5 most underrated cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom

With over 250 Cookies part of the Cookie Run Kingdom universe, it is not unusual to find some characters that are deprived of the limelight that they rightfully deserve.

Devsisters, the developers of Cookie Run Kingdom, are constantly adding more elements and characters, making the game even more challenging for players to ensure they are always properly informed.

This article lists 5 Cookies that are either not part of the Cookie Run Kingdom meta or not used to the extent they should be.

Mint Choco Cookie and Squid Ink Cookie are among the underrated Cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom

This list is made in no particular order as all Cookies on this list are exponentially valuable for both Campaign and Kingdom Arena. The individual value of each cookie that Cookie Run Kingdom players can get from them depends on the player's capability. Players should also not believe that the Cookies listed here should necessarily work together well.

All stats mentioned about the Cookies below are at the base level.

1) Snow Sugar Cookie

CookieRun @CookieRun

Play Now! ▶️ Frosty but friendly - Snow Sugar Cookie gets a Magic Candy!Play Now! ▶️ ckie.run/playnowTW Frosty but friendly - Snow Sugar Cookie gets a Magic Candy!Play Now! ▶️ ckie.run/playnowTW https://t.co/yZVc7HFJXn

The in-game description of Snow Sugar's skill reads:

"Waves the Snow Sugar Wand to summon the Snow King that causes a snowstorm, dealing area damage over time. Frozen enemies suffer from lowered Attack Speed. Snow King is resistant to certain action and movement interrupting effects. While Snow Sugar Cookie is using their skill, they will briefly become resistant to interrupting effects."

A recent buff to Snow Sugar Cookie has pushed them up to this list. An otherwise solid but unremarkable Cookie, the recent buff by the Cookie Run Kingdom developers made it so that the Snow King they summon does not die with them. This means that the powerful Blizzard Attack will continue dealing AoE damage whilst reducing the enemy team's ATK SPD even if Snow Sugar Cookie is no longer around, which is definitely quite the upgrade.

Class: Magic

DMG: 26.0% ATK (+0.35% ATK per level upgrade), 125.0% of DEF, 150.0% of HP

25% ATK SPD reduction to enemies caught in radius

Cooldown: 20 Seconds

2) Almond Cookie

The in-game description of Almond Cookie's attack reads:

"Uses magical handcuffs to apprehend the enemy with the lowest max HP and apply the Damage Link Debuff, which disperses a portion of damage the apprehended enemy receives between up to five linked enemies. Cannot be interrupted. (Handcuffs cannot be applied to summoned foes.)"

Like most Support Cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom, Almond Cookie has not garnered the attention he deserves for his range of applications in PvP and PvE. Fortunately, the Cookie Run Kingdom community has recently taken notice of his useful ability. His skill inflicts the Damage Link Debuff, meaning that he can help DPS characters inflict even more damage and easily outplay enemies. He can be seen in some ATK SPD-based comps in the Arena, but his usage can be highly beneficial in all aspects of the game.

Class: Support

Damage Link: 70% damage (increases by 0.6% with every lv, upgrade)

Duration: 3 Seconds

3) Squid Ink Cookie

The in-game description of Squid Ink Cookie reads:

"Whoa, where did the small and squishy Cookie go? Why is there a giant monster from the Tropical Soda Islands instead?! Getting hit by that attack is gonna flatten you like a Cookie! The Giant Squid of the Deep Sea will appear out of nowhere and quickly slap the foes, dealing massive damage several times."

The only other Magic Class Cookie on this list, Squid Ink Cookie was also released in the same update as Sorbet Shark Cookie. This is a major reason why most Cookie Run Kingdom players did not pay as much attention to them. Sorbet Shark is, of course, one of the best Cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom, but Squid Ink's utility in many situations is quite convenient. New players who get their hands on Squid Ink, as they are available via many Cookie Run Kingdom events, can surely outwit most players of lower ranks using them.

Class: Magic

Single Hit Damage: 35% (increases by 0.5% with every level upgrade)

Cooldown: 16 seconds

4) Mint Choco Cookie

The in-game description for Mint Choco Cookie's skill reads:

"Restores some HP and increases Attack Speed of the squad with a sublime melody."

Mint Choco is an ideal support Cookie who has been available since the launch of Cookie Run Kingdom, and who only recently received some attention for his impressive team anchoring capabilities. His significant ATK SPD buff and healing capabilities is the doorway to endless speed-based team compositions.

(Read here for the ideal team to create alongside Mint Choco Cookie)

Class: Support

Healing: 95% of ATK

ATK SPD Buff: 40% for 7 seconds

Cooldown: 16 seconds

5) Tiger Lily Cookie

The in-game description for Tiger Lily Cookie's skill reads:

"Charges forward on the back of the Butter Tiger, causing damage to nearby enemies and stunning them. While the effect is active, the Cookie deals more damage with faster Regular Attacks."

There is no debate about Tiger Lily's status as one of the best Ranged Cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom. Still, that has not yet led to her widespread use in various compositions. Cookie Run Kingdom players interested in building "cheese" comps should know that Tiger Lily can be the anchor that they have been searching for. She also has a 25% ATK SPD buff, which allows her to fit easily into ATK SPD comps.

Class: Ranged

Tiger Rider: attacks atop the Butter Tiger for 5.0 seconds

Damage dealt: 127.0% (+1.7% per level upgrade)

Stun: 3.0 seconds

Cooldown: 13 Seconds

Some of the Cookies mentioned here are slowly starting to get recognized by the community and used more often. As they grow to become part of the meta, other new Cookies will be considered underrated. This cycle will keep moving as the Cookie Run Kingdom universe constantly expands. Players should try their best to be fully informed of all additions and changes within the game.

Note: This article reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Atul S