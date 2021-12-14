Redeem codes in Cookie Run: Kingdom - All you need to know

Cookie Run: Kingdom players are crazy about redeem codes. Devsisters are always consistent in rewarding players with freebies through in-game redeem codes. These codes can be found via Twitter.

These codes reward players well and are frequent enough to boost their base-making progress. These rewards can be in the form of crystals, decorations, coins, and much more!

This article will tell players everything they need to know about active codes and how to redeem and use them.

Cookie Run: Kingdom - How to use Redeem Codes

Cookie Run: Kingdom Rewards (Image via Cookie Run: Kingdom)

Redeem Codes can reward greatly, helping a lot in your in-game progress, and that's what excites players the most. The most straightforward way to get a bunch of crystals would be to link your email ID.

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN



Thank you so so much, everyone!💝

We've prepared some Crystals & Rainbow Cubes to celebrate! 🎁

Stay tuned for more exciting stuff!🥰



🔖 30MILLIONKINGDOM

📌 Available until Dec 31, 23:59 (GMT+9)

🔖 30MILLIONKINGDOM

📌 Available until Dec 31, 23:59 (GMT+9)

Each redeem code can only be used once, and they expire after some time if left unused. Redeem codes are released almost every month. This makes the game less monotonous and more addictive when stages get difficult.

How to Redeem Cookie Run: Kingdom Redeem Codes?

Cookie Run: Kingdom Redeem Code Tab (Image via Sportskeeda)

1) Click on the 3 horizontal lines present on the top right corner of the screen and go to settings.

2) Go to the info tab and copy your user Info. This is where many players get confused. You need to copy your email ID and not your Player ID.

3) Go to the Devsisters Redeem page and enter your user Info.

4) Enter an active code and click on claim reward.

Cookie Run: Kindom active codes

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN Hear ye, hear ye! Cookie Run: Kingdom is a winner of the 2021 Korea Game Awards!



As a token of our gratitude, we have prepared a gift for everyone



🔖 Code: 2021KRGAMEAWARDS

🎁 Reward: 5,000 Crystals, 1,000 Rainbow Cubes, 1,000 Cold Crystals

🔖 Code: 2021KRGAMEAWARDS

🎁 Reward: 5,000 Crystals, 1,000 Rainbow Cubes, 1,000 Cold Crystals

⏰ Duration: Until 12/31/21

Here are some of the active Cookie Run: Kingdom codes:

2021KRGAMEAWARDS: CRK Redeem code reward: 5000 crystals, 1000 Rainbow Cubes, and 1000 Cold Crystals

CRK Redeem code reward: 5000 crystals, 1000 Rainbow Cubes, and 1000 Cold Crystals 30MILLIONKINGDOM : CRK Redeem code reward: 3000 Crystals and 3000 Rainbow Cubes

: CRK Redeem code reward: 3000 Crystals and 3000 Rainbow Cubes SAMSUNGCRKINGDOM: CRK Redeem code reward: 100 Crystals

CRK Redeem code reward: 100 Crystals GETUR1SUGARGNOME: CRK Redeem code reward: 1 Sugar Gnome

CRK Redeem code reward: 1 Sugar Gnome GETUR3SUGARGNOME: CRK Redeem code reward: 3 Sugar Gnomes

CRK Redeem code reward: 3 Sugar Gnomes GETUR5SUGARGNOME: CRK Redeem code reward: 5 Sugar Gnomes

CRK Redeem code reward: 5 Sugar Gnomes GETUR7SUGARGNOME: CRK Redeem code reward: 7 Sugar Gnomes

Cookie Run: Kingdom codes are time-limited. They expire after a certain period of time. So don't miss out on these great rewards. Go claim your codes and boost your game progress now!

