World of Warships Blitz codes: Working and tested (February 2025)

If you’re looking for World of Warships Blitz codes, we have your back. World of Warships Blitz is an action MMO title where you destroy the enemy ships in naval warfare. You need XP and Silver to get new Ships and Blueprints to upgrade existing ones. While in action, you need various consumables to survive the battle. However, the quickest way to get all of this done is to redeem the codes given by the developers on special occasions.
The codes grant many free in-game items, like XP, Silver, Ship, and more, aiding your gameplay progression. Below are all working World of Warships Blitz codes for February 2025.
Below are all the World of Warships Blitz codes granting free in-game items for February 2025:
- JD1HISTORYHIT: 1,500 ✕ XP, 150k ✕ Silver, 10 ✕ Silver Booster, 10 ✕ XP Booster I, 10 ✕ Advanced Repair Kit, 10 ✕ Advanced Damage Control Kit, 10 ✕ Universal Blueprint II, 1 ✕ Bellerophon Ship Tier III, 1 ✕ Union Jack Camo for Bellerophon Ship (3 days)
Below is the list of all expired codes in World of Warships Blitz. These don’t provide any freebies as of February 2025:
- KZ4POPEYE
- TP3POPEYE
- PH1POPEYE
- KUZX7SJAYTT
- KLA6ITYYYAL
- KLJVL7WALRU
- KHNG4XZYUNU
- KBSBQIGAFMT
- K3HBIAYQMPT
- KZ53VS5ADIN
- KYGHDTMALGE
- KDMEELYQDUP
- KEHCQDLAIBL
- KGCBWZJQTCI
- KNLQ2IRANTY
- KR4I4WZAIHE
- CHIPOLANTERN
- MDYKWPDZYUFTIHIU
- WOWSOGHOGHGIFT
- SCOTCHWOODCOCK
- 1281DVDMG2
- MDYKWPDZYUFTIHIU
- G24HHBMWOWS7S
- KTSA6TKIXML
- KO7T6Z4ABQE
- K2U63AKILCF
- K4753WRAEKD
- K3JMPVFYQDV
- K3YZWSAAZYK
- KWEUAUDYWMA
- K7OJVTKYHIE
- K4UEANEQROH
- KKIXQZBQXIS
- KQAB3QCQQIQ
- KJKGWV7QAET
- K3FW6UHQQZR
- KR7SH7BIEQH
- KWNJMZFIWVJ
- K3MWJUDIDGY
- KJD5KOWINXM
- KSEQADSQFEW
- K2HAYY7ALPS
- K4666MAIEJC
- KJBDBK6INVK
- KEZOWK3YRZD
- KCWY3FLQCEY
- KTBCVAWQKVU
- KL37TFMYPGX
- KH3AJSDQUMT
- KH3WRQKIHUT
- KLBYDKCQCVM
- KCKDVTOAGEM
- KZADM76QMAZ
- KSXJENGASFP
- KNLSSTEYEFY
- KVKQC27YZEF
- KGPUTMHQTPV
- KVWRX6KYVER
- K7BSA5ZAHVR
- K7KE2LVAUEA
- KR7TOAHAEQH
- KL5EROKYLWZ
- KM3YAA4IDGY
- KBAV5FKYFUB
- KNYGKBOQAYL
- KIJEPYCYIRR
- K2OOUNKACIZ
- K4JG654IRDW
- K7OSNZHIDOE
- KRPBEB4ARXG
- KKCPCVCQBWM
- K5QDKX2ASKE
- KT752QGQGQJ
- KJUTX72IJCD
- KUMEUVYYLGG
- KG3UUCSAKGS
- KSXLUAQIFXP
- KWSOUTMIWAO
- KDLNIENYUFO
- KNVUTK4ARPI
- K2EPFYZYYEP
- KSG6OTOQSOY
- KKLBBQ6QBFV
- KERZZ74QILV
- KE3AKUMARMQ
- KVWE2L2IVER
- KV6WPUYQMJK
- KYTYZZMYCNR
- KYTYZZMYCNR
- KI5QGLNQIWW
- KGVNS54IXPB
- KLPDNPWAPJA
- KUBEY44YHBV
- KKX54NXYBRH
- KU76VDXIUYK
- KS6AZ3ZQWJH
- KLEBVSXQYEP
- KUDARD4YULX
- K3ZECSEIDTL
- KB6GNGQIFJQ
- KMSQBCLQZSE
- KIG3UREYIOO
- KTLUSQPIKFE
- KASNECUIEMS
- KU5SZSVAHOI
- KGLIXIFQGTR
- KGQNOHWAXKW
- KNNQUMDARHA
- KUTS4AHYHTN
- KEMSAPAAEUQ
- KYC2SD4QPWA
- KSQVTPCYWKI
- KRZI7EIQEZQ
- K5DHUTKISXR
- KZWY5CVQZEV
- KZZS45GYQTY
- K6MQUP2YCMB
- KKIUD2KYKQS
- KSWBGRIYJQO
You can redeem World of Warships Blitz codes via an in-game method. Below is a detailed step-by-step guide for the process:
- Step 1: Open World of Warships Blitz on your mobile device.
- Step 2: Click the Gear button from the menu list on the left side of the lobby screen to enter the Settings menu.
- Step 3: Switch to the Other tab, where you will see a bunch of buttons.
- Step 4: Click the Use button below the Redeem Code on the right side.
- Step 5: You will see the Redeem Code dialog box. Copy and paste the above-mentioned active code to the box that says, “Enter the code here.”
- Step 6: Tap the Receive button to get all applicable free rewards.
All free rewards will be sent to your in-game inventory. If it is full, you must claim them from your in-game mailbox.
The codes in World of Warships are packed with free in-game items. You can use them to obtain free ships, camouflage, XP, and other resources. They are a great way to acquire resources that would otherwise require intensive farming or purchasing with real money.
There are several reasons for not receiving the desired rewards from the codes. First, they might have expired. If this is the case, you must find another active code to receive freebies. Secondly, you might have typed the wrong code. You will receive the message "Invalid card number" if you mistype any letter or number in the Redeem Code box. To ensure this doesn't happen, it’s best to copy and paste the code.
Lastly, the codes entered might not be for your region because some Blitz codes are server-exclusive. For instance, if you are logged into the Asia server, you won’t be able to redeem the codes for North America.
The best place to find new codes for World of Warships Blitz is the title’s official Instagram or Facebook handles. The developers give out such codes when there’s a new online or offline event. Codes will also be released when the title gets an update or collaborates with YouTube content creators.
The codes grant free rewards for any player who uses them. They give free Ships, XP, Silver, and other in-game items.
Yes, the codes in World of Warships remain valid for a short period and expire afterward. You won’t be able to get freebies from expired codes, so redeem them as quickly as possible.
The redeemable codes in World of Warships Blitz are released when the developers conduct an event, the title gets an update, or the franchise collaborates with YouTube content creators. For instance, the latest code, JD1HISTORYHIT, was issued when the World of Warships franchise collaborated with a YouTube content creator, History Hit.