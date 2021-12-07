How to unlock the Tropical Soda Islands in Cookie Run Kingdom

Cookie Run Kingdom introduces several game modes for players to invest time and resources in. One such game mode is the Tropical Soda Islands.

Unlocking the Tropical Soda Islands isn’t something that can be done right off the bat. There are several prerequisites that need to be met before players can even consider participating in the event and its questline. Get your best cookies prepared for unlocking the Tropical Soda Islands in Cookie Run Kingdom

Cookie Run Kingdom: A guide on how to unlock the Tropical Soda Islands

Level up your Castle to level 5

First and foremost is getting your Castle to level 5. Reaching level 2 is straightforward considering it’s a part of the tutorial. However, every subsequent upgrade to your Castle is based on the hard work and resources you put into it.

For example, upgrading the Castle to level 3 requires: 1 Aurora Brick, 1 Aurora Compass, and 3 Candy Saws. In addition to materials, completing missions and spending gold is also necessary. Thankfully, Cookie Run Kingdom provides the exact details to reach each level.

Unlock the Docks and give Avocado Cookie a visit

Now that your kingdom has reached level 5, it’s time to start liberating some of the surrounding areas. What you are looking for are the Docks. Start clearing the lands to the west of the Docks that hug the coast near the Castle.

When you reach the Docks, you’ll immediately notice it’s in shambles. They need to be repaired. To start the quest, speak with Avocado Cookie. She’ll ask for 5 Saws. Hand them over, visit the dock and use x2 Aurora Pillars, x2 Aurora Bricks, and x2 Aurora Compasses to restore the Docks to their former glory.

Prepare for the Tropical Soda Islands

With the Dock now prepared, a ship will appear. That ship will take you to the Tropical Soda Islands. But first, you should prepare as the Tropical Soda Islands are full of danger.

To best prepare for the Tropical Soda Islands in Cookie Run Kingdom, take a well-formed team with you. Its collective power should be 50,000 or more—preferably with powerful support cookies. For free resources, use Cookie Run Kingdom codes.

