What Cookie Run: Kingdom team composition is best to complete the story mode?

Cookie Run: Kingdom has a library of over 60 playable characters. Each cookie brings something different to the team, but players have to ensure that the cookies they use to create their teams work well together. Yes, obtaining powerful cookies is part of the process, but their assembly is far more complex and time-consuming.

For example, the Mint Choco Cookie is an excellent support cookie used to anchor most ATK SPD-based teams in Cookie Run: Kingdom. The value this cookie brings to the table will never come to the fore if users do not pair him with Madeleine and Tiger Lily, who are DPS cookies receptive to Mint Choco's buff.

This article will explore the ideal team composition that gamers should invest in to complete the main PvE storyline of Cookie Run: Kingdom, World Exploration.

Best team to complete World Exploration storyline in Cookie Run: Kingdom

The team discussed below is a balanced composition that can work well with most playstyles and can easily best even the most formidable levels in all Campaign modes in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

This is the layout of the most effective PvE team in Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Sportskeeda)

The most immaculate team composition that Cookie Run: Kingdom users should go with for all their PvE needs includes:

1) Hollyberry Cookie (Front)

Hollyberry is considered the best Defense class cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom. With great single-hit damage and a significant knockback effect, Hollyberry will bear most of the damage inflicted by the enemy.

Hollyberry is considered the best Defense class cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom. With great single-hit damage and a significant knockback effect, Hollyberry will bear most of the damage inflicted by the enemy.

Her Damage Focus buff makes her immune from any interruptions, while she inflicts her 185% single hit damage. In addition to making Hollyberry immune, the DMG Focus buff also shields allies from 20% of the DMG imposed for the 9 seconds after her "Oath of the Shield" ability is cast.

2) Strawberry Crepe Cookie (Front)

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN Strawberry Crepe Cookie brings up an interesting question...Well....can he???



Discuss. 🧐 Strawberry Crepe Cookie brings up an interesting question...Well....can he??? Discuss. 🧐 https://t.co/gSNbesI6d6

Strawberry Crepe will be the second line of Defense here. Her knockback effect is not significant, but she can inflict substantial AoE damage, which will weaken the enemies for the Midline to finish off.

Along with 330% single hit damage, she also provides a 50% DMG resist over the next 8 seconds after her "Crepe Thrust" ability is used. Hollyberry and Strawberry will absorb around 70% of the damage inflicted by enemies at the Front line itself.

Many Cookie Run: Kingdom events give players a chance to unlock Strawberry Crepe Cookie outside the Gacha.

3) Frost Queen Cookie (Mid)

Frost Queen is fulfilling the main DPS role in this team. After the Front lines push back the enemy, she will freeze them and deal additional damage after they thaw. Frost Queen herself is immune to being frozen.

Her "Freezing Squall" ability's main benefit is that opponents are frozen for a full 2 seconds. When they are frozen, other cookies can attack them head-on without taking any damage.

It also gives space for cookies to heal entirely before taking more damage. After Frost Queen's Freeze effect ends, enemies are dealt 271.2% single hit damage.

4) Sea Fairy Cookie (Mid)

Sea Fairy Cookie is the second DPS character here. As the best Bomber cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom, she can deal quite a significant amount of damage when Frost Queen has frozen the enemy.

Her "Soaring Compassion" skill attacks the enemy twice, first with a stream of water causing 150% damage and then a pillar of water collapsing onto the enemy, inflicting an extra 173% damage. The opponent is also stunned for 3 seconds after this attack, allowing other cookies to easily heal and attack the enemy.

5) Cotton Cookie (Rear)

Cotton Cookie fulfills the Healer role here. While her healing capability stands at 9.9% every second for 9 seconds for every cookie, her main value comes from the many buffs she brings along with herself.

Firstly, a 75% ATK power buff when her lantern is lit, along with her sheep fighting it out alongside your other cookies with a 124% ATK rating. Cotton Cookie will also boost your team's ATK DEF percentage by 157.8% and max HP by 111.4%. Her sheep also stuns enemies for 1 second. This cookie's versatile skillset makes her one of the most used healing cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Gamers should consider going with a Squishy Jelly Watch and Scythe in the Treasures section with this Cookie Run: Kingdom team. Swift Chocolate builds or combos are ideal as lots of cookies here have relatively high cooldowns.

The focus throughout this team is on increasing the team's survivability by stunning or freezing enemies before attacking them.

