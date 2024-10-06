Summoners War codes: Working and tested (February 2025)

If you are searching for new Summoners War codes, this is the right place. Summoners War is a massively popular mobile turn-based RPG title that allows you to engage in PvP battles and PvE content. The title offers different types of Scrolls that help you summon over 1500 unique monsters, Energy to start the battles, Runs to strengthen your monsters, and more.

Ad

You can acquire the resources by farming in various content or purchasing at the in-app store. Another way is by redeeming the codes that Com2Us provides on several occasions.

In this article, you will find lists of all working codes in Summoners War that help you get freebies in February 2025.

All active Summoners War codes

You can redeem the codes in Summoners War in-game on Android device (Image via Com2us)

Here are all the active Summoners War codes you can use to obtain free rewards in February 2025:

Ad

Trending

SWXDSHAPPY25: Mystical Scroll ✕ 3, Energy ✕ 100, Mana Stone ✕ 300,000

SW2025FEB3D9: Fire Scrolls ✕ 3 and 300K ✕ Mana Stones

SW2025JAN6A8: 3 ✕ Mystical Scrolls and 100 ✕ Energy

Also read: World of Warships Blitz codes

List of expired Summoners War codes

All codes for Summoners War expire after a specific time. Below is the list of all expired ones as of February 2025:

SW2024OCTM6B

cuatamcup1012

whollblts30legend

swc24fertiglos

ringfreiswc2024

aufnachjapan24

try2findme87

10ikuzohochiminh26

nettouswc2024

2024weregoin2vegas

swcwannago2vegas

swcnonatugakita

swc24jpnodeban

sw2024sepm1v

zhongwuhaoswc24

swc24chaojibang

swcisbacktorise24

1sttwoforswcamcup

2024sheiquyataibei

huzhimingjian

amgetready4day2

next2sigmaauraswc

wfdematteruze

24nippon1ninare

idomeswc2024

liangmingjinwf24

jingdianbisaizaiswc

swclaishanghai24

daehwanggodswc24

enroutepourswc24

09swcnachberlin21

daldidanswc2024

swcs2luckyvicky

swclosgehts2024

readysetswc2024

10apacxinchao26

summerseaswc2024

lesprelimseu24

allesaufanfangswc

selamatswc24sea

swc24isunderway

sw2024augo2e

swxjjkthq24

sw2024juln4t

sw2024june6u

24sw10festa

sw2024mayr9s

sw2024aprs3r

cominglts29soon

roadto20legend24

swcwf24intokyo

superhypedkojp

SW2024MARW1M

24spbackinseoul

sw2024m310th

sw2024y03m

v2mezasuzojp

spjpyosenkaishi

geraltin24sw10th

1stwinterof2024

goodluckss28

sw2024feba7s

sw2024janr8a

sw2023dex3r

20seeyouagain24

xmaswithlts27

willseayou24

Ad

Also read: Idle Breakout codes

How to redeem Summoners War codes

Copy and paste the code in the box and hit Enter (Image via Com2us)

The code redemption process in Summoners War is different for Android and iOS devices. You can redeem them in-game on the former and the official coupon exchange website on the latter. Here is a step-by-step guide for both devices:

Ad

Android

Step 1: Launch Summoners War on your Android device.

Step 2: In the lobby, click the Event icon at the right side of the screen to open the News menu.

Step 3: Switch to the Game Guide tab and scroll until you find the “Enter Your Promo Code Here” button.

Step 4: Click on it to open the Coupon exchange window.

Step 5: Copy and paste the redeem code in the box below “Enter your Promo code!”

Step 6: Hit the Enter button, close the exchange window, and claim the rewards from your in-game Inbox.

Ad

iOS

Step 1: Open your browser and visit the coupon exchange website at https://event.withhive.com/ci/smon/evt_coupon.

Step 2: Select the server you are currently logged in from the Game Server drop-down menu.

Step 3: Type your Hive ID in the Enter Hive ID box. You can find your Hive ID by clicking the profile at the top left corner of the lobby in-game.

Step 4: Copy and paste the active code in the Enter Coupon Code box.

Step 5: Click the Use Coupon button and claim the free rewards from your in-game Inbox.

Ad

Also read: Call of Dragons codes

Summoners War codes and their importance

You can get free Scrolls, Energy, Mana, and other in-game resources with the codes. These are excellent ways to obtain in-game items for free without farming or purchasing at the in-app store.

How to fix Summoners War codes troubleshooting

Error when entering the incorrect code in Summoners War (Image via Com2us)

If you enter the incorrect code, you will see a message pop-up: "The coupon code does not exist. Please check again." Be careful while typing the code because it won’t work if you mistype a single letter or number. Copy and paste the redemption code to avoid any errors. You won’t be able to redeem the codes if they have expired, and a message will pop up: "The coupon has expired."

Ad

While redeeming from the coupon exchange website, ensure you’ve selected the correct server and typed your Hive ID correctly. If any of these things are incorrect, you won’t be able to get freebies even from the correct code. Moreover, the title and your phone's operating system should be updated to the latest version to complete the redemption process successfully.

Also read: Survivor.io codes

Where to find new codes in Summoners War?

You can find new codes on Summoners War’s official Facebook, X, Instagram handles, and Discord channels. We also keep our list updated, so you can bookmark this page to get all the latest codes.

Ad

FAQs on codes for Summoners War

Q1) Why are Summoners War codes used?

The codes in Summoners War are the best way to get Scrolls, Energy, and other in-game items for free.

Q2) Do Summoners War codes expire?

Yes, the codes in Summoners War expire after a certain period. So, use them as soon as possible to claim all applicable freebies.

Q3) When are the new codes released in Summoners War?

Ad

The developers release fresh codes during the SWC Cup, a global esports tournament, or other special events. Additionally, Com2us releases a new code each month with the monthly wallpaper.

For more articles on codes for various games, check out the following:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback