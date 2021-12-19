5 of the funniest cookie victory quotes in Cookie Run Kingdom

One of the biggest reasons behind the breakthrough success of Cookie Run Kingdom is its appealing character design. Following up from the parent game Ovenbreak, all Cookies come together with long and interesting storylines which often intermingle with each other.

Part of the charm of the accompanying storylines are the catchy phrases players can hear Cookies say at different points in Cookie Run Kingdom.

Users have noted that some Cookie voice lines are hilarious and provide for a wholesome break in the middle of beating out difficult opponents in PvP and PvE. Each Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom has a distinct voice line or a “victory quote” which users can hear after they win.

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN Voicelines are what brings the Cookies of Earthbread to life! Today, we're taking you through some of our favorite voice lines of our Charge Cookies. Which Cookie category should we feature next? Voicelines are what brings the Cookies of Earthbread to life! Today, we're taking you through some of our favorite voice lines of our Charge Cookies. Which Cookie category should we feature next? https://t.co/DEELTRGRAr

Top 5 Funny Cookie Victory Quotes in Cookie Run Kingdom

5. “A calculated victory” (Wizard Cookie)

The combination of Wizard Cookie (on the left) and Custard Cookie (on the right) causes a lot of hilarity in the game. Source: CookieRunUpdates on Twitter

This is Wizard Cookie’s default voiceline after a close match. The quote is a nod towards how close the players were to losing, and acknowledges their well-deserved win.

4. “Uh..did her Highness see me?” (Knight Cookie)

Part of the ongoing storyline is that Knight Cookie has a massive crush on Princess Cookie. After winning, he, in adorable fashion, asks his fellow characters if her Highness (Princess Cookie) saw his impressive performance in battle.

The storyline is shared across Ovenbreak and Cookie Run Kingdom, although this particular voiceline was added to Cookie Run Kingdom.

3. “Do your pockets feel lighter?” (Chili Pepper Cookie)

Even her closest friends in the game are not spared from Chili Pepper Cookie's thievery. Source: Wallapaper Cave

Chili Pepper’s description as a thief is highlighted after she destroys the last line of enemies in a match. The line is a reference to the recurring troupe of her stealing from fellow Cookies throughout Cookie Run Kingdom.

2. “I have prepared a victory piece” (Mint Choco Cookie)

This is a reference to Mint Choco’s continued attempts at trying to get the other Cookies to listen to his musical pieces. An animation of the Cookies swiftly leaving the scene after Mint Choco made this announcement wouldn’t be out of place.

1. “ *sniffle* Why is everyone happy?” (Onion Cookie)

It is common in the fandom to poke fun at Onion Cookie's fearful tendencies. Source: CookieRun on Reddit

Onion Cookie’s attack is a loud deafening cry, which weakens the enemies Attack power. This can often be utilized to create a combo for the final blow to the enemy. After having dealt with the enemies, Onion Cookie’s meek question evokes a soft victorious smile.

