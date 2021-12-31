3 best Cookie Run Kingdom team build ideas

Cookie Run Kingdom has over 60 playable characters. These are split across 8 classes and six rarities. The rather spread-out nature of all the characters is a big reason why there continues to be constant innovation in the meta and very few recurring or similar teams in PvP matches.

While experimenting with different compositions and builds is an important part of becoming a Cookie Run Kingdom pro, experimentation does not always garner victory. This article lists three teams that players can use for a better chance of success in both PvP and PvE.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 3 teams for Campaign and Arena in Cookie Run Kingdom

The teams shown here are powerful compositions, consisting of the best Cookies. Readers must note that all of the Cookies mentioned across teams are worthwhile investments, but trying to build a new team from Cookies they are able to obtain from this list is not a surefire winning strategy for Cookie Run Kingdom.

Results may vary, as Cookie Run Kingdom has structured its gameplay in such a way that individually strong Cookies are not necessarily a good team.

1) Summoner Comp

Front: Snow Sugar Cookie

Middle: Frost Queen Cookie and Pumpkin Cookie

Rear: Parfait Cookie and Cotton Cookie

Snow Sugar's "Blizzard" attack, wherein he summons the Snow King, is the reason behind this being called the Summoner Comp in the Cookie Run Kingdom community. As Snow Sugar has significant ATK, HP, and Defense stats, as well anchoring the team from the front by being the main DPS character along with the "tank."

Frost Queen's freezing capabilities allow for Snow Sugar to deal maximum damage. Pumpkin's HP and Defense buff combined with Frost Queen's 275% Damage create a second line of attack from the Middle.

The Rear line is dedicated entirely to healing and extra buffs from Parfait and Cotton. An excellent balance of great Defensive and Attack Speed buffs make this the ideal Cookie Run Kingdom team to hold its own while gutting the enemy.

2) Double-Tank

Front: Hollyberry Cookie and Strawberry Crepe Cookie

Middle: Frost Queen and Sea Fairy Cookie

Rear: Cotton Cookie

This is one of the more standard Cookie Run Kingdom compositions on this list. A double "tank" presence at the Front pushes the enemies back and takes the first fight, with damage from Strawberry Crepe and Hollyberry filling in as well.

Frost Queen freezes the enemies for Sea Fairy to hit her beam of water at the enemy; after which Frost Queen's second Freeze Damage kicks in. The main damage is handled by the Middle line with Cotton Cookie keeping his teammates healed up from the Rear. Cotton also provides a Stun Effect and several buffs to ensure the attack doesn't stop while the Middle line is in cooldown.

This composition has a very high win rate, as it can hold up against most bosses and Arena teams with sheer numbers.

3) Sorbet-Cocoa

Front: Cocoa Cookie

Middle: Sorbet Shark Cookie and Frost Queen Cookie

Rear: Parfait Cookie and Cotton Cookie

Very similar to the first team, but the key difference here will be from Cocoa and the toppings and treasures players need to use. Cocoa is acting as a "tank" here.

Parfait, Cotton and Cocoa's combined healing capabilities and buffs will allow a secure Midline to deal critical damage. Swift Chocolate should be the preferred topping for these three to ensure they have low cooldowns, in order to support the Middle Cookies.

Sorbet is one of the highest damage dealing Cookies in the game. Combined with Frost Queen's ability to freeze enemies, Sorbet can bomb the enemy even more effectively. The second attack while Sorbet is in cooldown will be Frost Queen's Freeze Damage. Players should go with a Searing Raspberry Topping for the Midline to ensure they deal maximum damage.

This is a composition that uses two of the most powerful cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom to play the DPS role, with excellent support provided by the rest of the team.

All teams mentioned here are ones that have been tried and tested in front of the toughest PvE opponents and the highest ranks in the Arena. Players should evaluate which suits their playstyle best and get to work grinding it out to build their own all-star Cookie Run Kingdom lineup.

