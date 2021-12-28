5 most-used Front cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom

In Cookie Run: Kingdom, strong Cookies who do not work well within a team have not been able to leave much of a mark. The proximal reason behind this is that even the most potent Cookies will fail if the rest of their team does not support them.

For example, a popular ATK SPD team composition has GingerBrave in the Front position, given his considerable damage rating and best-in-class Cooldown. He is a highly efficient Charge character, but if he does not get a DMG resist buff or is not being healed by a Rear Cookie, he will not be able to perform the role he is so ideal for.

This article lists the most-used Front position Cookies across different ranks in Cookie Run: Kingdom. This will help players be in the know of which Cookies work well with different teams.

5 Best Front Cookies that are suitable across various teams in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom is a game where each position is equally essential. Players should ensure that the Cookies they pick pair well with each other.

The given list includes the most-used Front Cookies to help players understand the Cookie progression that goes along with ranking up in Cookie Run: Kingdom. These characters are part of most team compositions across ranks.

Note: All stats mentioned for Cookies are their base levels.

1) GingerBrave

GingerBrave is the first character that players are introduced to in Cookie Run: Kingdom. Given his solid damage rating and low cooldown, he is one that players keep around for a long time after. It is not uncommon to see him, a Common Cookie, paired with 4 Epic Cookies in an Arena Match as he charges head-on towards the enemies.

He is the only Charge category character on this list.

Category: Charge

Charge Cooldown: 8 Seconds

8 Seconds Damage: 150%

2) Avocado Cookie

Avocado Cookie is the first introduction that players have to a "tank"-based team. As a Rare Defense Cookie for intermediate players, she fulfills a much-needed role for players of that tier in Cookie Run: Kingdom. She can hold down the Front line with her impressive damage rating and protect the Cookies attacking the enemy from the Mid and Rear lines.

Category: Defense

Defense Cooldown: 12 Seconds

12 Seconds Damage: 55% (+30% ATK Power for the whole team when activated)

3) Madeleine Cookie

The part of the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta where a Defense Cookie is the sole presence on the Front line was established when Madeleine Cookie rose to prominence in the community.

His considerable damage rating and cooldown, aside from the Immunity buff, which he brings to the team, is a big reason for his success in the game, particularly on the PvP side.

Category: Defense

Defense Cooldown: 13 Seconds

13 Seconds Damage: 108% (Immunity from all debuffs for 10 seconds)

4) Strawberry Crepe Cookie

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN 🍓Sweet strawberry cream, a crisply waffle shell, and fresh strawberries! So cute that you could just eat it up!



But beware... Strawberry Crepe Cookie is tougher than you think...



If you encounter Strawberry Crepe Cookie in the 4th week of April, you may have to just run away! 🍓Sweet strawberry cream, a crisply waffle shell, and fresh strawberries! So cute that you could just eat it up! But beware... Strawberry Crepe Cookie is tougher than you think...If you encounter Strawberry Crepe Cookie in the 4th week of April, you may have to just run away! https://t.co/mFTPWdPYYA

As difficult as the Cookie is to obtain (less than 0.5% draw chance for both the character and their soulstone in the Gacha), they are a popular figure in the PvE meta and the Kingdom Arena as well. The Damage Resist buff is a good addition to their already solid stats. Strawberry Crepe is also the first Cookie with they/them pronouns to join Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Category: Defense

Defense Cooldown: 15 Seconds

15 Seconds Damage: 330% (50% DMG resist to team for next 8 seconds)

5) Hollyberry Cookie

Hollyberry is considered the best Defense Cookie there is in Cookie Run: Kingdom. She is the most prominent Ancient Cookie in the meta. Given her Ancient Status, she is challenging for players to get their hands on but is the Cookie to get maximum value from the Front line in most team compositions.

She is reasonably similar to Strawberry Crepe and is primarily considered an improved version of them. Her DMG focus ability soaks up 20% of the DMG inflicted on the whole team, a buff not available with any other Cookie or treasure.

Category: Defense

Defense Cooldown: 18 Seconds

18 Seconds Damage: 185.5% (20% DMG Focus buff)

The Cookie Run: Kingdom meta is constantly evolving, so players should stay ahead of the changes and ensure they work in sync with the same. This would help them win more games and have an overall better gameplay experience with the community.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan