

How to redeem active Echocalypse codes

To redeem codes in Echocalypse and claim a variety of exciting rewards, follow these simple steps:

Open Echocalypse on your device. Click on your avatar icon located in the top-left corner of the screen. Navigate to the Basic Data tab. Select the Redeem Code option. Enter the desired code into the text box provided. Press Confirm to receive your rewards.

How to fix Echocalypse codes troubleshooting

Typing in codes manually can often result in errors, particularly when using a mobile keyboard. To prevent mistakes and ensure that you don't miss out on your rewards, it is best to copy and paste the codes directly from our list into the game.

Where to find Echocalypse codes

We are always searching for Echocalypse codes, so you can keep a close eye on our codes table for the game to learn about the latest codes.

Stay updated on the latest codes by following the game's X account. You can also join the Echocalypse Discord server or check out the official Facebook page. While searching for codes independently is possible, it can be time-consuming due to unrelated posts.

To simplify your experience, consider bookmarking this article for easy access to all current codes in one place.

FAQs on Echocalypse codes

Q1) When do the active codes in Echocalypse expire?

The codes don't have any particular expiry date and can expire randomly. So it is important to redeem them as soon as possible.

Q2) When are the new codes released in Echocalypse?

Codes in Echocalypse are released randomly. They can be released at any time to offer new stages and icons.

