Are Healers or Support more important to your Cookie Run: Kingdom team?

Cookie Run: Kingdom players have always been torn between choosing Healer and Support cookies. A Healing Cookie heals the party. On the other hand, Support Cookies can either provide healing to the party or provide special buffs and debuffs.

Support Cookies can be found mostly in the Rear position and Healing Cookies can always be found in the Rear position. In this article, gamers are going to learn whether they should have a Healing cookie in their party or a Support cookie.

Cookie Run: Kingdom- Healer Cookie vs Support Cookie

There are 250 cookies in the game, with 5 Healing Cookies and 11 Support Cookies. Support Cookies are not very good for Kingdom Arena unless they contribute to a particular strategy. Some high-end strategies are reliant on a specific Support Cookie to enable them.

On the other hand, Healing Cookies are really necessary for Kingdom Arena battles as they continuously provide healing to party members when they take damage from the enemy team. The Defense and Charge Cookies, when paired with Magic or Bomber Cookies in the middle and Healing Cookie in the rear, can be devastating for the enemy.

Healing Cookies

Angel Cookie (Common)

Custard Cookie III (Rare)

Herb Cookie (Epic)

Sparkling Cookie (Epic)

Pure Vanilla Cookie (Ancient)

Support Cookies

Carrot Cookie (Rare)

Onion Cookie (Rare)

Clover Cookie (Rare)

Mint Choco Cookie (Epic)

Pomegranate Cookie (Epic)

Almond Cookie (Epic)

Cream Puff Cookie (Epic)

Fig Cookie (Epic)

Lilac Cookie (Epic)

Parfait Cookie (Epic)

Cotton Cookie (Epic)

Support Cookie vs Healing Cookie: Cotton Cookie statistics vs Herb Cookie statistics

Herb Cookie provides more healing to the party and is considered one of the best healing cookies in the game. Cotton Cookie, on the other hand, provides decent healing to the allies and increases attack damage of the summoned units.

Cotton Cookie Herb Cookie Healing: 9.9% (ATK) every 1.0 sec for 9.0 sec (+0.13% per level) Healing: 44.2% of ATK (Sprout heal for 0.3% over 4 bursts, +0.3% for the final burst of healing per level) ATK Increase: 75% while the lantern is lit Healing: 9.0% every 1.0 sec over 5 sec when standing near sprouts Sheep Stampede: stun for 1.0 sec Purify ? : All debuff effects

Overall, Herb Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom is the better option between the two because it provides healing to the party even as a passive ability. It also removes any debuff effects on the team.

Players can still use Cotton Cookie for other meta as it is a good support cookie, but Herb Cookie is the one to go for when it comes to Kingdom Arena.

