How to redeem codes in Cookie Run: Kingdom - A step-by-step guide

Cookie Run: Kingdom is an action-based role-playing game where players start as Ginger Brave Cookie, the protagonist. Players can create their own party of Cookies, leveling up throughout the story. There are more than 250 Cookies available to unlock.

You can unlock cookies through the campaign mode or draw from the Gacha, which costs 300 Crystals per draw. Crystals can be earned by progressing through the story or by claiming the available in-game freebies.

These freebies can come in the form of official coupon codes. This article provides a step-by-step guide on redeeming codes in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN



Thank you so so much, everyone!💝

We've prepared some Crystals & Rainbow Cubes to celebrate! 🎁

Stay tuned for more exciting stuff!🥰



🔖 30MILLIONKINGDOM

📌 Available until Dec 31, 23:59 (GMT+9)

🔔 game.devplay.com/coupon/ck/en 🎉30 MILLION KINGDOMS🏰 IN COOKIE RUN: KINGDOM!🎉Thank you so so much, everyone!💝We've prepared some Crystals & Rainbow Cubes to celebrate! 🎁Stay tuned for more exciting stuff!🥰🔖 30MILLIONKINGDOM📌 Available until Dec 31, 23:59 (GMT+9) 🎉30 MILLION KINGDOMS🏰 IN COOKIE RUN: KINGDOM!🎉Thank you so so much, everyone!💝We've prepared some Crystals & Rainbow Cubes to celebrate! 🎁Stay tuned for more exciting stuff!🥰🔖 30MILLIONKINGDOM📌 Available until Dec 31, 23:59 (GMT+9)🔔 game.devplay.com/coupon/ck/en https://t.co/7qgDTarY2b

Follow these steps to redeem codes in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Step 1: Click on the three horizontal lines on the top right corner of the screen. Then click on the settings menu.

Step 1 of redeeming codes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 2: Click on the "Info" tab.

Step 2 of redeeming codes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 3: Copy your User info and go to the DevPlay redeem code page.

Step 3 of redeeming codes ( Image via Sprtskeeda)

Step 4: Enter your User ID and the Coupon Code. Hit "Claim Reward." Restart the game and you will receive an in-game mail where you will be prompted to claim your reward.

Step 4 of redeeming code (Image via Cookie Run: Kingdom)

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN Hear ye, hear ye! Cookie Run: Kingdom is a winner of the 2021 Korea Game Awards!



As a token of our gratitude, we have prepared a gift for everyone



🔖 Code: 2021KRGAMEAWARDS

🎁 Reward: 5,000 Crystals, 1,000 Rainbow Cubes, 1,000 Cold Crystals

⏰ Duration: Until 12/31/21 Hear ye, hear ye! Cookie Run: Kingdom is a winner of the 2021 Korea Game Awards! As a token of our gratitude, we have prepared a gift for everyone 🔖 Code: 2021KRGAMEAWARDS🎁 Reward: 5,000 Crystals, 1,000 Rainbow Cubes, 1,000 Cold Crystals⏰ Duration: Until 12/31/21 https://t.co/Um06ikyTXk

Some active codes in Cookie Run: Kingdom

2021KRGAMEAWARDS: CRK Redeem code reward: 5000 crystals, 1000 Rainbow Cubes, and 1000 Cold Crystals

CRK Redeem code reward: 5000 crystals, 1000 Rainbow Cubes, and 1000 Cold Crystals 30MILLIONKINGDOM : CRK Redeem code reward: 3000 Crystals and 3000 Rainbow Cubes

: CRK Redeem code reward: 3000 Crystals and 3000 Rainbow Cubes SAMSUNGCRKINGDOM: CRK Redeem code reward: 100 Crystals

CRK Redeem code reward: 100 Crystals GETUR1SUGARGNOME: CRK Redeem code reward: 1 Sugar Gnome

CRK Redeem code reward: 1 Sugar Gnome GETUR3SUGARGNOME: CRK Redeem code reward: 3 Sugar Gnomes

CRK Redeem code reward: 3 Sugar Gnomes GETUR5SUGARGNOME: CRK Redeem code reward: 5 Sugar Gnomes

CRK Redeem code reward: 5 Sugar Gnomes GETUR7SUGARGNOME: CRK Redeem code reward: 7 Sugar Gnomes

Cookie Run: Kingdom codes are time-limited and expire after a few days. New codes keep coming every few days. These codes are very beneficial as they help you progress through the game.

Also Read Article Continues below

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen