How to redeem codes in Cookie Run: Kingdom - A step-by-step guide

Cookie Run: Kingdom is an action-based role-playing game where players start as Ginger Brave Cookie, the protagonist. Players can create their own party of Cookies, leveling up throughout the story. There are more than 250 Cookies available to unlock.
You can unlock cookies through the campaign mode or draw from the Gacha, which costs 300 Crystals per draw. Crystals can be earned by progressing through the story or by claiming the available in-game freebies.
These freebies can come in the form of official coupon codes. This article provides a step-by-step guide on redeeming codes in Cookie Run: Kingdom.
Follow these steps to redeem codes in Cookie Run: Kingdom
Step 1: Click on the three horizontal lines on the top right corner of the screen. Then click on the settings menu.
Step 2: Click on the "Info" tab.
Step 3: Copy your User info and go to the DevPlay redeem code page.
Step 4: Enter your User ID and the Coupon Code. Hit "Claim Reward." Restart the game and you will receive an in-game mail where you will be prompted to claim your reward.
Some active codes in Cookie Run: Kingdom
- 2021KRGAMEAWARDS: CRK Redeem code reward: 5000 crystals, 1000 Rainbow Cubes, and 1000 Cold Crystals
- 30MILLIONKINGDOM: CRK Redeem code reward: 3000 Crystals and 3000 Rainbow Cubes
- SAMSUNGCRKINGDOM: CRK Redeem code reward: 100 Crystals
- GETUR1SUGARGNOME: CRK Redeem code reward: 1 Sugar Gnome
- GETUR3SUGARGNOME: CRK Redeem code reward: 3 Sugar Gnomes
- GETUR5SUGARGNOME: CRK Redeem code reward: 5 Sugar Gnomes
- GETUR7SUGARGNOME: CRK Redeem code reward: 7 Sugar Gnomes
Cookie Run: Kingdom codes are time-limited and expire after a few days. New codes keep coming every few days. These codes are very beneficial as they help you progress through the game.
