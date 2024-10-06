Idle Heroes Codes (January 2025)

Idle Heroes codes can help you advance further than most players in the game's complex hero-based RPG system. Developed by DHGames, you will have to put your hero management and strategic skills to the test in this game. With these codes, you will gain an edge in Idle Heroes with special items like gems, hero shards, and many other important resources.

These will let you advance your heroes and team faster in Idle Heroes, making it crucial to redeem these codes and maximize your efficiency. In this article, you will find a list of all the Idle Heroes codes currently active in the game, along with other information like redeeming them and some troubleshooting tips.

All Idle Heroes Codes [Active]

Idle Heroes codes are free to use and are distributed by the developers during events or updates (Image via DHGAMES)

These are the codes that you can currently redeem in Idle Heroes:

HAPPYJANIDLE: 1000 Diamonds, 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls (Expires 31st January)

1000 Diamonds, 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls (Expires 31st January) MERRYBARRY24: 888 Diamonds

888 Diamonds IH24XMAS: 1000 Diamonds, 5 Heroic Summon Scroll

1000 Diamonds, 5 Heroic Summon Scroll NOVBARRYGIFT: 888 Diamonds and more

888 Diamonds and more ENJOY11IH: 1,000 Gems, 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls, 5 Core of Transcendences

1,000 Gems, 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls, 5 Core of Transcendences IHD100K: Rewards

Rewards BARRY10G: 888 Diamonds and more

888 Diamonds and more SEPT9LUTZ: 1,000 Diamonds, 10 Scrolls

1,000 Diamonds, 10 Scrolls IH999: Rewards: 60 Summon Scrolls

60 Summon Scrolls IH777: Rewards: 50 Summon Scrolls (This code is for new players)

50 Summon Scrolls (This code is for new players) LUTZ25GIFTIH

BARRYGSEP

SUPBARRY2024

DISCORD100K

IH8ANNI24

ANNIBARRY8

MKX2024

MOJITUO8

8YEARS

PARTY888

IDLE8TH

HAPPY8TH

GREATDAY

HEROES8

Expired Idle Heroes codes

The following codes have expired in Idle Heroes and you cannot redeem them anymore:

LUTZ25GIFTIH: 1,000 Diamonds (Expires 8th January)

OCTIHCER24: (valid till October 08)

SUPERLUTZ8: (Valid till August 31)

IH2024BETTER: 777 Diamonds

CHAJI888: 777 Diamonds

COMM2024IH: 1000 Diamonds, 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls and more

LUTZ7GIFT: (Valid till July 30)

CARNIVALIH24: (Valid till June 30)

IHMAY55: (Valid till May 31)

LABORIH24DAY: (Valid till May 7)

ESATERIHAPR: 1000 Diamonds and 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls and more (Valid till April 30)

MARPD2024IH: 1000 Diamonds and 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls and more (Valid till April 30)

WUTIAN888

HAPPYCNY2024: (Valid till February 24)

MJT888: (Valid till February 24)

BARRY90KCNY: (Valid till February 24)

IHXMASGIFT: 1000 Diamonds and 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls

XMASBARRY: 777 Diamonds

IHQA2023: 1000 Diamonds

MOJITO6: 777 Diamonds and other rewards

LUTZGIFTIH: Diamonds and other rewards

IHVK20K - 777: Diamonds and other rewards

SANTA2023IH: 1000 Diamonds, 10 Summon Scrolls (Valid till December 31)

BARRY09IH: 777 Diamonds

PHKCZYM: 777 Diamonds

IHDCCUTE: 777 Diamonds

IH7SUMMER: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls

AUT10IDLE: (Valid till October 31)

IH23MOON: (Valid till October 7)

LUTZSEP2023: (Expires September 30)

SUMIH2023: (Expires August 31)

