Echocalypse codes: Working and tested (January 2025)

By Bikram Chakraborty
Modified Jan 31, 2025 20:06 IST
Echocalypse codes.
Echocalypse codes for January (Image via Yoozoo Games)
The Echocalypse codes for January 2025 are now available and players can enhance their journey with exciting redeemable codes for valuable in-game rewards. Echocalypse is an immersive mobile RPG set in a post-apocalyptic world wherein players navigate a vibrant landscape filled with Kemono girls and fierce battles.

As players progress in a world teeming with thrilling adventures, they can unlock new abilities, gather resources, and face challenging foes. With its captivating storyline and strategic combat mechanics, Echocalypse offers a rich gaming experience that keeps players coming back for more.

The game also offers an easy way to progress faster in-game. Players can redeem codes to earn different items like chests and upgrading materials. We have prepared a comprehensive list to help you obtain the latest active codes.

All active Echocalypse codes

CodesRewards
pt98g23x
Adaptability Material x4, Special Equipment Component Selection Chest x10 (new!)
NEWYEAR2025
Iridimorphite x500, Outfit Voucher x20, New Year Badge, New Year Frame (expires January 31st)
cn76ah5s
Generic Bio-Chip III x5, SSR Affinity Gift Selection Chest x5
wky63dzs
Adaptability Material x4, Special Equipment Component Selection Chest x10
pj86cbm2
Random Special Chimera Material Chestl x1, Multicore Artifax Matrix x5
cg83j9fg
Echo Crystal Flake x4, Special Equipment Component Selection Chest x10
859gza7eb92
Random Special Chimera Material Chestl x1, Multicore Neolith Matrix x5
63hdui23891
Adaptability Material x4, Special Equipment Component Selection Chest x10
2g9vkughs12
Random Special Chimera Material Chestl x1, Multicore Neolith Matrix x5
894hnd02h1
Random Special Chimera Material Chest x1, Multicore Neolith Matrix x5
7kag92koz0
Generic Bio-Chip IIl x3,SSR Affinity Gift Selection Chest x5 (new!)
p9gaeu8i9f
Adaptability Material x4, Special Equipment Component Selection Chest x5
07auagdh45
Random Special Chimera Material Chest x1, Multicore Neolith Matrix x5
o8734rjkkz
Generic Bio-Chip III x5, SSR Affinity Gift Selection Chest x5
a5npf3x98g
Adaptability Materialx4, Special Equipment Component Selection Chestx10
ECHOLOVE314
Draw Master Selection Chest×1, Avatar Frame, Tribute Points×52k

Expired Codes:

  • 57cxyj45
  • ECHOXMAS2024
  • ZIZCUTE
  • fji98xc6
  • CORETTA
  • 59jf3qwz
  • rs6gbn82k
  • h3jk4saod2zjd
  • cbh7d98ud
  • 9wxs382kj
  • pys45nb8h
  • dx46ue7kf
  • Halloween24
  • mmkonso0900
  • rt2jdf84m
  • aq2jn86zg
  • fg7dcv9es
  • sugvbe241ig
  • HAPPY2NDANNIV
  • sugvbe241ig
  • fhjsu221ifv
  • ETONIE
  • TOMIE2024
  • midautumn
  • 9o87yaufd
  • ujg3tz8bfh
  • GUINE0721
  • jru2tz9cin
  • BLUESEA2024
  • j3gs28mb1n
  • LUCKY777
  • af3uvjm2kj
  • THRONESHADOW
  • NYLAFLOWER
  • STARRYSHIYU
  • PRIMALSTREAM
  • LOSTMELODY
  • THRONESHADOW
  • WHITEPANPAN
  • FIRENTIARED
  • HALFANNIV2024
  • SUMMER2024
  • HATHOR
  • LOVESOSWEET
  • TRIPLEHAPPY
  • 5q68dnh27s
  • TRIPLEHAPPY
  • F7SJVHE0Y3K2
  • DRAGONBOAT2023
  • GOLDENWEEK2023
  • CAMELIAFORU
  • NICE40KSEA
  • ARIES2023
  • ECHOYGGDRASIL
  • SAKURALIFE
  • NICE30KSEA
  • THANKYOU
  • ECHO10KSEA
  • lowcostcosplay01
  • EARLYACCESS

How to redeem active Echocalypse codes

To redeem codes in Echocalypse and claim a variety of exciting rewards, follow these simple steps:

  1. Open Echocalypse on your device.
  2. Click on your avatar icon located in the top-left corner of the screen.
  3. Navigate to the Basic Data tab.
  4. Select the Redeem Code option.
  5. Enter the desired code into the text box provided.
  6. Press Confirm to receive your rewards.

How to fix Echocalypse codes troubleshooting

Typing in codes manually can often result in errors, particularly when using a mobile keyboard. To prevent mistakes and ensure that you don't miss out on your rewards, it is best to copy and paste the codes directly from our list into the game.

Where to find Echocalypse codes

We are always searching for Echocalypse codes, so you can keep a close eye on our codes table for the game to learn about the latest codes.

Stay updated on the latest codes by following the game's X account. You can also join the Echocalypse Discord server or check out the official Facebook page. While searching for codes independently is possible, it can be time-consuming due to unrelated posts.

To simplify your experience, consider bookmarking this article for easy access to all current codes in one place.

FAQs on Echocalypse codes

Q1) When do the active codes in Echocalypse expire?

The codes don't have any particular expiry date and can expire randomly. So it is important to redeem them as soon as possible.

Q2) When are the new codes released in Echocalypse?

Codes in Echocalypse are released randomly. They can be released at any time to offer new stages and icons.

हिन्दी