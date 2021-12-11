Milk Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom - All you need to know

Cookie Run: Kingdom has always been very consistent with adding new content to the game. Devsisters, the game developers of Cookie Run: Kingdom, release new codes every few days that can be redeemed by players to receive items like crystals, gnomes, and coins. The game currently has over 250 cookies to unlock with more being added on a regular basis.

CookieRun @CookieRun Milk Cookie will always look up to the strength and honor of Dark Choco Cookie! Milk Cookie will always look up to the strength and honor of Dark Choco Cookie! https://t.co/ct4Q8XSLna

Milk Cookie, on the other hand, is an Epic Cookie and has been playable since the game's release on January 21. He made a short appearance at the end of the 'Light the Beacons!' update alongside the Purple Yam Cookie. This article will provide a detailed explanation of the Milk Cookie to readers.

Milk Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

Milk Cookie's in-game description reads as:

"Everything the light touches, let there be peace! Milk Cookie made a divine oath to protect the world from all evil. When raising up the Healing Milk Mace, a splendid glow soars to the skies and bathes the world in light. The forces of evil flee in terror at the sight of the Divine Milk Shield. Milk Cookie has faced many foes, and yet his resolve remains unsullied by corruption and despair. Even on the brink of exhaustion, this selfless and noble protector will cast a blessing of protection for other Cookies first."

Milk Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom is an Epic Cookie who belongs to the Defense class. His position is prioritized to the Front by default.

Statistics of Milk Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

12-second base cooldown

-50.0% DMG for 5.0 seconds

Damage dealt: 219.0% (+3% DMG per level)

Taunt for 5.0 seconds

Milk Cookie's Soulstone Description

"This stone holds a piece of Milk Cookie's soul. It glows gently with the light of righteousness."

More about Milk Cookie's skill, Noble Sacrifice

The in-game description of Milk Cookie's skill Noble Sacrifice reads as:

Stands at the front line, causing area damage, and taunts the enemies, forcing them to attack himself. While the skill is active, Milk Cookie's Divine Milk Shield decreases incoming damage.

Milk Cookie's skill Noble Sacrifice causes area damage at 219.0% (+3% Damage per level). While the skill is active, it also provides you with a shield, the Divine Milk Shield, which decreases incoming damage. This skill has a base cooldown of 12 seconds..

Voice of Milk Cookie from Cookie Run Kingdom

Daman Mills is an American voice actor, known for his work in anime dubs for Bang Zoom! and Funimation. He is the English voice actor of Frieza from Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super and the voice of Sonju from The Promised Neverland.

Overall, the Milk Cookie is a great addition to any competent player's roster. His ability to create a shield along with his area damage makes it a very powerful frontliner for a party. It is best suited with X5 Solid Almond Topping (Recommended) and X5 Swift Chocolate.