IDLEBARRY

XIPI777

HPBIH2023: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls

HOTIHMAY: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls

IMPGIFTIH: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls

FAIRYIHMAR: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls

SPRINGIHDAY: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls

2023HAPPYCNY

IHNEWYEAR2023

BLESSING2023IH

DECXMASIH: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls

NOVEGIFTIH: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls

OCTTCOIH: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls

SEPLUTZIH: 1000 Gems and 10 Summon Scrolls

SUMVIBE2022

FELIZJULIO

DHXI2022

HIJUNE2022

HAPPYMAYDAY2022IH

SPRINGTIME2022IH

IHEASTERBUNNY4

MARZOIH2022

REUNION2022IH

HAPPY2022CNY

NEWYEAR2022

2022HAPPYCN: 1000 Gems and 10 Scrolls

2022NEWYEARIH: 1000 Gems and 10 Scrolls

XMAS2021IH: 1225 Gems, 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls

ASPEN2021IH: 1000 Gems and 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls

IHNOV2021:1000 Gems and 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls

autumn2021: 7 Heroic Summon Scrolls and 700 Gems

IHOCT2021: 5 Heroic Summon Scrolls and 500 Gems

SUMMER: Diamonds x500, Heroic Summon Scrolls x5

SUMMERPARTY: Rewards: Diamonds x500, Heroic Summon Scrolls x5

IHSEPT2021: Rewards: Diamonds x1000, Heroic Summons Scrolls x10

IHAUG2021: Rewards: 500 Gems, and 5 Heroic Summon Scrolls.

How to redeem Idle Heroes codes

You should also make sure that you have completed any requirements that are needed before you can redeem the codes (Image via DHGAMES)

Launch game: Launch the Idle Heroes application on your device. Open cool events: In the main menu bar at the top right of the page, click on the “Cool Events” link. Exchange gifts: Click on “Exchange Gifts.” Enter code: Type any active code in the box below. Redeem: To get your rewards, hit the button labeled “Exchange.” Check mailbox: Head over to your in-game mailbox and pick up your items.

Idle Heroes codes and their importance

All these benefits greatly improve the general outlook of the gameplay and allow you to concentrate on the game rather than the resources you need to acquire (Image via DHGAMES)

Resource Acquisition: Codes grant free diamonds, gems and summon scrolls that are crucial for heroes and teams in the game.

Codes grant free diamonds, gems and summon scrolls that are crucial for heroes and teams in the game. Time Savings: You can use codes to level up quickly without spending a lot of time collecting resources.

You can use codes to level up quickly without spending a lot of time collecting resources. Exclusive Rewards: Some codes unlock special heroes or items that cannot be unlocked through normal play or are difficult to unlock.

Idle Heroes codes troubleshooting

In case you do not want to be left out of the loop on any of these rewards, it is best to use the codes as soon as possible (Image via DHGAMES)

The Idle Heroes codes might not work due to the following reasons:

Expiration : Most codes are temporary; codes that have reached their expiry date cannot be used to make a reward.

: Most codes are temporary; codes that have reached their expiry date cannot be used to make a reward. Case Sensitivity : When entering the code, type it exactly as it is written here, including capital letters.

: When entering the code, type it exactly as it is written here, including capital letters. Redemption Limits : Most codes can only be used once per account; trying to use them again will not work.

: Most codes can only be used once per account; trying to use them again will not work. Regional Restrictions: Some codes may only work for specific countries, so ensure that you are using the correct code for your country.

In case one of the codes is not working for you, please try using another one.

FAQs regarding Idle Heroes codes

Q1. What are the latest codes in Idle Heroes?

Ans: Currently the following are the active codes in Idle Heroes - HAPPYJANIDLE, MERRYBARRY24, and IH24XMAS.

Q2. When the codes will expire in Idle Heroes?

Ans: The codes mentioned above don't have any set expiration date and may go inactive at any moment.

Q3. When are new codes added to Idle Heroes?

Ans: New codes for Idle Heroes are released during events and holidays and as such, there is no exact way to tell when the next new code will get launched.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Idle Heroes is an engaging game that combines tactical elements and resource management into a complete package. With the help of promotional Idle Heroes codes available this December you can boost your experience in this intriguing game world.

