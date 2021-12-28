5 must-have toppings in Cookie Run: Kingdom

One of the critical differences between Cookie Run: Kingdom and other games in the genre is that the different buffs, treasures, and powerups a team possesses are just as important as how the team is designed.

This means that two players with the same team compositions are not necessarily equally powerful. Getting your ideal team composition and the right balance of treasures and toppings is the smoothest road to success in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

This article will lay down the top 5 toppings that players have to incorporate into their team to succeed in both the PvP and PvE aspects of Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Best toppings for every Cookie Run: Kingdom team

Each Cookie has a maximum of 5 topping slots in Cookie: Run Kingdom. These slots are unlocked as you level up that particular Cookie. The first one is unlocked when a Cookie reaches Lv. 15, and the next one at Lv.20 until all 5 are unlocked.

There are 10 unique toppings for players to use in Cookie Run: Kingdom. The given list is in no particular order as this article merely aims to list the toppings which will provide maximum overall value. Still, the actual value of any topping is purely dependent on individual playstyles.

1) Fresh Kiwi Topping

This topping can be understood as a powerup that will keep all your other buffs secure. Cookie Run: Kingdom has an equal number of debuff items as it has powerups. A Fresh Kiwi topping can keep those carefully assembled buffs and treasures safe from debuffs.

Combining 2 Fresh Kiwi with other preferred toppings for the Cookie in question can cancel out the enemy's debuffs and give you extra room to add other toppings.

2) Juicy Apple Jelly Topping

Cookie Run Help 🪅 @koffeebeecookie (Kingdom) Cookie Toppings Guide 🔥

- Updated as of October 11th



A more detailed guide on builds and situational toppings for higher level players will be released soon! ⭐️



And don't forget, on some healers DMG scales healing :) (Kingdom) Cookie Toppings Guide 🔥- Updated as of October 11thA more detailed guide on builds and situational toppings for higher level players will be released soon! ⭐️And don't forget, on some healers DMG scales healing :) https://t.co/imetNmgoiM

This is specifically beneficial for players who employ Cookies that inflict CRIT damage. Most players go with a standard Searing Rasberry and Swift Chocolate combo for these Cookies, but using a Juicy Apple Jelly, and Swift Chocolate topping can be significantly more beneficial as it directly increases Cookie's CRIT damage.

For example, Twizzly Gummy Cookie's normal damage stats are not impressive, but she puts up big numbers in the CRIT damage section. A Searing Raspberry combo will work on her normal damage stats but will not have a particular focus on her CRIT damage, a buff which, when applied, can make her a devastating opponent to face in battle.

3) Solid Almond

Solid Almond Topping (Image via HylRooLegend on YouTube)

This is one of the most used toppings in the game as it is more readily available than most and is very beneficial. Cookie Run: Kingdom players should go with a full 5x Solid Almond build if they feel their Cookies could use a Damage Resist boost. The effect this topping has on Cookies will vary with the concerned Cookie's level.

Front-playing Charge Cookies and "tanks" or Rear position healers should ideally have Solid Almond in the mix as they need to be protected for the full duration of the match at any cost.

4) Searing Raspberry

Searing Raspberry Topping (Image via HyRoolLegend on YouTube)

All DPS Cookies that players have on their team need some combo or a full build of Searing Raspberry. This topping increases the ATK power of each Cookie. When used in high damage dealing Cookies, it often results in the overall DMG rating of the Cookie going beyond the maximum scale available in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Ideally should be paired with Swift Chocolate or Solid Almond so that the Cookie can either deal attacks faster or have higher HP to deliver attacks for a longer time.

5) Swift Chocolate

Swift Chocolate Topping (Image via HyRoolLegend on YouTube)

This topping can benefit players the most in nearly every matchup in Cookie Run: Kingdom. Swift Chocolate helps reduce the cooldown time on Cookie attacks. Having the edge over your opponent in cooldown times means that sometimes even with a weaker team, you will be able to secure your victory.

Cookies that already have a relatively low cooldown like GingerBrave become almost overpowered when you perform a full Swift Chocolate build on them.

Nearly every character in Cookie Run: Kingdom can be paired with a Swift Chocolate combo and become exponentially more valuable, so it's a good idea to keep farming for this particular topping.

Cookie Run: Kingdom is filled with many features for players to work on their Cookies to keep the Arena matches interesting. New players should try to perfect their knowledge of using each of these as they progress in the game if they wish to scale the heights of Cookie Run: Kingdom's leaderboards.

Note: This article reflects the views of the author.

