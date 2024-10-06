Idle Heroes Codes (January 2025)

Idle Heroes codes can help you advance further than most players in the game's complex hero-based RPG system. Developed by DHGames, you will have to put your hero management and strategic skills to the test in this game. With these codes, you will gain an edge in Idle Heroes with special items like gems, hero shards, and many other important resources.
These will let you advance your heroes and team faster in Idle Heroes, making it crucial to redeem these codes and maximize your efficiency. In this article, you will find a list of all the Idle Heroes codes currently active in the game, along with other information like redeeming them and some troubleshooting tips.
All Idle Heroes Codes [Active]
These are the codes that you can currently redeem in Idle Heroes:
- HAPPYJANIDLE: 1000 Diamonds, 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls (Expires 31st January)
- MERRYBARRY24: 888 Diamonds
- IH24XMAS: 1000 Diamonds, 5 Heroic Summon Scroll
- NOVBARRYGIFT: 888 Diamonds and more
- ENJOY11IH: 1,000 Gems, 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls, 5 Core of Transcendences
- IHD100K: Rewards
- BARRY10G: 888 Diamonds and more
- SEPT9LUTZ: 1,000 Diamonds, 10 Scrolls
- IH999: Rewards: 60 Summon Scrolls
- IH777: Rewards: 50 Summon Scrolls (This code is for new players)
- LUTZ25GIFTIH
- BARRYGSEP
- SUPBARRY2024
- DISCORD100K
- IH8ANNI24
- ANNIBARRY8
- MKX2024
- MOJITUO8
- 8YEARS
- PARTY888
- IDLE8TH
- HAPPY8TH
- GREATDAY
- HEROES8
Expired Idle Heroes codes
The following codes have expired in Idle Heroes and you cannot redeem them anymore:
- LUTZ25GIFTIH: 1,000 Diamonds (Expires 8th January)
- OCTIHCER24: (valid till October 08)
- SUPERLUTZ8: (Valid till August 31)
- IH2024BETTER: 777 Diamonds
- CHAJI888: 777 Diamonds
- COMM2024IH: 1000 Diamonds, 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls and more
- LUTZ7GIFT: (Valid till July 30)
- CARNIVALIH24: (Valid till June 30)
- IHMAY55: (Valid till May 31)
- LABORIH24DAY: (Valid till May 7)
- ESATERIHAPR: 1000 Diamonds and 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls and more (Valid till April 30)
- MARPD2024IH: 1000 Diamonds and 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls and more (Valid till April 30)
- WUTIAN888
- HAPPYCNY2024: (Valid till February 24)
- MJT888: (Valid till February 24)
- BARRY90KCNY: (Valid till February 24)
- IHXMASGIFT: 1000 Diamonds and 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls
- XMASBARRY: 777 Diamonds
- IHQA2023: 1000 Diamonds
- MOJITO6: 777 Diamonds and other rewards
- LUTZGIFTIH: Diamonds and other rewards
- IHVK20K - 777: Diamonds and other rewards
- SANTA2023IH: 1000 Diamonds, 10 Summon Scrolls (Valid till December 31)
- BARRY09IH: 777 Diamonds
- PHKCZYM: 777 Diamonds
- IHDCCUTE: 777 Diamonds
- IH7SUMMER: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls
- AUT10IDLE: (Valid till October 31)
- IH23MOON: (Valid till October 7)
- LUTZSEP2023: (Expires September 30)
- SUMIH2023: (Expires August 31)
- IDLEBARRY
- XIPI777
- HPBIH2023: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls
- HOTIHMAY: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls
- IMPGIFTIH: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls
- FAIRYIHMAR: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls
- SPRINGIHDAY: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls
- 2023HAPPYCNY
- IHNEWYEAR2023
- BLESSING2023IH
- DECXMASIH: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls
- NOVEGIFTIH: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls
- OCTTCOIH: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls
- SEPLUTZIH: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls
- SUMVIBE2022
- FELIZJULIO
- DHXI2022
- HIJUNE2022
- HAPPYMAYDAY2022IH
- SPRINGTIME2022IH
- IHEASTERBUNNY4
- MARZOIH2022
- REUNION2022IH
- HAPPY2022CNY
- NEWYEAR2022
- 2022HAPPYCN: 1000 Gems and 10 Scrolls
- 2022NEWYEARIH: 1000 Gems and 10 Scrolls
- XMAS2021IH: 1225 Gems, 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls
- ASPEN2021IH: 1000 Gems and 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls
- IHNOV2021:1000 Gems and 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls
- autumn2021: 7 Heroic Summon Scrolls and 700 Gems
- IHOCT2021: 5 Heroic Summon Scrolls and 500 Gems
- SUMMER: Diamonds x500, Heroic Summon Scrolls x5
- SUMMERPARTY: Rewards: Diamonds x500, Heroic Summon Scrolls x5
- IHSEPT2021: Rewards: Diamonds x1000, Heroic Summons Scrolls x10
- IHAUG2021: Rewards: 500 Gems, and 5 Heroic Summon Scrolls.
How to redeem Idle Heroes codes
- Launch game: Launch the Idle Heroes application on your device.
- Open cool events: In the main menu bar at the top right of the page, click on the “Cool Events” link.
- Exchange gifts: Click on “Exchange Gifts.”
- Enter code: Type any active code in the box below.
- Redeem: To get your rewards, hit the button labeled “Exchange.”
- Check mailbox: Head over to your in-game mailbox and pick up your items.
Idle Heroes codes and their importance
- Resource Acquisition: Codes grant free diamonds, gems and summon scrolls that are crucial for heroes and teams in the game.
- Time Savings: You can use codes to level up quickly without spending a lot of time collecting resources.
- Exclusive Rewards: Some codes unlock special heroes or items that cannot be unlocked through normal play or are difficult to unlock.
Idle Heroes codes troubleshooting
The Idle Heroes codes might not work due to the following reasons:
- Expiration: Most codes are temporary; codes that have reached their expiry date cannot be used to make a reward.
- Case Sensitivity: When entering the code, type it exactly as it is written here, including capital letters.
- Redemption Limits: Most codes can only be used once per account; trying to use them again will not work.
- Regional Restrictions: Some codes may only work for specific countries, so ensure that you are using the correct code for your country.
In case one of the codes is not working for you, please try using another one.
FAQs regarding Idle Heroes codes
Q1. What are the latest codes in Idle Heroes?
Ans: Currently the following are the active codes in Idle Heroes - HAPPYJANIDLE, MERRYBARRY24, and IH24XMAS.
Q2. When the codes will expire in Idle Heroes?
Ans: The codes mentioned above don't have any set expiration date and may go inactive at any moment.
Q3. When are new codes added to Idle Heroes?
Ans: New codes for Idle Heroes are released during events and holidays and as such, there is no exact way to tell when the next new code will get launched.
Conclusion
In conclusion, Idle Heroes is an engaging game that combines tactical elements and resource management into a complete package. With the help of promotional Idle Heroes codes available this December you can boost your experience in this intriguing game world.
