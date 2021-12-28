Which is the best Bomber Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

The standard meta of a Charge class Cookie being the main DPS character quickly became outdated in Cookie Run: Kingdom. This change was driven by the addition of many DPS characters who play the Mid and Rear lines. Moreover, the release of powerful Front Defense Cookies like Strawberry Crepe by the Cookie Run: Kingdom developers advanced the meta.

One category often overlooked when setting up the Mid Lineup is Bomber Cookies. They deliver similar results to many Ranged Cookies. As the name suggests, Bomber Cookies bomb the enemies. Hence, they deal a lot of damage with a single hit.

Diving into the best Bomber Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

While a total of five Bomber Cookies currently playable in Cookie Run: Kingdom (1 Ancient, 1 Epic and 3 Rares), the Cookie which is the most worth investing in has to be the Sea Fairy Cookie.

The in-game description for Sea Fairy reads:

"Sea Fairy Cookie was frozen under a curse long ago. But perhaps because of her grieving heart, her soul was frozen beyond magic. If it weren't for the warm kindness of our Cookies, she might have chosen to stay frozen forever. Beyond her flowing hair, the twinkle in her eyes still states she is willing to fight her fate. Let's hope she does not let go of her sword, giving up hope and choosing to turn into sea foam."

Her character is shown to be pining for Moonlight Cookie in the official storyline. That fact seems to have been left out of her description in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Sea Fairy turns into sea foam after releasing her sword. This references the Little Mermaid story. The sword in question was given to her by her sisters to prevent her love from marrying someone else. Unable to hurt her beloved, Sea Fairy released the dagger and chose to turn to sea foam.

Sea Fairy Cookie statistics in Cookie Run: Kingdom

As an Ancient Class Cookie, there is an inevitable grind associated with obtaining Sea Fairy. However, she is worth the number of resources and time it would take to acquire her.

Cookie Run Help 🪅 @koffeebeecookie (Kingdom) Sea Fairy Reveal - June 22 Update 🌊



For her Basic power, sea fairy shoots a droplet of water hitting all units of the front lane. 🚿



For her Special Ability, sea fairy creates whirls that shoot water from them on opponents. 🌊 (Kingdom) Sea Fairy Reveal - June 22 Update 🌊For her Basic power, sea fairy shoots a droplet of water hitting all units of the front lane. 🚿For her Special Ability, sea fairy creates whirls that shoot water from them on opponents. 🌊 https://t.co/gErytYkdY3

Her attack Water Stream shoots a sharp stream of water at the enemy inflicting damage and stunning up to five Cookies caught in the radius. After some time, a full moon-shaped pool of water bursts up with the power of eternity and causes heavy damage. This attack is equally effective in both the PvP and PvE sides of Cookie Run: Kingdom. Her other stats include:

Cooldown: 17 Seconds

Water Stream Damage: 150%

Water Pillar Damage (the moon-shaped pool): 173%

Stun Effect: 3 Seconds

The only major con with Sea Fairy at base level is her extended cooldown time at 17 seconds. The cooldown and the damage inflicted by Water Pillar can both be upgraded. A 4.4% DMG level increase happens with every level upgrade to Water Pillar. The damage rating for Water Stream and the Stun Effect remains constant throughout.

Sea Fairy Cookie Soulstone Description

"This stone holds a piece of Sea Fairy Cookie's soul. Its surface is cold like the winter sea, but its core is shimmering with warmth."

Sea Fairy Cookie is currently one of the best DPS characters in Cookie Run: Kingdom. A preferred Cookie for all high-damage based team compositions at high ranks players should grind out the Gacha draw to obtain her as she can bolster the offensive capability of every team she is a part of to extreme levels.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

