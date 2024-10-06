Summoners War codes: Working and tested (February 2025)

- All active Summoners War codes
If you are searching for new Summoners War codes, this is the right place. Summoners War is a massively popular mobile turn-based RPG title that allows you to engage in PvP battles and PvE content. The title offers different types of Scrolls that help you summon over 1500 unique monsters, Energy to start the battles, Runs to strengthen your monsters, and more.
You can acquire the resources by farming in various content or purchasing at the in-app store. Another way is by redeeming the codes that Com2Us provides on several occasions.
In this article, you will find lists of all working codes in Summoners War that help you get freebies in February 2025.
All active Summoners War codes
Here are all the active Summoners War codes you can use to obtain free rewards in February 2025:
- SWXDSHAPPY25: Mystical Scroll ✕ 3, Energy ✕ 100, Mana Stone ✕ 300,000
- SW2025FEB3D9: Fire Scrolls ✕ 3 and 300K ✕ Mana Stones
- SW2025JAN6A8: 3 ✕ Mystical Scrolls and 100 ✕ Energy
List of expired Summoners War codes
All codes for Summoners War expire after a specific time. Below is the list of all expired ones as of February 2025:
- SW2024OCTM6B
- cuatamcup1012
- whollblts30legend
- swc24fertiglos
- ringfreiswc2024
- aufnachjapan24
- try2findme87
- 10ikuzohochiminh26
- nettouswc2024
- 2024weregoin2vegas
- swcwannago2vegas
- swcnonatugakita
- swc24jpnodeban
- sw2024sepm1v
- zhongwuhaoswc24
- swc24chaojibang
- swcisbacktorise24
- 1sttwoforswcamcup
- 2024sheiquyataibei
- huzhimingjian
- amgetready4day2
- next2sigmaauraswc
- wfdematteruze
- 24nippon1ninare
- idomeswc2024
- liangmingjinwf24
- jingdianbisaizaiswc
- swclaishanghai24
- daehwanggodswc24
- enroutepourswc24
- 09swcnachberlin21
- daldidanswc2024
- swcs2luckyvicky
- swclosgehts2024
- readysetswc2024
- 10apacxinchao26
- summerseaswc2024
- lesprelimseu24
- allesaufanfangswc
- selamatswc24sea
- swc24isunderway
- sw2024augo2e
- swxjjkthq24
- sw2024juln4t
- sw2024june6u
- 24sw10festa
- sw2024mayr9s
- sw2024aprs3r
- cominglts29soon
- roadto20legend24
- swcwf24intokyo
- superhypedkojp
- SW2024MARW1M
- 24spbackinseoul
- sw2024m310th
- sw2024y03m
- v2mezasuzojp
- spjpyosenkaishi
- geraltin24sw10th
- 1stwinterof2024
- goodluckss28
- sw2024feba7s
- sw2024janr8a
- sw2023dex3r
- 20seeyouagain24
- xmaswithlts27
- willseayou24
How to redeem Summoners War codes
The code redemption process in Summoners War is different for Android and iOS devices. You can redeem them in-game on the former and the official coupon exchange website on the latter. Here is a step-by-step guide for both devices:
Android
- Step 1: Launch Summoners War on your Android device.
- Step 2: In the lobby, click the Event icon at the right side of the screen to open the News menu.
- Step 3: Switch to the Game Guide tab and scroll until you find the “Enter Your Promo Code Here” button.
- Step 4: Click on it to open the Coupon exchange window.
- Step 5: Copy and paste the redeem code in the box below “Enter your Promo code!”
- Step 6: Hit the Enter button, close the exchange window, and claim the rewards from your in-game Inbox.
iOS
- Step 1: Open your browser and visit the coupon exchange website at https://event.withhive.com/ci/smon/evt_coupon.
- Step 2: Select the server you are currently logged in from the Game Server drop-down menu.
- Step 3: Type your Hive ID in the Enter Hive ID box. You can find your Hive ID by clicking the profile at the top left corner of the lobby in-game.
- Step 4: Copy and paste the active code in the Enter Coupon Code box.
- Step 5: Click the Use Coupon button and claim the free rewards from your in-game Inbox.
Summoners War codes and their importance
You can get free Scrolls, Energy, Mana, and other in-game resources with the codes. These are excellent ways to obtain in-game items for free without farming or purchasing at the in-app store.
How to fix Summoners War codes troubleshooting
If you enter the incorrect code, you will see a message pop-up: "The coupon code does not exist. Please check again." Be careful while typing the code because it won’t work if you mistype a single letter or number. Copy and paste the redemption code to avoid any errors. You won’t be able to redeem the codes if they have expired, and a message will pop up: "The coupon has expired."
While redeeming from the coupon exchange website, ensure you’ve selected the correct server and typed your Hive ID correctly. If any of these things are incorrect, you won’t be able to get freebies even from the correct code. Moreover, the title and your phone's operating system should be updated to the latest version to complete the redemption process successfully.
Where to find new codes in Summoners War?
You can find new codes on Summoners War’s official Facebook, X, Instagram handles, and Discord channels. We also keep our list updated, so you can bookmark this page to get all the latest codes.
FAQs on codes for Summoners War
Q1) Why are Summoners War codes used?
The codes in Summoners War are the best way to get Scrolls, Energy, and other in-game items for free.
Q2) Do Summoners War codes expire?
Yes, the codes in Summoners War expire after a certain period. So, use them as soon as possible to claim all applicable freebies.
Q3) When are the new codes released in Summoners War?
The developers release fresh codes during the SWC Cup, a global esports tournament, or other special events. Additionally, Com2us releases a new code each month with the monthly wallpaper.
