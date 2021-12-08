What is the best healer cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Cookie Run: Kingdom is a fun blend of action RPG and kingdom-style base building. It has recently become popular in the Google Play Store with over ten million downloads.

There are more than 250 cookies available to unlock. They can be unlocked either through the story or by drawing from the Gacha system, costing 300 crystals per draw and 3000 crystals for ten draws.

Best healing cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Pure Vanilla Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom is the leader of the Five Ancient Heroes and the first playable Ancient Cookie in the series.

Many consider her the best healer cookie because of her healing stats. As she's a cookie of Ancient rarity, Pure Vanilla Cookie's skill replenishes the party's Hit Points to 99.4% of Attack. She also provides shields that absorb damage proportional to the party's Hit Points.

Pure Vanilla Cookie's in-game description reads as:

"There are not many Cookies on Earthbread who could inspire hope as Pure Vanilla Cookie did. Born from nature-blessed cream and a fragrant vanilla bean, he was the epitome of Cookie kindness and faithfulness. Pure Vanilla Cookie strived to forgive the wrongdoer and heal the wounds of Cookies and animals alike. Though a powerful wielder of magic, he would use his spells not for his own good but for the good of everyone. The Cookie took an arduous pilgrimage down the Sugar-Free Road. What Pure Vanilla Cookie learned through the Trials is unknown."

Pure Vanilla Cookie's statistics from Cookie Run: Kingdom

19-second base cooldown

Healing: 99.4% of ATK (+1.5% of ATK per level)

Shield: absorbs 20.0% of max HP for 3.0 sec

If players own a Pure Vanilla Cookie, it is undoubtedly the best choice for a healer cookie in their party. It has higher stats than all the other healing cookies. Herb Cookie is an excellent alternative if users don't have Pure Vanilla Cookie.

