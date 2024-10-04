Call of Dragons codes: Working and tested (February 2025)

If you’re looking for Call of Dragons codes to gather free in-game items then you’ve come to the right place. With our list of codes, you can get various items, like Keys, Speedup, Resource Chest, and more. You can farm these items in-game by completing quests, exploration, and more. However, codes will help you get them instantly without breaking a sweat.

These codes often expire soon after being released, so take care to redeem them as early as possible. That said, this article lists every tested and working code in Call of Dragons for February 2025 that you can use to obtain free in-game items. It also provides a comprehensive guide to redeeming them.

All active Call of Dragons codes

You can get various in-game items by redeeming the codes in Call of Dragons (Image via Farlight Games)

The below-listed Call of Dragons codes will help you get free in-game items in February 2025:

CODNEW2025: Redeem for free in-game items (New)

List of expired codes in Call of Dragons

Below are all the codes that previously worked but have expired as of February 2025 in Call of Dragons:

XXTW3PBE9P

GOGODRAGON

PlayCoD4PC

CODfantasy

Y2S8y6hCeu

CODnew2024

d25xu8f3iy

PLAYCOD4PC

LLS11YxCOD

COD5GATU15

CODDORAGON

2024bayram

CODPCGAMER

Lilith10th

playCoDnow

codtribexd

CoDWarPets

Hellocod96

4XaLWPhmvc

ACODXMAS23

utkppiks2i

uter3db3t5

codtribexd

welcome

codguide

coddotguide

How to redeem Call of Dragons codes

Copy and paste the active code in the box and hit exchange (Image via Farlight Games)

The process to redeem active codes in Call of Dragon is simple, requiring no more than a few seconds. However, new players must complete the tutorial to access the code redemption feature.

That said, here is a step-by-step guide to redeeming the codes in Call of Dragons:

Step 1: Launch Call of Dragons on the device you play the title on.

Step 2: Open your profile by tapping the Avatar icon at the top left corner of the lobby.

Step 3: Click the Settings button on the right side of the screen.

Step 4: In the Settings menu, click the Redeem Gifts button to open the "Redeem Gifts" dialog box.

Step 5: Copy and paste the above-listed active codes in the box that says “Type here to enter your Promo Code.”

Step 6: Hit the Exchange button.

Step 7: Exit to the lobby and claim the freebies from your in-game mailbox.

Call of Dragons codes and their importance

With the Call of Dragons codes, players can get in-game items that would otherwise require purchasing with real money or farming for free. The developers release such redeemable codes when a new update launches or to celebrate the title’s anniversary or other events.

How to fix Call of Dragons codes troubleshooting

Error on entering expired codes in Call of Dragons (Image via Farlight Games)

If the codes entered don’t reward the free in-game items, it means they’ve reached the expiry date. Look for other active codes and use them to get rewarded. Another reason is that you’ve used the invalid code. You must use the codes in the exact format without missing a letter or number. It's best to copy and paste the above-listed codes to avoid errors.

Where to find new codes in Call of Dragons?

You can keep tabs on the official Call of Dragons Discord channel to get the latest codes in the game. The developers also release new codes on the title’s official social media handles, like X and Facebook. You can also bookmark this page if you don’t want the hassle of surfing through them. We are dedicated to finding new codes and keeping our list updated with new ones when they will be available.

FAQs on Call of Dragons codes

Q1) Why are codes in Call of Dragons used?

The code in Call of Dragons is an excellent way to get free in-game items and requires minimal effort and time.

Q2) Do Call of Dragons codes expire?

Yes, the codes in Call of Dragons expire after a certain period. So, you must redeem them at the earliest opportunity. Note that you won’t get free in-game items using the expired codes.

Q3) When are the new codes released in Call of Dragons?

The developers release new codes when the title gets a new update, reaches a set milestone, or on other celebratory occasions. However, there is no way to know the exact release date and time of new codes.

