Chili Pepper Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom — All you need to know

Cookie Run: Kingdom is a kingdom builder RPG whose main storyline revolves around Ginger Brave and his friends rebuilding the fallen Cookie empire. One of the main protagonists in this world exploration storyline is Chili Pepper Cookie.

One of the first Cookies that players obtain in the game, she is a Middle position character who is a favorite among newbies.

As the name suggests, her crucial ingredient is many hot peppers, so she has an understandably brazen nature. In both the OvenBreak and Cookie Run: Kingdom storyline, we can see how her focus is always on gaining maximum loot.

CookieRun @CookieRun

All your creations were amazing and it was incredibly hard to pick the winners! Here are some of the winning submissions!



Check out the Forum for the detailed results!

forum.cookierun.com/thread/104456#… Chili Pepper Cookie Fan Art Contest results are in! 🌶️All your creations were amazing and it was incredibly hard to pick the winners! Here are some of the winning submissions!Check out the Forum for the detailed results! Chili Pepper Cookie Fan Art Contest results are in! 🌶️All your creations were amazing and it was incredibly hard to pick the winners! Here are some of the winning submissions!Check out the Forum for the detailed results!forum.cookierun.com/thread/104456#… https://t.co/4oxDB4gWLi

Chili Pepper Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom — The Epic rarity Cookie

Chili Pepper's role is mostly built around thievery in OvenBreak, Cookie Run: Kingdom's parent game (Image via Shan/YouTube)

The in-game description for the Cookie reads as follows:

"Chili Pepper Cookie's dough contained much more chili pepper than allowed by the law. This is probably why she doesn't care much about rules at all! Chili Pepper Cookie is a notorious treasure hunter. She never misses a chance to snatch everything valuable she can get her hands on, leaving only chaos and havoc behind. The Cookies know better than to cross her path, and so should you. Good news: you can easily identify this path by a trail of fiery red chili sauce..."

Despite being a Cookie of Epic rarity, she is available to all new players because of the fixed-result Cookie Cutter. She's not particularly high ranking among Epic Cookie tier lists, but she can be an excellent addition to a new player's mid-lineup as an Ambush class Cookie.

Wizard Cookie, also part of the initial Cookies users receive after downloading Cookie Run: Kingdom, can be a good pairing for new players' mid-lineup. His backward-moving lightning strike, combined with Chili Pepper's sneaking behind enemy lines, can deal a significant amount of damage to their charging efforts.

Chili Pepper Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom statistics

Chili Pepper's "Cheap Shot" ability has her sneaking behind enemies and giving AoE damage to the rearmost line in 4 swift strikes. The damage rating for the four strikes moves in descending order, with the first strike dealing very critical damage,

Damage:44.5% (increases by 0.6% with every level upgrade)

12 Second Cooldown (can be improved)

Chili Pepper Cookie soulstone

"This stone holds a piece of Chili Pepper Cookie's soul. It's surprisingly easy to let it slip through your fingers."

Voice of Chili Pepper Cookie

(Video starts at the section on Chili Pepper Cookie)

Although she is a good pick for Cookie Run: Kingdom players just starting out, investing in Chili Pepper in any extensive manner cannot be recommended. Her preferred topping, Searing Raspberry, can be put to better use later in the game, and she should be switched out of your team as soon as possible.

Also Read Article Continues below

Investing in her, even as a new player, will hinder your ability to develop good Rare Cookies for your mid-lineup.

Edited by Ravi Iyer