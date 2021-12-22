5 tips for beginners looking to start their Cookie Run: Kingdom adventures

Cookie Run: Kingdom is a strategy based Role Playing Game with elements of Gacha and base making. Being a strategy based game, players need to know about how buildings work, the abilities of cookies and farming currencies.

This article will list 5 tips for Cookie Run: Kingdom beginners. Many players struggle to understand the game mechanics and don't understand what to do when they start the game. This will be a guide for all the beginners who don't know where to start.

Cookie Run: Kingdom Beginner Tips

1) Upgrade the Fountain of Abundance

Cookie Run: Kingdom Fountain of Abundance (Image via Cookie Run: Kingdom Fandom)

The Fountain of Abundance is a very steady source of farming. It is the best and the easiest way of getting coins. The Fountain of Abundance generates many rewards depending on its level. It has a maximum level of 15.

2) Upgrading Cookies

Cookie Run: Kingdom Upgrading Cookies (Image via Cookie Run: Kingdom)

Upgrading cookies is very necessary but you are advised to never upgrade your complete roster to the same level as your base EXP. Your cookies can gain experience points from other events and activities. Always try to keep your cookie level at least one less than your base level.

3) Drawing from the Gacha

Cookie Run: Kingdom Gacha (Image via Cookie Run: Kingdom Fandom)

Drawing cookies from Gacha is one of the most important aspects of the game but there are some rules that one must follow when drawing.

Players should always try to draw from the Gacha only when they have crystals available for 10 draws (10 cookie draws) that amount to 30000 crystals, each draw costing 3000 crystals. This increases your chances of getting cookies of higher rarity. This must be followed after you have enough cookies to make at least 2 parties.

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN Have you pulled the passionate Hero with a spirit as strong as her shield yet? 🛡❤ Have you pulled the passionate Hero with a spirit as strong as her shield yet? 🛡❤ https://t.co/imn7R2ApMe

4) Completing the Story Mode

Cookie Run: Kingdom Campaign Mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players should play the campaign mode when they get a chance. The main story completion rewards are a really good source of necessary materials and coins. Players even receive crystals upon completing certain feats in the campaign mode. All these reasons, along with the good storywriting, makes the campaign a must-play.

5) Going up leagues in Arena Mode

Cookie Run: Kingdom Arena Mode (Image via Reddit/u/Moony_Moonzzi)

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN ARENA JACKPOT



🏆 Reached Gold? Show us!

⚔️ Get a chance to win huge prizes! How?



1. Take a screenshot showing your Arena Tier and your Kingdom’s name.

2. Post this screenshot in your social media.

3. Share a link to your post here in the comments.

4. Done! ✨ ARENA JACKPOT🏆 Reached Gold? Show us!⚔️ Get a chance to win huge prizes! How?1. Take a screenshot showing your Arena Tier and your Kingdom’s name.2. Post this screenshot in your social media.3. Share a link to your post here in the comments.4. Done! ✨ https://t.co/WfPAXSmR5n

Playing the Arena Mode and going up the leagues will reward players with trophies and crystals. Players also receive a seasonal bonus at the end of every season, which increases depending on how high the league is. These seasonal bonus crystals boost gameplay progress a lot.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider