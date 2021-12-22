Avocado Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom — All you need to know

Cookie Run: Kingdom is a kingdom-building RPG game rapidly rising in popularity. It is centered around the exploits of GingerBrave and his friends as they try to expand and manage their territory.

Many cookies join this group as players progress in the game. Consequently, many combinations of Cookies can be made per the player's preferences.

More than 250 cookies are currently listed as part of the ever-expanding Cookie Run: Kingdom universe (including playable and non-playable ones). Each character brings a unique skillset useful in different aspects of the game.

Avocado Cookie is not a featured character in the World Exploration storyline but makes his appearance in "Dock Story" as the builder of the titular dock. She is generally used in the Front section of the team. Avocado Cookie has been playable since Cookie Run: Kingdom's January 2021 launch.

Details about Avocado Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Avocado Cookie is popular in the fandom for her hilarious deadpan voice lines and catchphrases (Image via Mole Maniac/YouTube)

The cookie's in-game description reads:

"Gather some avocados (the more, the better!) ripened under the hot sun (the more ripe, the better!), then mash, mash, MASH! That's how you can make a heathy and nutritious Avocado Cookie! But you know what terribly lacked nutrients growing up? Her sense of humor! And you will soon know why. Avocado Cookie is a famous master smith. She spends days and nights at the smithy making this and that. It is said that Avocado Cookie can create just about anything! Except for a decent joke, ahem."

Avocado Cookie is an alternate dimension counterpart to Half Avocado Cookie in Cookie Run, part of the Twizzly Gummy Cookie's guild. She is a Rare tier cookie considered one of the best in that level.

Avocado Cookie is a highly regarded character among Cookie RunL Kingdom gamers as she is a solid Front defense Cookie for intermediate players, a highly in-demand position to hold.

Statistics of Avocado Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

Avocado Cookie's skill, Battle Smithing, has her hit the ground with her hammer multiple times, causing AoE damage and increasing the Attack power of the cookie in your party with the highest Attack power.

12-second cooldown (can be improved)

+30% Attack Power to cookie with highest Attack Power

AoE Damage: 55% (increases by 5.6% with every level upgrade)

Avocado Cookie suits both a Defense and Charge character front line combination or a Front Defense cookie acting as the "tank" combination.

Soulstone of Avocado Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

"This stone holds a piece of Avocado Cookie's soul. Holding it in your hands, you feel how funny jokes begin popping up in your head."

Voice of Avocado Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom

Courtenay Taylor is also the voice actor of Kaio Kincaid from OK KO.

Avocado Cookie's popular catchphrase "My hammer? No, you can't touch this!" is a reference to MC Hammer's "U Can't Touch This". This reference was originally suggested by the voice actor of Avocado Cookie, Courtenay Taylor.

She pairs well with other Front charge characters (who will conventionally have the highest ATK Power) or Middle cookies who attack from range. Having her take the first fight and weaken the enemies with her AoE damage and then having a buffed Mid or Front liner finish of the enemy is a tried and tested winning strategy in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Players can buff her with a full Solid Almond build for maximum defense or some Searing Raspberry along with a Solid Almond to increase her offensive and defensive capability at the same time.

