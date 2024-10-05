World of Warships Blitz codes: Working and tested (February 2025)

If you’re looking for World of Warships Blitz codes, we have your back. World of Warships Blitz is an action MMO title where you destroy the enemy ships in naval warfare. You need XP and Silver to get new Ships and Blueprints to upgrade existing ones. While in action, you need various consumables to survive the battle. However, the quickest way to get all of this done is to redeem the codes given by the developers on special occasions.

The codes grant many free in-game items, like XP, Silver, Ship, and more, aiding your gameplay progression. Below are all working World of Warships Blitz codes for February 2025.

All active World of Warships Blitz codes

Get plenty of freebies redeeming the codes in World of Warships Blitz (Image via Wargaming)

Below are all the World of Warships Blitz codes granting free in-game items for February 2025:

JD1HISTORYHIT: 1,500 ✕ XP, 150k ✕ Silver, 10 ✕ Silver Booster, 10 ✕ XP Booster I, 10 ✕ Advanced Repair Kit, 10 ✕ Advanced Damage Control Kit, 10 ✕ Universal Blueprint II, 1 ✕ Bellerophon Ship Tier III, 1 ✕ Union Jack Camo for Bellerophon Ship (3 days)

List of expired World of Warships Blitz codes

Below is the list of all expired codes in World of Warships Blitz. These don’t provide any freebies as of February 2025:

KZ4POPEYE

TP3POPEYE

PH1POPEYE

KUZX7SJAYTT

KLA6ITYYYAL

KLJVL7WALRU

KHNG4XZYUNU

KBSBQIGAFMT

K3HBIAYQMPT

KZ53VS5ADIN

KYGHDTMALGE

KDMEELYQDUP

KEHCQDLAIBL

KGCBWZJQTCI

KNLQ2IRANTY

KR4I4WZAIHE

CHIPOLANTERN

MDYKWPDZYUFTIHIU

WOWSOGHOGHGIFT

SCOTCHWOODCOCK

1281DVDMG2

MDYKWPDZYUFTIHIU

G24HHBMWOWS7S

KTSA6TKIXML

KO7T6Z4ABQE

K2U63AKILCF

K4753WRAEKD

K3JMPVFYQDV

K3YZWSAAZYK

KWEUAUDYWMA

K7OJVTKYHIE

K4UEANEQROH

KKIXQZBQXIS

KQAB3QCQQIQ

KJKGWV7QAET

K3FW6UHQQZR

KR7SH7BIEQH

KWNJMZFIWVJ

K3MWJUDIDGY

KJD5KOWINXM

KSEQADSQFEW

K2HAYY7ALPS

K4666MAIEJC

KJBDBK6INVK

KEZOWK3YRZD

KCWY3FLQCEY

KTBCVAWQKVU

KL37TFMYPGX

KH3AJSDQUMT

KH3WRQKIHUT

KLBYDKCQCVM

KCKDVTOAGEM

KZADM76QMAZ

KSXJENGASFP

KNLSSTEYEFY

KVKQC27YZEF

KGPUTMHQTPV

KVWRX6KYVER

K7BSA5ZAHVR

K7KE2LVAUEA

KR7TOAHAEQH

KL5EROKYLWZ

KM3YAA4IDGY

KBAV5FKYFUB

KNYGKBOQAYL

KIJEPYCYIRR

K2OOUNKACIZ

K4JG654IRDW

K7OSNZHIDOE

KRPBEB4ARXG

KKCPCVCQBWM

K5QDKX2ASKE

KT752QGQGQJ

KJUTX72IJCD

KUMEUVYYLGG

KG3UUCSAKGS

KSXLUAQIFXP

KWSOUTMIWAO

KDLNIENYUFO

KNVUTK4ARPI

K2EPFYZYYEP

KSG6OTOQSOY

KKLBBQ6QBFV

KERZZ74QILV

KE3AKUMARMQ

KVWE2L2IVER

KV6WPUYQMJK

KYTYZZMYCNR

KI5QGLNQIWW

KGVNS54IXPB

KLPDNPWAPJA

KUBEY44YHBV

KKX54NXYBRH

KU76VDXIUYK

KS6AZ3ZQWJH

KLEBVSXQYEP

KUDARD4YULX

K3ZECSEIDTL

KB6GNGQIFJQ

KMSQBCLQZSE

KIG3UREYIOO

KTLUSQPIKFE

KASNECUIEMS

KU5SZSVAHOI

KGLIXIFQGTR

KGQNOHWAXKW

KNNQUMDARHA

KUTS4AHYHTN

KEMSAPAAEUQ

KYC2SD4QPWA

KSQVTPCYWKI

KRZI7EIQEZQ

K5DHUTKISXR

KZWY5CVQZEV

KZZS45GYQTY

K6MQUP2YCMB

KKIUD2KYKQS

KSWBGRIYJQO

How to redeem World of Warships Blitz codes

Click the Use button below Redeem Code to open the Redeem Code box (Image via Wargaming)

You can redeem World of Warships Blitz codes via an in-game method. Below is a detailed step-by-step guide for the process:

Step 1: Open World of Warships Blitz on your mobile device.

Step 2: Click the Gear button from the menu list on the left side of the lobby screen to enter the Settings menu.

Step 3: Switch to the Other tab, where you will see a bunch of buttons.

Step 4: Click the Use button below the Redeem Code on the right side.

Step 5: You will see the Redeem Code dialog box. Copy and paste the above-mentioned active code to the box that says, “Enter the code here.”

Step 6: Tap the Receive button to get all applicable free rewards.

All free rewards will be sent to your in-game inventory. If it is full, you must claim them from your in-game mailbox.

World of Warships Blitz codes and their importance

The codes in World of Warships are packed with free in-game items. You can use them to obtain free ships, camouflage, XP, and other resources. They are a great way to acquire resources that would otherwise require intensive farming or purchasing with real money.

World of Warships Blitz codes troubleshooting [How to Fix]

You will see an "Invalid Card Number" message upon typing incorrect codes in World of Warships Blitz. (Image via Wargaming)

There are several reasons for not receiving the desired rewards from the codes. First, they might have expired. If this is the case, you must find another active code to receive freebies. Secondly, you might have typed the wrong code. You will receive the message "Invalid card number" if you mistype any letter or number in the Redeem Code box. To ensure this doesn't happen, it’s best to copy and paste the code.

Lastly, the codes entered might not be for your region because some Blitz codes are server-exclusive. For instance, if you are logged into the Asia server, you won’t be able to redeem the codes for North America.

Where to find new codes in World of Warships Blitz?

The best place to find new codes for World of Warships Blitz is the title’s official Instagram or Facebook handles. The developers give out such codes when there’s a new online or offline event. Codes will also be released when the title gets an update or collaborates with YouTube content creators.

FAQs on World of Warships Blitz codes

Why are World of Warships Blitz codes used?

The codes grant free rewards for any player who uses them. They give free Ships, XP, Silver, and other in-game items.

Do World of Warships Blitz codes expire?

Yes, the codes in World of Warships remain valid for a short period and expire afterward. You won’t be able to get freebies from expired codes, so redeem them as quickly as possible.

When are the new codes released in World of Warships Blitz?

The redeemable codes in World of Warships Blitz are released when the developers conduct an event, the title gets an update, or the franchise collaborates with YouTube content creators. For instance, the latest code, JD1HISTORYHIT, was issued when the World of Warships franchise collaborated with a YouTube content creator, History Hit.

