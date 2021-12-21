How to upgrade the holiday cake in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom players are familiar with the frequent events and features of the game, offering players lots of seasonal rewards and freebies. Special seasonal featured events are among such events. This winter, Cookie Run: Kingdom developers launched the Bake the Holiday Cake event.

Bake the Holiday Cake is a special limited-time event where players are supposed to collect Holiday ribbons to bake a Holiday cake.

Cookie Run: Kingdom - Bake the Holiday Cake

Bake the Holiday cake, a limited-time event, was launched along with the release of Cocoa Cookie. This is not a mission-based event.

It offers players a free Cake Baked from the Heart decoration that rewards players from a given pool every 12 hours. The cake can be upgraded using Holiday ribbons. With every upgrade, the rewards get better, along with some changes to the cake's appearance.

Players can keep the decoration even after the event ends, although it will not give any rewards.

Level based rewards

Level 1 - Topping Pieces, 1 minute speed up, EXP Star Jelly level 3, Stamina Jellies, Crystals and Coins.

Level 2 - Special Cookie Cutter, Crystals, Stamina Jellies, EXP Star Jelly level 3, Topping Pieces, 1 minute speed up, PVP Ticket and Coins.

Level 3 - Treasure Ticket, Time Jumper, Special Cookie Cutter, Crystals, Stamina Jellies, EXP Star Jelly Level 3, Topping Pieces, 1 minute speed up, PVP Ticket and Coins.

Level 4 - Treasure Ticket, Time Jumper, Special Cookie Cutter, Crystals, Stamina Jellies, EXP Star Jelly Level 4, Topping Pieces, 1 minute speed up, PVP Ticket and Coins.

Level 5 - Treasure Ticket, Time Jumper, Special Cookie Cutter, Crystals, Stamina Jellies, EXP Star Jelly Level 4, Topping Pieces, Rainbow Cube, Frost Crystal, 1 minute speed up, PVP Ticket and Coins.

All the upgrades change the appearance of the cake and offer better rewards. Level 1 cake upgrade requirements are Holiday Ribbons and Roll Cake Wood, while levels 2,3, and 4 require just Holiday Ribbons in higher quantity. The Level 5 upgrade requirement, on the other hand, is Holiday Ribbon along with Jellybean Jam.

