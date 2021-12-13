×
Mint Choco Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom — All you need to know

Discussing Mint Choco Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Cookie Run: Kingdom)
Sohan Dasgupta
ANALYST
Modified Dec 13, 2021 04:19 PM IST
Feature

Cookie Run: Kingdom has never failed to provide players with quality content. Devsisters launched the game on January 21, and since then, the developer has been adding new content every now and then. There are over 250 cookies that users can unlock through the gacha by drawing.

Each draw cost 300 crystals, and 10 draws cost 3000 crystals. There are featured cookie gachas, too, giving gamers an increased chance of getting a particular cookie (the featured cookie at the time of the event).

This article talks about Mint Choco Cookie, an Epic Cookie that has been playable since the game's release. However, he has not been featured in the main story so far.

A deep dive into Mint Choco Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

The in-game description of Mint Choco Cookie reads:

"His exquisite performance and dashing looks make him a favorite among the Cookies. His Mint Candy Violin gives off a sweet enchanting candy aroma while he plays. "

Skill: Battle Symphony

Mint Choco Cookie's skill, Battle Symphony, restores Hit Points of allies by healing them at 95.0% of Attack and increasing the squad's Attack Speed (+40.0% ATK SPD for 7.0 sec).

Voice of Mint Choco Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

Zeno Robinson is an American voice actor who has voiced characters in Western animations and English dubs of anime. Some of his works are:

  • Hawks - My Hero Academia
  • Goh - Pokemon Journeys
  • Re: Zero - Garfiel Tinsel
  • Ben 10 Alien Force - Heat Blast

Mint Choco Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom is an excellent Healing Cookie that can be used in the party until users get a better replacement, like Herb Cookie or Pure Vanilla Cookie.

Even though the cookie deals melee damage, it has a pretty good healing ability with a bonus of increased attack speed for the party. It is best paired with the X5 Swift Chocolate Topping (recommended) and X5 Sweet Candy Topping.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
