Top 5 best support cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom is a kingdom-builder RPG with an interesting gacha system. The title recently joined Google Play Store leaderboards with over 10 million downloads, making it one of the biggest breakthrough successes of 2021.

The RPG gameplay is based around two sections, i.e., the Arena (PvP), and the main Campaign mode (PvE). Players can expand their roster via the gacha and create their own unique Cookie Run: Kingdom teams.

A total of sixty-five cookies are currently playable, divided across eight classes. This article includes a ranked list of the top 5 Support Cookies for use in both the PvP and PvE aspects of Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal opinion.

Top 5 Support Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom that players need to use

Support Cookies conventionally take the Rear position, healing and supporting allies from a safe position. Most Support Cookies are Epic as their buffs are geared towards boosting already excellent cookies in specific ways. Buffs for ATK SPD and survivability should be preferred for both PvP and PvE.

5) Almond Cookie

This is the only non-healing Cookie on this list. Almond Cookie provides a very specific functionality, which has been shown to be very beneficial in many situations in Cookie Run: Kingdom. His "Almond Handcuffs" ability, as the name suggests, binds the enemy with the lowest HP with magical handcuffs and applies the Damage Link Debuff.

When inflicted with the Damage Link Debuff, the damage inflicted on the affected enemy is divided between five linked enemies. Almond Cookie's handcuffs are immune to all counters and can be used every 15 seconds. The handcuffs themselves inflict 70% damage and this ability is only available via Almond Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

4) Mint Choco Cookie

Mint Choco Cookie is, in all senses, a Support Cookie. Thus far the cookie is not part of the main World Exploration Storyline, though this elegant cookie focuses on boosting HP and ATK SPD, making him ideal for users who want to build a speed comp in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Mint Choco's "Battlefield Symphony" skill involves him providing a 40% ATK SPD boost to his allies for the next 7 seconds after the ability is cast. The ability also heals 95% (at base level) of the damage Cookies are taking, at a 16 second cooldown.

3) Lilac Cookie

Lilac Cookie is among the most popular Support Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom. Interestingly, he is also the only Cookie whose classification as a Support Cookie is often challenged, for reasons explored below.

Officially, the role of Support Cookies is to buff specific attributes of a team, whichever skill they might be low on. Lilac Cookie's kit includes significant DMG dealing capabilites leading to the aforementioned debate. His "Chakram Throw" ability inflicts 105% damage along with a 40% DMG boost to other Cookies, at a 13 second cooldown.

Classification aside, Lilac is an excellent pick for any offensive team setup as he has excellent cooldown substats, along with a considerable increase to any team's DMG dealing ability.

2) Parfait Cookie

Parfait Cookie is an exception to most Support Cookies in the sense that she has an extensive personal storyline, known as Parfait Cookie's story. She fills out all the checkboxes one would have for a Support Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Her "Paru-paru-parfait!★" ability can heal 14.4% of the ATK that players are receiving per second for 7 seconds. This ability also buffs up the Defense substat for all Cookies by 10% and applies a 40% Debuff Resist for the 7 seconds that cookies are healing. A 17 second cooldown is applied after the skill is used.

1) Cotton Cookie

Players shouldn't let Cotton Cookie's shepherd-like appearance fool them, as she is currently one of the most powerful characters in the game. A key character in the Frost Crystals story, Cotton Cookie is the source of a lot of attention in the Cookie Run: Kingdom community.

The attention is certainly well deserved as Cotton Cookie is the first "healer-damage dealer" character in the game. Her "A Warm Light" ability includes summoning a herd of sheep into battle that inflict 124.5% AoE DMG, and stun them for a full second before retreating.

Additionally, 10% of the DMG taken by Cookies will be healed for 9 seconds at a 17 second cooldown. Cookies' ATK SPD increases by 75% when Cotton Cookie is using her ability.

This ranking is based on the individual ability that each cookie has but readers should note that how they structure their team and various investments will have an impact on the value that they can get from various cookies.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider